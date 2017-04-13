(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marsh &
McLennan Companies,
Inc.'s (MMC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and existing
senior unsecured
debt ratings at 'A-' and short-term ratings at 'F2', and revised
the Rating
Outlook to Positive from Stable. A full list of ratings follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
These actions reflect MMC's continued trend of improved
operating performance
and stronger credit metrics that has persisted for several
years, on an absolute
basis and relative to peers. Fitch notes the company has also
performed in-line
with Fitch's upgrade rating triggers. MMC has maintained a
strong balance sheet
and financial flexibility, and excellent operating performance,
including cash
flow generation.
The rating rationale also considers MMC's top-tier competitive
position as one
of the world's largest diversified services firms, with major
operations in
insurance brokerage and consulting.
Partially offsetting these favorable factors is that similar to
other
Fitch-rated insurance brokers, MMC faces contingent risks,
including to its
reputation and as an occasional target of litigation and
regulatory actions that
can have a financial impact. However, Fitch believes these risks
are manageable.
The company continues to maintain strong liquidity with a
reported $1 billion of
cash and equivalents at Dec. 31, 2016 and a $1.5 billion
multi-currency
unsecured revolving credit facility that expires in November
2020. Fitch expects
FCF to continue to grow over time, due in part to expense
reductions and
projected earnings growth. Favorably, restructuring expenses
have recently been
immaterial, and share repurchases are considered to be
discretionary in order to
preserve liquidity ($800 million repurchased in 2016 compared to
$1.4 billion in
2015).
MMC's consolidated EBIT operating margin, debt-to-EBITDA ratio,
and
EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratios have each been consistently
strong and are
projected to remain so. Given prospects for further solid
earnings growth in
2017 and 2018, Fitch expects these key metrics to remain well
within guidelines
for the current rating category. The ratings continue to reflect
a trend of
improved operating performance and stronger credit metrics that
has persisted
for several years.
At Dec. 31, 2016, EBITDA-to-interest coverage was excellent at
over 16x, and
financial leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA remained
moderate at 1.5x. Pro
forma leverage for the January 2017 debt issuance and
refinancing increased to
roughly 1.8x, which remains within Fitch's expectations, but we
anticipate that
financial leverage will return to lower normalized levels from
projected revenue
and earnings growth.
MMC has sustained its strong performance due in part to its
diverse product
offerings, geographic footprint, and client retention. A largely
stable
commercial pricing environment, a gradual improvement in the
global
macroeconomic environment, and reduced expenses also contribute
to its
performance. For 2016, MMC's Fitch-calculated consolidated
operating EBIT margin
was excellent at 20%, an improvement over 19% at year-end 2015.
Both the
company's Risk & Insurance Services (RIS) and Consulting
segments reported
organic revenue growth and year-over-year margin expansion.
Looking forward, operating results could benefit from underlying
insured
exposure growth derived from a modestly growing global economy.
Exposure growth
benefits are partially offset by weak primary and reinsurance
market pricing.
These trends should have a modest net favorable impact on
top-line growth in
both MMC's RIS and Consulting segments.
The affirmation of MMC's 'F2' short-term ratings is based on its
'A-' Long-Term
IDR and continues to reflect the strong liquidity position and
supporting
contingency programs, and proven access to the capital markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade if observed
over a sustained
period of time include:
--Consolidated EBIT operating margins of 18% or better;
--Debt-to-EBITDA (adjusted for large one-time items) near 1.5x;
--EBITDA-to-interest expense in excess of 14x.
Key rating triggers that could result in a return to a Stable
Outlook include:
--Failure to reduce debt-to-EBITDA (adjusted for large one-time
items) to near
1.5x;
--EBITDA-to-interest expense coverage below 10x;
--If MMC incurred material charges arising from litigation or
regulatory rulings
that could affect long-term performance;
--If MMC were to report a material goodwill impairment that
casts doubt on its
ability to generate future earnings and cash flows.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--$250 million 2.55% senior debt due 2018 at 'A-';
--$300 million 2.35% senior debt due 2019 at 'A-';
--$500 million 2.35% senior debt due 2020 at 'A-';
--$500 million 4.80% senior notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--$500 million 2.75% senior notes due 2022 'A-';
--$250 million 4.05% senior debt due 2023 at 'A-';
--$350 million 3.3% senior notes due 2023 at 'A-';
--$600 million 3.50% senior notes due 2024 at 'A-';
--$500 million 3.50% senior debt due 2025 at 'A-';
--$600 million 3.75% senior debt due 2026 at 'A-';
--$300 million 5.875% senior debt due 2033 at 'A-';
--$500 million 4.35% senior notes due 2047 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Martha Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001