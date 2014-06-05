(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised LFP
Allocation's Fund Quality
Rating to 'Satisfactory' from 'Qualifying'. The fund is
France-domiciled and
managed by La Francaise des Placements (LFP, rated 'High
Standards').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision is underpinned by the fund's three year
track-record reached in
January 2014 under its current investment process, as per
Fitch's rating
criteria. The fund's previous 'Qualifying' rating reflected a
'Satisfactory'
qualitative assessment by Fitch of the fund.
Fund Presentation
LFP Allocation is a long short tactical asset allocation fund
with EUR234.7m
assets under management as at 31 May 2014. Its fundamental
global macro approach
seeks to de-correlate from traditional asset classes and to
outperform Euribor1M
+350bps. The fund undertakes directional trades on mainstream
markets through
liquid instruments, mainly futures and listed options.
Investment Process
The investment process is based on multi-dimensional asset
analysis. The fund is
managed dynamically, with an investment horizon ranging from a
few days to a few
months. The process is governed by a risk management discipline,
which notably
includes dynamic risk allocation, daily value-at-risk,
monitoring of limits and
a stop-loss policy. The fairly wide stop loss threshold,
however, did not
prevent the fund from posting a -5.2% maximum drawdown in 1H13.
A reinforced
management team, as well an enhanced risk management tool, now
more adequately
support the fund.
Resources
LFP's investment team has been reorganised following the
departure of the
company CIO, and resources for the fund have been strengthened.
Francois Rimeu,
Head of total return & cross-asset, now leads and manages the
fund with Herve
Chatot (previous fund's sole portfolio manager) and Gilles
Seurat. They are also
supported by interaction with LFP's other investment
professionals through
several committees, and by a five-person financial engineering
team.
Track Record
In 2013 the fund underperformed its peers (0.9% versus 2% for
the Lipper
category), notably due to weak timing and the sizing of its
positions based on
investment themes that proved to be relevant otherwise. For the
first five
months of 2014, the fund ranked in the 1st quartile of its
category. Its Lipper
Leader score for consistent return is '3' over three years.
Fund Manager
La Francaise AM is the asset management arm of Credit Mutuel
Nord Europe, a
euro-regional bank (85.9%-owned). It managed EUR42bn as of
end-December 2013,
through La Francaise Real Estate Managers, and LFP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade.
Specifically, a material turnover within the portfolio
management team or a
prolonged performance deviation from the fund's investment
objective could lead
to negative rating action. Conversely, stabilisation of the team
and
consistently sound performance would be key rating drivers for a
rating upgrade.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
