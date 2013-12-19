Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Lebanon - Rating Action ReportPARIS/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Lebanon's Outlook to
Negative from Stable. Its Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'B'.
The issue ratings on Lebanon's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
are also affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'B'
and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Outlook of Lebanon's IDRs reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:-
High
-Heightened Political Risk
The involvement of Hezbollah and Sunni groups in the
neighbouring Syrian
conflict has increased sectarian tensions domestically.
Violence in Lebanon,
though still sporadic, has intensified in recent months. The
ever-rising number
of refugees also adds to tensions and strains, especially on
infrastructure and
public institutions. In the absence of agreement on the
composition of a new
government, political life has been paralysed since March 2013,
and presidential
elections in 2014 add to political uncertainty.
Medium
Deteriorated Public Debt Dynamics
After several years of decline, the public debt-to-GDP ratio,
which ranks among
the highest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns, is rising again.
Fitch expects it to
rise to 138% of GDP at end-2013 (2012: 134.2%) and above 140% by
end-2015. Given
the role of domestic banks in deficit financing, through the
intermediation of
their substantial deposit base, public debt sustainability
remains reliant on
the continuous rise in the banks' deposit base. Although
resilient so far,
deposit growth has slowed since the start of the Syrian conflict
and worsening
security in Lebanon exposes the banking sector to a heightened
risk of sudden
deposit outflows.
Weak Growth Prospects
Loss in confidence induced by spill-overs from the Syrian
conflict has taken a
heavy toll on economic performance. With all macroeconomic
indicators pointing
to weakening activity, Fitch expects real GDP growth of around
1.5% in 2013. No
major improvement is to be expected until the Syrian conflict is
resolved.
Lebanon's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Supportive Banking Sector
Deposit growth, fuelled by the large Lebanese diaspora, has so
far remained
resilient: the overall deposit base rose 7.8% yoy in October
2013. Domestic
banks have remained willing to intermediate them into government
financing: at
end-October 2013, they held 58.6% of total public debt (2012:
54%). Deposit
dollarisation, an indicator of depositor confidence in the
country, rose only
slightly to 65.7% in October 2013 (2012: 64.8%).
High Development Indicators
GDP per capita and the UN's human development index are well
above 'B' medians,
and more in line with 'BBB' medians. The World Bank's 'Ease of
Doing Business'
survey and most governance indicators are broadly in line with
'B' medians.
Net External Creditor Position
Both the country and the sovereign are net external creditors
due to steady
accumulation of international reserves (USD44.1bn at end-October
2013). Reserves
are a crucial support to the Lebanese pound's peg to the US
dollar, given the
high dollarisation of the economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
-A major destabilisation of Lebanon induced by more intense
sectarian tensions
or spill-overs from the Syrian conflict
-A significant decline in the overall deposit base
-A continued deterioration in public debt dynamics
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
-Fitch assumes that security in Lebanon will deteriorate further
in coming
months, but that violence will fall short of escalating into a
full-scale civil
conflict
-Fitch assumes that international oil prices will on average be
lower in 2014
and 2015 than in 2012 and 2013, therefore limiting deterioration
of the current
account deficit and budget transfers to the state electricity
company EDL
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France
60 rue de Monceau - 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.