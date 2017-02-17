(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook of The Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) and its subsidiaries to Negative from Stable. The 'A+' ratings of the insurance subsidiaries are affirmed. Additionally, Fitch has downgraded the holding company Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The noted actions reflect recent deterioration in calendar-year underwriting performance including prior-year adverse development reported from recent accident years, and Fitch's updated forward view on financial leverage, which increased modestly at year-end 2016. The ratings also consider MCY's strong capitalization and strong competitive position in the California personal lines market. MCY's GAAP calendar-year combined ratio increased to 100.7% in 2016 versus 99.2% in 2015. The company reported $85 million of adverse prior-year reserve development in 2016, adding 2.7 percentage points to the combined ratio, largely related to the re-estimation of losses for California and Florida automobile liability coverages. The company has implemented premium rate increases in response to less favorable experience. However, uncertainty remains regarding the future direction of loss cost trends and the pace at which pricing actions lead to underwriting performance improvement. MCY reported financial leverage of 15.4% at Dec. 31, 2016, up from 13.7% at year-end 2015. MCY's holding company had previously received narrow notching due to consistently low financial leverage ratios and extremely strong interest coverage. Fitch has moved to traditional notching, which resulted in the one-notch downgrade of the holding company IDR. At Dec. 31, 2016, MCY's statutory surplus remained essentially equal to year-end 2015 at over $1.4 billion. MCY's capitalization is considered 'Strong' as measured by Fitch's Prism capital model based on year-end 2015 results. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in a return to a Stable Outlook include sustainable improvement in underwriting profitability on an absolute basis and relative to peers; and further evolution of MCY's operating profile that includes broader premium scale and geographic diversification, coupled with consistent profitability and book value growth. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a sustained deterioration in underwriting profitability with a statutory combined ratio over 101% and operating ratio over 95%; an increase in statutory net leverage to over 4.0x; and deterioration in Mercury General's capitalization as measured by Fitch's Prism capital model below a score of 'Strong'. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has downgraded the following rating and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable: Mercury General Corp. --IDR to 'A-' from 'A'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable: Mercury Casualty Co. --IDR at 'A'; --Senior secured bank debt ($120 million due 2018) at 'A'. Mercury Casualty Co. Mercury Insurance Co. Mercury Insurance Co. of Georgia Mercury Insurance Co. of Illinois Mercury Insurance Co. of Florida Mercury Indemnity Co. of Georgia Mercury Indemnity Co. of America Mercury National Insurance Co. California Automobile Insurance Co. --Insurer Financial Strength at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Director +1-312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, Illinois 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Committee Chairperson Douglas L. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Director +1-312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, Illinois 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Committee Chairperson Douglas L. Meyer, CFA, FLMI Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. 