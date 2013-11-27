Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Murmansk region - Rating Action
ReportLONDON/FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Murmansk
Region's Outlook to Negative from Stable. It has also affirmed
the region's
ratings at Long-term foreign and local currency 'BB', National
Long-term
'AA-(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
- Fitch does not expect the region's current balance to return
to positive
territory in 2013 and 2014; it will likely stay at a negative
2%-3% of current
revenue, due to pressure from operating expenditure and
deceleration of tax
proceeds. In 2012 the region's current balance weakened more
sharply than Fitch
had expected as it reported a negative 2.3% of current revenue
compared with a
sound 9.6% in 2011. The reason was weak results at major local
taxpayers due to
a combination of slower demand and price declines for their core
products.
- Murmansk's debt burden is low compared with national and
international peers
despite a rapid increase in debt in 2012-2013. Fitch expects
direct risk to
increase 42% to RUB12.2bn in 2013, equivalent to 29% of current
revenue. Direct
risk will continue growing during the next three years, driven
by significant
deficit before debt variation, but should stay below 50% of
current revenue at
end-2015.
Medium:
- The regional economy features a strong industrial base as
Murmansk is home to
several natural resource development conglomerates. This
provides an extensive
tax base for the region's budget and the region mostly relies on
its own budget
revenue, which accounted for 78% of total revenue in 2012;
however, tax revenue
is highly volatile due to concentration risk. The aggregate
contribution of the
top 10 taxpayers was about 40% of total tax revenue in 2012.
The ratings also reflect the following rating drivers:
- The region's expenditure is rigid as the proportion of
operating expenditure
remains high at 99% of total revenue. This leaves little room
for manoeuvre in
the current environment of negative revenue shock. Its capital
outlays lag
behind that of national peers in the 'BB' category. Fitch
expects the region's
capex will average a low 11% of total expenditure in 2013-2015,
given the
region's intention to limit its budget deficit.
- Debt management of the region is weak as its direct risk is
composed of
short-term bank loans (50% of total direct risk) and budget
loans from the
federal government which mature within the next three years.
This, coupled with
the weak current balance, leads to high refinancing risk as the
region faces
repayment of almost 100% of direct risk till end-2015. Fitch
expects the region
will be able to refinance the maturing debt with the same banks;
however, the
cost of borrowings could increase sharply during financial
market distress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to restore positive current balance or a significant
debt increase
well above Fitch's projections (direct risk at 40% of current
revenue) in 2014
would lead to a downgrade. This is a likely scenario unless the
region gets
additional support from the federal budget or market conditions
for local
taxpayers improve significantly.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Russia has an evolving institutional framework with the system
of
inter-governmental relations between federal, regional and local
governments
still under development. However, Fitch expects Murmansk will
continue to
receive steady flow of transfers from the federation
- Murmansk Region will continue to have fair access to domestic
financial
markets to enable it to refinance maturing debt
- Murmansk Region will continue to benefit from the revenue
inflow underpinned
by a strong industrial base and natural resource endowment
