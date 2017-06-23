(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Indonesia-based
homebuilder PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland) Outlook to
Stable from
Negative and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'B'. A full list of the rating actions is provided at the end
of this
commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects the significant improvement in the
company's
presales, which may result in higher EBITDA recognition, and the
subsequent
reduction in the risk of the company breaching its
local-currency debt covenants
in 2017. In 1Q17, Modernland booked presales of over IDR600
billion, more than
three times the 1Q16 presales of around IDR200 billion. In
Fitch's view, the
company's strategy of selling land in bulk has been successful
in managing its
liquidity during the challenging property market and reinforces
its track record
in such sales.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Demand: Fitch forecasts Modernland to book IDR2
trillion-2.5 trillion
of attributable presales in 2017, as the company launches new
residential
clusters in its Jakarta Garden City (JGC) project, and demand
for residential
and industrial properties improves. Fitch expects this growth to
translate into
higher EBITDA recognition, which materially reduces the risk of
Modernland
breaching its local-currency debt covenants.
Bulk Land Sales Support Liquidity: Fitch believes Modernland's
large land bank
and the good locations of the sites allow the company to sell
land in bulk,
which may provide liquidity support during downturns in the
property cycle. In
2013-2016, Modernland sold over 200 hectares of land to Charoen
Pokphand (CP),
8.5 hectares to AEON, 0.5 hectares to Cross Mobile, 3.7 hectares
to IKEA, and
120 hectares to PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI; B+/Negative).
In 4Q16, the
company sold around 67 hectares to its 50:50 joint venture with
PT Astra Land
Indonesia.
Volatile Cashflows, Low Development Risk: Modernland's exposure
to bulk land
sales and industrial land sales results in more volatile cash
flows than peers
that depend on residential sales. Nevertheless, the land sales
remain important
contributors to Modernland's cash flows, and the volatility is
mitigated by the
low development risks, mainly pertaining to the wide profit
margins of the bulk
land sales and industrial land sales.
Modernland has a 20-year record in developing industrial
estates, and has built
strong relationships with tenants. Its flagship industrial
estate in Cikande in
the western part of Java island has a very low average land
cost, compared with
the current average selling price (ASP) of around IDR1.7 million
per square
metre (sqm), and Modernland has sufficient land to continue
developing there for
more than five years, assuming no further land acquisitions.
Fitch believes
Modernland can build on its success in Cikande and use a similar
business model
for future developments in its other industrial estate in
Bekasi, also in
western Java.
Limited Residential Track Record: Fitch expects Modernland's
residential and
commercial property segment to account for an average of 50% of
Modernland's
attributable presales in 2017-2020, driven by the JGC project
and new launches
in Bekasi. The growing proportion of residential sales will
counterbalance
volatility in industrial land sales, but Modernland's track
record in developing
integrated, large-scale residential projects is still limited
relative to the
other rated developers.
Land Sales to ASRI: As of end-2016, ASRI completed the purchase
and payment of
120 hectares of land out of the agreed 170 hectares. Currently
Modernland and
ASRI are in further discussion regarding the purchase of the
remaining land,
with no specific timeline for completion. Modernland believes
ASRI may
eventually complete the acquisition, given the strategic
location of the land in
Serpong in western Java. Nevertheless, given the uncertainty of
the transaction,
Fitch has not included any further land sales to ASRI in its
assessment of
Modernland's credit profile.
Manageable Forex Risk: Modernland has fully hedged the principal
of its USD240
million bond using call-spread options, covering rupiah
depreciation of up to
IDR15,000 per US dollar. However, the company has not hedged the
principal of
its outstanding USD57 million bond, although we believe that
Modernland's wide
profit margins may be sufficient to absorb short-term currency
volatility.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Modernland is well-positioned relative to other Fitch-rated
property developers,
such as PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk (KIJA, B+/Stable), PT
Alam Sutera
Realty Tbk (ASRI, B+/Negative) and Lodha Developers Private
Limited (Lodha;
B/Negative). Fitch believes that KIJA's stronger recurring
interest coverage,
lower leverage and the more strategic location of its industrial
development
compared to that of Modernland supports its higher rating. We
also believe
ASRI's longer track record in residential developments and more
defensive
cash-flow mix support a higher rating than Modernland. Relative
to Lodha,
Modernland's smaller presales scale if offset by its lower
leverage profile and
higher presales turnover, and Lodha's inability to deleverage in
the short to
medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Attributable presales of IDR2 trillion-2.5 trillion in 2017
- Land acquisition capex of around IDR200 billion in 2017
- Committed construction capex of around IDR1 trillion in 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action:
- Attributable residential presales (excluding bulk land sales)
sustained above
IDR2 trillion without any material weakening in financial
profile
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action:
- Attributable presales/ gross debt sustained at less than 40%
(2016: 62%)
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: As of December 2016, Modernland had cash
of around IDR400
billion compared with IDR470 billion of maturing short-term
debt. We expect the
company to post positive free cash flows of around IDR170
billion in 2017, which
supports its liquidity. Modernland's capex in the short term is
going to be
limited to construction costs, which depend on the company's
meeting sales
thresholds in a particular period. This, coupled with the
discretionary nature
of land acquisitions, may allow Modernland to accumulate cash
and shore-up its
liquidity profile. Liquidity is also supported by Modernland's
access to local
banks and international capital markets.
In April 2017, Modernland issued a USD240 million 6.95% senior
unsecured bond,
which was used to refinance its old USD191 million 9.75% bond.
This issuance has
extended the company's debt maturity profile, giving it more
flexibility in
managing cash flows.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Modernland Realty Tbk
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'B'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
-- Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'B'
Modernland Overseas Pte. Ltd.
-- Senior unsecured USD240 million 6.95% bond due 2024 affirmed
at 'B', with
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
Marquee Land Pte. Ltd.
-- Senior unsecured USD57 million 9.75% bond due 2019 affirmed
at 'B', with
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 67967240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria
(pub. 16 Jun
2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
