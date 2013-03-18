March 18 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has revised Sri Lanka-based Multi Finance PLC's (MFP) Outlook to
Negative from Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed MFP's National Long-Term rating
at 'B+(lka)'.
Rating Action Rationale
The revision of the Outlook reflects MFP's weakening liquidity profile and net
losses due to higher borrowing costs and increased operating expenses driven by
branch expansion and relocation. The net losses in nine months ending
December-2012 have also resulted in sharply decreasing capitalisation which,
however, remains commensurate with some of the higher-rated peers. The ratings
also reflect the company's small asset size and less established, but growing,
franchise relative to that of domestic peers.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
The rating may be downgraded if MFP is unable to secure sources to fund its
large maturity mismatches along with unstable deposits, which could cause
further liquidity pressure, and a widening of net losses weakening its
profitability and capitalisation. Conversely MFP's ability to stem the
deterioration of its liquidity and profitability could lead to the Outlook being
revised to Stable.
Fitch expects liquidity pressure to remain intense as cumulative maturity gaps
under 12 months are high with limited confirmed unutilised credit lines at
end-2012. MFP will have to source deposits or obtain borrowings to fund its
existing mismatches. MFP has a revolving credit line from its parent, Entrust
Limited, but repayment is on demand. Liquid assets to deposits decreased to
10.3% in the nine months to the financial year ending March 2013 but remained
within regulatory levels. Deposits grew 52% in 9MFY13 but are concentrated with
top five depositors accounting for 29% of total deposits. Any deposit outflows
could further exacerbate current liquidity pressures and warrant a negative
rating action.
Net interest margin (NIM) decreased to 9% in 9MFY13 (FY12:12%) as funding costs
increased with higher borrowings. This, alongside an increase in operating
costs, drove return on assets (ROA) to negative 2.3% in 9MFY13 from 2.9% in
FY12. Fitch expects that maintaining NIM will remain challenging due to
uncertainty over the terms for refinancing its securitisation loan maturing in
2013 and weak credit demand in the economy. MFP's profitability is likely to
remain under pressure unless new branches break even and borrowing costs
decline.
Fitch also expects capitalisation to come under pressure unless loan growth is
moderated and MFP resumes profitability. Loan growth and accumulated losses at
9MFY13 led to a decline in equity/assets to 25.2% (FY12: 41%) which, however,
remains higher than some of its higher- rated peers. Solvency weakened with
three-month net non-performing loans/equity increasing to 38.2% in 9MFY13 (FY12:
6.5%).
Asset quality weakened with its three-month NPL and six-month regulatory NPL
ratio increasing to 13.9% and 1.8% in 9MFY13, respectively (FY12: 3.3% and 0.9%)
but remaining in line with peers. Fitch expects asset quality to be weighed down
by inflationary pressures and a weak domestic economy. Provisioning cover
remained low with Loan loss reserve/three-month NPL at 4.7% in 9MFY13 (FY12:
6.5%). This is largely because three-month NPLs do not require regulatory
provisioning.
MFP's lending portfolio consists mainly of vehicle financing (end-2012: 91%).
Fitch expects loan growth to slow due to the weak demand in the vehicle market.
MFP is a licensed finance company that is 86% owned by Entrust. The latter is an
investment holding company and has other subsidiaries: Entrust Investments
Limited. Entrust Securities PLC, Entrust Healthcare and Standard Credit Lanka
Ltd. Entrust is 99.9% held by Pacific Trust (Private) Limited.
The latest research on MFP is available on www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.lk.