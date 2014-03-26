(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LBG), Lloyds Bank plc's (LB), HBOS plc's (HBOS) and Bank of Scotland plc's (BOS) Outlooks to Negative from Stable and affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. At the same time, LBG and LB's Viability Ratings (VRs) have been upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. HBOS and BOS have been assigned a VR of 'a-'. The Outlooks on the above entities' IDRs have been revised to Negative due to our belief that the probability that sovereign support will be provided is weakening. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS LBG and its subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by assumptions of sovereign support, as reflected in LBG, LB and BOS's Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF). The SRs and SRFs have been affirmed to reflect Fitch's view that support for the banks from the UK authorities (AA+/Stable), in case of need, is still highly likely because of their systemic importance. However, the Negative Outlooks show that the support propensity may weaken over time as resolution legislation evolves. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SRs AND SRFs LBG and its subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs, Long-term senior debt ratings, SRs and SRFs are either directly or indirectly sensitive to Fitch's assumptions around either the ability or propensity of relevant sovereigns to provide timely support. Fitch expects to revise downward the SRs and SRFs (where assigned) to '5' and 'No Floor' within the next one to two years. At this stage, this is likely to be later 2014 or in 1H15, but this could change and could vary by country. The timing will be influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on bank resolution and could also be influenced by idiosyncratic events, for example should there be risks to the availability of sovereign support for a bank that is likely to meet the conditions for resolution during 2014, whether as part of an asset quality review or another event. Downward revisions of the SRFs are likely to cause downgrades of the Long-term IDRs to the level of their common 'a-' VRs, unless mitigating factors arise in the meantime such as an upgrade of the VRs to the level of the current SRFs. While LBG and its subsidiaries' Short-term IDRs and Short-term debt ratings would be at the 'F1'/'F2'cross-over point if the IDRs were downgraded to the current VR of 'a-', Fitch considers that national and intrinsic liquidity profiles of these banks would warrant the higher of the two rating options available. As such, LBG and its subsidiaries' Short-term IDRs and debt ratings may not be downgraded once support is removed as the key rating driver for the IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs The upgrade of LBG and its subsidiaries' VRs reflects LBG's improving capitalisation and solvency (the group's FCC/weighted risks ratio rose to 9.1% at end-2013, from 7.9% at end-2012). The improvement has been supported by continued deleveraging as well as the issue of about GBP3.7bn and EUR750m of Alternative Tier 1 (AT1) securities during 1Q14, which receive full Fitch equity credit and will bolster LBG's Fitch eligible capital (FEC) ratio of 10% at end-2013 by about 165bps. Fitch expects some additional USD AT1 issuance during 2014. LBG has also been reducing its risk profile as a result of deleveraging and other initiatives. LBG reported a small profit before tax (an after tax loss) in 2013 after significant legacy conduct charges relating mostly to payment protection insurance in 2013. Fitch believes that LBG will be capital generative from profits from 2014 and will operate with a steady-state fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 (FLB3 CET1) ratio of about 11%. LBG has indicated that it is targeting an FLB3 CET1 ratio of around 13% before dividend distribution by end-2015 (end-2013: 10.3%). Nonetheless, the ratings also take into account the risk to earnings from reducing but still significant further conduct charges, which have become a feature of the UK banking sector, and some remaining credit tail risk, which is evidenced by a higher than peers' NPL ratio of 6.3% at end-2013 and high but reducing 67% net impaired loans/ FCC ratio (about 52% of FEC as adjusted for the 1Q14 AT1 issue). LBG is managed as a group and Fitch assesses LBG and its banking subsidiaries on a consolidated basis so that the risks of the subsidiary banks are incorporated into our assessment of the group and vice versa. We have assigned VRs to HBOS and BOS at the same level as the immediate parent, LB and ultimate parent LBG due to the high degree of integration across the group and large relative size of these entities in the group context. For LBG, the VR also reflects relatively low holding company double leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs Fitch may consider upgrading the VR further over the medium term as credit fundamentals improve and tail risk reduces. For an upgrade, we would expect constant healthy profitability supported by a sound operating environment and further strengthening of capitalisation. A downgrade would likely be driven by external factors such as a particularly sharp deterioration in the UK economy and property market that resulted in a material weakening of the group's asset quality or increasing legacy charges penalising earnings and capital. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES LBG and its subsidiaries' subordinated debt and hybrid securities ratings are notched down from their VRs reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to their VRs (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (one or two notches). These features vary considerably by instrument. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs of the banks or their parents (see 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' at www.fitchratings.com for more details on criteria). The rating actions are as follows: LBG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured EMTN Long-term: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured EMTN Short-term: affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A' Lower tier 2 (XS0145620281): upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' All other lower Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Upper Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes (XS0471770817, XS473103348, XS0471767276, XS0473106283): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' All other Upper Tier 2 subordinated bonds: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Subordinated non-innovative Tier 1 discretionary debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' Subordinated Alternative Tier 1 instruments: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' LB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A' Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt (US539473AE82, XS0474660676): upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Non-innovative Tier 1 debt (XS 0156372343): upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Other Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' HBOS Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: assigned at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Lower Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' BOS Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: assigned at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Upper Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Preference stock: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support for banks and give an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com. 