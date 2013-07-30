(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised Malaysia's Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'A-' and 'A',
respectively. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F2' and the Country
Ceiling at 'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Fitch's assessment that
prospects for budgetary reform and fiscal consolidation to address weaknesses in
the public finances have worsened since the government's weak showing in the May
2013 general elections.
Malaysia's public finances are its key rating weakness. Federal government (FG)
debt rose to 53.3% of GDP at end-2012, up from 51.6% at end-2011 and 39.8% at
end-2008. The general government (GG) budget deficit (Fitch basis) widened to
4.7% of GDP in 2012 from 3.8% in 2011, led by a 19% rise in spending on public
wages in a pre-election year. Fitch believes it will be difficult for the
government to achieve its interim 3% FG deficit target for 2015 without
additional consolidation measures. Fitch sees risks even to the achievement of
the agency's 3.5% deficit projection, as this already factors in 1pp of GDP of
spending cuts. This leaves Malaysia's public finances more exposed to any future
negative shock.
Contingent liabilities are rising. FG-guaranteed debt rose to 15.2% of GDP by
end-2012 from 9% at end-2008 as state-owned enterprises (SoEs) participated in a
government-led investment programme. The non-financial public sector deficit
soared to 10.2% of GDP in 2012 from 3.5% in 2011. Data on consolidated
indebtedness of SoEs are unavailable, which hinders analysis of the sovereign's
contingent liabilities.
Malaysia's fiscal (GG) revenue base is low at 24.7% of GDP, against an 'A' range
median of 32.8%. Fitch has long emphasised two key budgetary vulnerabilities:
reliance on petroleum-derived revenues and the high and rising weight of
subsidies in expenditure. Petroleum-derived revenues contributed 33.7% of
federal revenues in 2012, broadly comparable with lower-rated Mexico
(BBB+/Stable), another sovereign with a narrow and oil-dependent fiscal revenue
base.
Notwithstanding these weaknesses, Fitch acknowledges strengths in the
composition of Malaysia's debt and in its funding base. FG debt is
overwhelmingly denominated in local currency (97% at end-2012) and has a smooth
maturity profile. Sovereign funding conditions benefit from deep domestic
capital markets and from the role of the broader public sector in funnelling
savings to the government. The state-run Employees' Provident Fund held 28.8% of
Malaysian government securities at end-March 2013. The rising role of
non-resident investors points to growing exposure to global investor risk
appetite, but Fitch views strengths in Malaysia's external finances as a buffer
against volatility. The impact of heightened market tensions on Malaysia's
government debt market since June has been mild compared with some regional and
rated peers, so far.
Malaysia's credit fundamentals are weak by 'A' range standards. Its average
income level of USD10,400 in 2012 was closer to the 'BBB' range median of
USD11,300 than the 'A' median of USD18,600. Its overall level of development and
standards of governance are also considered weak for its 'A-' rating. Fitch's
Banking System Indicator of 'bbb' suggests the standalone strength of Malaysian
banks does not weigh on the credit profile. However, Malaysia's high level of
private sector leverage is a risk from a credit perspective. Credit to the
private sector reached 118% of GDP at end-2012, above the 'A' median 94%. Fitch
projects the divergence from the 'A' median will widen out to 2015.
Malaysia's external finances remain its key sovereign credit and rating
strength. The economy recorded a net external creditor position worth 30% of GDP
at end-2012 against the 'A' range median creditor position of 17%. The
sovereign's own net foreign asset position of 21.3% of GDP and net FX creditor
position of 44% were stronger than 'A' medians of 16.8% and 14.4% respectively.
This is despite a decline in the current account surplus to a projected 3% of
GDP in 2013 from double digits each year from 2003 to 2011 amid rising
investment and a drop in the savings rate, led by the public sector.
Malaysia's five-year average GDP growth rate of 4.3% (2009-2013) compares
favourably with the 'A' median of 2.6% and the 'BBB' median of 2.7%. However,
growth is being boosted by the government's investment programme. Real gross
domestic fixed capital formation (GFCF) grew 19.9% in 2012 against a five-year
average of 5.6%pa over 2007-2011. GFCF contributed +4.4 percentage points to
2012's 5.6% GDP growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings, most likely by one notch:
-Fiscal slippage relative to the government's targets and lack of progress on
structural budgetary reform; further accumulation of contingent or other
off-balance-sheet liabilities
-Further erosion of the current account surplus, particularly a "twin deficit"
situation where failure to consolidate the budget is associated with the
emergence of a sustained current account deficit
-A shock to interest rates or to employment sufficient to impair household debt
servicing ability and put pressure on the banking system
-Significantly slower GDP growth than Fitch's current projection of about 5% per
year out to 2015
Given the Negative Outlook, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, future developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable
include:
-Faster progress on fiscal consolidation and budgetary reform than Fitch expects
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-The ratings assume a global economic recovery in line with the agency's June
Global Economic Outlook. In particular, the ratings assume China avoids a
slowdown to low single digit growth
-The ratings assume oil prices do not diverge significantly from the agency's
base-case projection of USD100/barrel on average over 2014-2015
-The ratings assume Malaysia continues to experience broad social and political
stability