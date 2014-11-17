(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mack-Cali's Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
key credit
metrics will remain under pressure from weak New Jersey suburban
office
fundamentals and development spending, primarily in the
company's multifamily
portfolio. Fitch's downgrade of Mack-Cali's IDR to 'BBB-' from
'BBB' in March
2014 was based on its view that share price weakness and strong
liquidity
reduced the likelihood of CLI issuing equity to reduce leverage.
Equity
issuances were previously CLI's main lever for managing its
credit profile.
Mack-Cali's willingness and ability to sell assets and raise
equity will likely
condition its capacity to maintain investment grade ratings.
However, Fitch
recognizes that asset sales used to fund unconsolidated joint
venture (JV)
investments reduce the company's wholly-owned unencumbered asset
coverage of
unsecured debt, absent lower unsecured borrowings. Mack-Cali's
appropriate
liquidity profile partially offsets this credit concern.
DISPOSITIONS OR EQUITY NEEDED TO MAINTAIN METRICS
Fitch projects Mack-Cali's leverage will approach 8.0x by 2016
assuming
same-store net operating income (SSNOI) declines by 8.5% and 5%
in 2015 and
2016, respectively. However, leverage could remain around 7.0x
if Mack-Cali
continues its recent pace of asset sales and/or issues equity.
Fitch puts a low
probability on the latter given the current share price thus the
direction of
Mack-Cali's credit profile will be determined by its capital
allocation
decisions and priorities.
From 2005 through 2012, Mack-Cali operated with leverage between
4.5x - 5.5x and
fixed charge coverage of 2.5x which was appropriate for the
'BBB' rating despite
the longstanding operating headwinds due primarily to timely
equity issuances.
In comparison, leverage was 6.6x for the trailing 12 months
(TTM) and quarter
ended Sept. 30, 2014 pro forma for the repayment of a $52
million loan by a
joint venture partner to Mack-Cali subsequent to the period's
end. Fitch had
previously stated that leverage sustaining between 6.0x-6.5x and
7.0x-7.5x
(increasing towards the higher end of each range as the
contributions from the
multifamily portfolio grew) would be consistent with the 'BBB-'
IDR.
Fitch defines leverage as total debt less readily available cash
to recurring
operating EBITDA including recurring cash distributions from
joint venture
operations.
Fitch projects fixed charge coverage will remain between 1.5x to
2.0x through
2016. Fixed charge coverage has declined to 1.9x for the TTM and
quarter ended
Sept. 30, 2014 from 2.0x and 2.4x for the years 2013 and 2012,
respectively.
Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA including
recurring cash distributions from joint venture operations less
maintenance
capital expenditures and straight-line rent divided by total
interest incurred.
SECULAR SHIFT IN FUNDAMENTALS
Since 2009, Mack-Cali has reported SSNOI declines ranging from
-2.2% (2012) to
-8.9% (YTD) attributable to market fundamentals and specific
lease expirations.
CLI has guided for a similar decline in 2015 (-8.6%), which will
continue to
pressure metrics and Fitch has not assumed a material
improvement through 2016
in its forecasts.
New Jersey suburban office fundamentals have exhibited
persistently weak tenant
demand as some of the key industries, such as biotechnology,
pharmaceuticals and
telecommunications have relocated to other regions, often due to
industry
consolidation.
LEADERSHIP TRANSITION IN QUESTION
Mack-Cali has announced significant changes to senior leadership
this year, most
recently with the announcement that long-time CEO Mitchell Hersh
will step down
in May 2015. The announcement follows the departure of CLI's CFO
and General
Counsel in March and the early release of two principals of
Roseland (the
multifamily operating platform) from their employment agreements
in July.
Fitch's ratings assume Mack-Cali's financial policies and
strategy will not
change; however, Fitch will watch whether the company is willing
to make capital
allocation decisions (e.g. continued asset sales, decisions to
determine
development starts, equity issuances) prior to the hiring of a
new CEO.
LIQUIDITY APPROPRIATE; COST OF CAPITAL INCREASING
Mack-Cali's liquidity is appropriate for the rating at 1.2x when
including
development and assuming Mack-Cali completes deed-in-lieu of
foreclosures for
its CMBS loans that matured in August 2014. Additional equity
contributions are
limited relative to the headline size of the development
pipeline assuming no
new starts. Mack-Cali has construction financing agreements for
its joint
venture developments and is a subordinated partner in some.
Fitch expects Mack-Cali will use cash and cash equivalents
and/or its revolving
line of credit to fund investments and redeem the $150 million
senior unsecured
notes due January 2015. However, the deterioration in
Mack-Cali's credit profile
and share price weakness has increased the cost of the company's
unsecured debt
and equity capital. Fitch views reliable access to capital as a
key rating
consideration for REITs given dividend distribution requirements
limit retained
cash flows from operations.
Fitch calculates liquidity coverage as sources of cash
(unrestricted readily
available cash, committed and undrawn line of credit capacity
and retained cash
flow from operating activities) divided by uses (pro rata debt
maturities,
maintenance capital expenditures and committed equity funding of
development).
Similarly, contingent liquidity as measured by unencumbered
assets to net
unsecured debt remains adequate at 1.9 - 2.4x assuming a
stressed 8 - 10% cap
rate.
Fitch has affirmed Mack-Cali's ratings as follows:
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB-'.
Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in negative momentum in CLI's
ratings:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x - 7.5x
(increasing
toward 7.5x as contributions from the multifamily portfolio
grow; leverage was
6.6x pro forma for the TTM and quarter ended Sept. 30, 2014,
respectively);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x (coverage
was 1.9x for the TTM and quarter ended Sept. 30, 2014,
respectively);
--A sustained liquidity shortfall;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
sustaining below 2.0x, or a material change in the quality of
the unencumbered
pool due to sale of best relative assets.
The following factors could result in positive momentum in CLI's
ratings:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x - 6.5x
(increasing
toward 6.5x as contributions from the multifamily portfolio
grow);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2.0x.
