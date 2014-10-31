(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Malaysia's MNRB Retakaful Berhad's (MRT) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that MRT's market franchise and top-line growth will be negatively affected by management's decision to undergo a consolidation and review of business portfolio in this financial year, which includes temporarily not writing and renewing business, as well as cleaning up of outstanding claims and accounts and improving its capital position. The rating takes into consideration the continued operational support provided by MNRB Group to MRT. The operator capitalises on the parent's branding and draws on shared resources within the group to support its non-core functions, including information technology, finance, human resources and administration to optimise operational efficiency. The takaful operating environment in Malaysia is competitive and evolving. Fitch believes the change in strategic direction will affect MRT's market position and could make it more difficult for the operator to build its business portfolio again in the next two to three years if the company decides to start underwriting business again. As at 31 March 2014 (end of FY14), MRT's business mix comprised 55% of general retakaful and 45% of family retakaful business, which were largely sourced within Malaysia. On a standalone basis, MRT's net losses narrowed to MYR1.2m in FY14 from MYR12.9m in FY13. Fitch estimates the company's combined ratio for the general retakaful fund was 85% in FY14, an improvement from 122% a year earlier as a result of tighter underwriting discipline and a change in reserving methods. The company's risk-based capital ratio as at 30 June 2014 remained above the minimum regulatory requirement of 130%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for a downgrade of MRT's rating include: - deterioration in MRT's standalone credit profile, such as a decision to continue not to write and renew business, which would constrain business growth and weaken its market franchise, - weakening in its strategic importance to the MNRB Group, - any deterioration in the credit profile of Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad (IFS Rating: A/Stable), the core operating entity of MNRB Group, which could affect the group's ability to support MRT. The Outlook may be revised to Stable from Negative if MRT is able to implement an appropriate business plan to start writing business again, thus supporting future growth and its market franchise, while ensuring the maintenance of adequate reserves and capitalisation. Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Ng Analyst +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.