(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the Outlook on
Malaysia's MNRB Retakaful Berhad's (MRT) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating
to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that MRT's market
franchise and
top-line growth will be negatively affected by management's
decision to undergo
a consolidation and review of business portfolio in this
financial year, which
includes temporarily not writing and renewing business, as well
as cleaning up
of outstanding claims and accounts and improving its capital
position.
The rating takes into consideration the continued operational
support provided
by MNRB Group to MRT. The operator capitalises on the parent's
branding and
draws on shared resources within the group to support its
non-core functions,
including information technology, finance, human resources and
administration to
optimise operational efficiency.
The takaful operating environment in Malaysia is competitive and
evolving. Fitch
believes the change in strategic direction will affect MRT's
market position and
could make it more difficult for the operator to build its
business portfolio
again in the next two to three years if the company decides to
start
underwriting business again.
As at 31 March 2014 (end of FY14), MRT's business mix comprised
55% of general
retakaful and 45% of family retakaful business, which were
largely sourced
within Malaysia.
On a standalone basis, MRT's net losses narrowed to MYR1.2m in
FY14 from
MYR12.9m in FY13. Fitch estimates the company's combined ratio
for the general
retakaful fund was 85% in FY14, an improvement from 122% a year
earlier as a
result of tighter underwriting discipline and a change in
reserving methods. The
company's risk-based capital ratio as at 30 June 2014 remained
above the minimum
regulatory requirement of 130%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of MRT's rating include:
- deterioration in MRT's standalone credit profile, such as a
decision to
continue not to write and renew business, which would constrain
business growth
and weaken its market franchise,
- weakening in its strategic importance to the MNRB Group,
- any deterioration in the credit profile of Malaysian
Reinsurance Berhad (IFS
Rating: A/Stable), the core operating entity of MNRB Group,
which could affect
the group's ability to support MRT.
The Outlook may be revised to Stable from Negative if MRT is
able to implement
an appropriate business plan to start writing business again,
thus supporting
future growth and its market franchise, while ensuring the
maintenance of
adequate reserves and capitalisation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Ng
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
