(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Russia-based National
Reserve Bankâ€™s (NRB) Outlook to Stable from Negative and
affirmed its Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at â€˜B-â€™. Fitch has also
withdrawn NRBâ€™s ratings,
as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating
process. Fitch will
no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of NRB.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING AND
VIABILITY RATING
The revised Outlook reflects the bankâ€™s recent deleveraging
further improving
its loss absorption capacity, its strengthened liquidity and
repayment of almost
all its third-party liabilities.
The â€˜B-â€™ Long-term IDRs reflect NRBâ€™s individual strength
as reflected in its
Viability Rating (VR) of â€˜b-â€™. The VR reflects the bankâ€™s
weak corporate
governance, a narrow and concentrated franchise, and high
uncertainty around its
future strategy. It also reflects operational risks relating to
the wind-down of
the business, the bankâ€™s weak asset quality and its poor
profitability.
At end- 2013, the bankâ€™s equity reported under the Russian
accounting standards
(RAS) equalled a high 59% of its total assets. The total
statutory capital
adequacy ratio was 27.4%. A substantial proportion of equity
(72%) was, however,
tied up in weakly secured related-party loans, real-estate
assets and
investments.
Core profitability remains a weakness as the businessâ€™s
contraction has
depressed earnings. A meaningful performance improvement may
only result from
significant, albeit gradual, cost reduction.
Liquidity pressure has been alleviated with the repayment of
nearly all of the
third-party liabilities, including repo facilities and customer
deposits. The
bankâ€™s liquidity profile is further underpinned by a fairly
solid buffer of
highly-liquid assets relative to the third-party deposits.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the Support Rating at '5' and the Support
Rating Floor at 'No
Floor' reflects the bank's low systemic importance and Fitch's
view that support
from either the shareholder or the Russian authorities cannot be
relied upon.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-';
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Negative; and withdrawn
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; and withdrawn
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative; and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'; and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'; and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+ 44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October
2013 and
'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.