(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on JBC
NOMAD Insurance Company's (NOMAD) 'B' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating
and 'BB+(kaz)' National IFS rating to Stable from Negative and
affirmed the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that NOMAD's business
position is
gradually recovering after its license for the compulsory motor
third party
liability line (MTPL) was suspended in 4Q12. Although NOMAD
experienced a 9%
loss in total gross written premium (GWP) and MTPL GWP fell by
10% in 9M13, most
of the decline was in 1Q13 and moderate growth was reported in
3Q13.
The growth in GWP was largely achieved by NOMAD retaining its
distribution
system and franchise. The insurer maintained positive operating
profitability in
9M13, although it was significantly below the levels of 2010-12.
In addition, in
2013 the shareholder injected KZT1.7bn to support the insurer's
solvency margin,
but KZT1.1bn was paid as dividends in the same period.
Nevertheless, Fitch sees
this willingness to provide capital as a demonstration of
shareholder support.
Fitch believes that NOMAD is likely to continue to underwrite
profitably in the
current operating environment. The insurer's operating
profitability weakened in
9M13 compared with 9M12, but remained positive. The weakening
was caused mainly
by the restructuring of its reinsurance programme for one of its
major lines of
business to proportional from non-proportional. Other factors
included growth in
administrative expense levels relative to the contracted
business volumes and
weakened profitability of a number of lines.
The ratings continue to reflect NOMAD's adequate risk-adjusted
capitalisation,
as assessed by Fitch, and the relatively low quality of its
investment
portfolio. The extra capital injected in 9M13 has significantly
reduced the risk
of regulatory solvency breaches. At end-3Q13 the company's
solvency margin had
improved to a comfortable 166%, up from an only marginally
compliant 106% at
end-2012.
NOMAD has significant exposure to non-investment-grade assets.
This is a
reflection of the relatively low average credit quality of
investment
instruments locally available. The level of diversification is
also low, with
60% of investments concentrated in Kazakh banking groups.
However, the liquidity
profile of these investments is satisfactory.
Large exposure to MTPL (36% of GWP in 9M13, and 55% of NWP in
9M13) continues to
be a constraining rating factor as it makes NOMAD particularly
vulnerable to any
possible changes in the government regulation of pricing in this
line. Fitch
considers that potential tariff liberalisation could intensify
competition and
significantly decrease the profitability of the line.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would view any material deterioration in the operating
environment (such
as liberalisation of tariffs) in NOMAD's key business lines,
particularly MTPL,
as a key trigger for a downgrade.
Fitch would also view a material deterioration in NOMAD's
risk-adjusted capital
or a prolonged fall in its statutory solvency margin below 100%
as a trigger for
a downgrade. In addition, should the shareholder's commitment to
support the
company weaken, as assessed by Fitch, at a time when the
regulatory solvency
coverage was close to the 100% minimum, it could also trigger a
downgrade.
If NOMAD manages to improve the diversification of it business
mix with reduced
exposure to MTPL, particularly in net premiums, and maintain
underwriting
profitability at positive levels, its ratings could be upgraded.
