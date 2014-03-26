(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Lloyds
Banking Group plc's
(LBG), Lloyds Bank plc's (LB), HBOS plc's (HBOS) and Bank of
Scotland plc's
(BOS) Outlooks to Negative from Stable and affirmed the
Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. At the same time, LBG and LB's Viability
Ratings (VRs)
have been upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. HBOS and BOS have been
assigned a VR of
'a-'.
The Outlooks on the above entities' IDRs have been revised to
Negative due to
our belief that the probability that sovereign support will be
provided is
weakening.
A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
LBG and its subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings
are driven by
assumptions of sovereign support, as reflected in LBG, LB and
BOS's Support
Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF). The SRs and SRFs
have been
affirmed to reflect Fitch's view that support for the banks from
the UK
authorities (AA+/Stable), in case of need, is still highly
likely because of
their systemic importance. However, the Negative Outlooks show
that the support
propensity may weaken over time as resolution legislation
evolves.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SRs AND SRFs
LBG and its subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs, Long-term senior debt
ratings, SRs and
SRFs are either directly or indirectly sensitive to Fitch's
assumptions around
either the ability or propensity of relevant sovereigns to
provide timely
support.
Fitch expects to revise downward the SRs and SRFs (where
assigned) to '5' and
'No Floor' within the next one to two years. At this stage, this
is likely to be
later 2014 or in 1H15, but this could change and could vary by
country. The
timing will be influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of
progress made on
bank resolution and could also be influenced by idiosyncratic
events, for
example should there be risks to the availability of sovereign
support for a
bank that is likely to meet the conditions for resolution during
2014, whether
as part of an asset quality review or another event.
Downward revisions of the SRFs are likely to cause downgrades of
the Long-term
IDRs to the level of their common 'a-' VRs, unless mitigating
factors arise in
the meantime such as an upgrade of the VRs to the level of the
current SRFs.
While LBG and its subsidiaries' Short-term IDRs and Short-term
debt ratings
would be at the 'F1'/'F2'cross-over point if the IDRs were
downgraded to the
current VR of 'a-', Fitch considers that national and intrinsic
liquidity
profiles of these banks would warrant the higher of the two
rating options
available. As such, LBG and its subsidiaries' Short-term IDRs
and debt ratings
may not be downgraded once support is removed as the key rating
driver for the
IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The upgrade of LBG and its subsidiaries' VRs reflects LBG's
improving
capitalisation and solvency (the group's FCC/weighted risks
ratio rose to 9.1%
at end-2013, from 7.9% at end-2012). The improvement has been
supported by
continued deleveraging as well as the issue of about GBP3.7bn
and EUR750m of
Alternative Tier 1 (AT1) securities during 1Q14, which receive
full Fitch equity
credit and will bolster LBG's Fitch eligible capital (FEC) ratio
of 10% at
end-2013 by about 165bps. Fitch expects some additional USD AT1
issuance during
2014.
LBG has also been reducing its risk profile as a result of
deleveraging and
other initiatives. LBG reported a small profit before tax (an
after tax loss) in
2013 after significant legacy conduct charges relating mostly to
payment
protection insurance in 2013.
Fitch believes that LBG will be capital generative from profits
from 2014 and
will operate with a steady-state fully-loaded Basel III common
equity Tier 1
(FLB3 CET1) ratio of about 11%. LBG has indicated that it is
targeting an FLB3
CET1 ratio of around 13% before dividend distribution by
end-2015 (end-2013:
10.3%).
Nonetheless, the ratings also take into account the risk to
earnings from
reducing but still significant further conduct charges, which
have become a
feature of the UK banking sector, and some remaining credit tail
risk, which is
evidenced by a higher than peers' NPL ratio of 6.3% at end-2013
and high but
reducing 67% net impaired loans/ FCC ratio (about 52% of FEC as
adjusted for the
1Q14 AT1 issue).
LBG is managed as a group and Fitch assesses LBG and its banking
subsidiaries on
a consolidated basis so that the risks of the subsidiary banks
are incorporated
into our assessment of the group and vice versa. We have
assigned VRs to HBOS
and BOS at the same level as the immediate parent, LB and
ultimate parent LBG
due to the high degree of integration across the group and large
relative size
of these entities in the group context. For LBG, the VR also
reflects relatively
low holding company double leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Fitch may consider upgrading the VR further over the medium term
as credit
fundamentals improve and tail risk reduces. For an upgrade, we
would expect
constant healthy profitability supported by a sound operating
environment and
further strengthening of capitalisation.
A downgrade would likely be driven by external factors such as a
particularly
sharp deterioration in the UK economy and property market that
resulted in a
material weakening of the group's asset quality or increasing
legacy charges
penalising earnings and capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
LBG and its subsidiaries' subordinated debt and hybrid
securities ratings are
notched down from their VRs reflecting a combination of Fitch's
assessment of
their incremental non-performance risk relative to their VRs (up
to three
notches) and assumptions around loss severity (one or two
notches). These
features vary considerably by instrument.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs of the
banks or their
parents (see 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' at
www.fitchratings.com for more details on criteria).
The rating actions are as follows:
LBG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured EMTN Long-term: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured EMTN Short-term: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'
Lower tier 2 (XS0145620281): upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
All other lower Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes:
upgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes (XS0471770817,
XS473103348,
XS0471767276, XS0473106283): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
All other Upper Tier 2 subordinated bonds: upgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'
Subordinated non-innovative Tier 1 discretionary debt: upgraded
to 'BB' from
'BB-'
Subordinated Alternative Tier 1 instruments: upgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB-'
LB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed
at 'F1'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt
(US539473AE82,
XS0474660676): upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Non-innovative Tier 1 debt (XS 0156372343): upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'
Other Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt:
upgraded to 'BB' from
'BB-'
HBOS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: upgraded to
'BB' from 'BB-'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt: upgraded
to 'BB+' from
'BB'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Lower Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
BOS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed
at 'F1'
Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Upper Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Preference stock: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Denzil de Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
