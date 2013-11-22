(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on JBC NOMAD Insurance Company's (NOMAD) 'B' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and 'BB+(kaz)' National IFS rating to Stable from Negative and affirmed the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that NOMAD's business position is gradually recovering after its license for the compulsory motor third party liability line (MTPL) was suspended in 4Q12. Although NOMAD experienced a 9% loss in total gross written premium (GWP) and MTPL GWP fell by 10% in 9M13, most of the decline was in 1Q13 and moderate growth was reported in 3Q13. The growth in GWP was largely achieved by NOMAD retaining its distribution system and franchise. The insurer maintained positive operating profitability in 9M13, although it was significantly below the levels of 2010-12. In addition, in 2013 the shareholder injected KZT1.7bn to support the insurer's solvency margin, but KZT1.1bn was paid as dividends in the same period. Nevertheless, Fitch sees this willingness to provide capital as a demonstration of shareholder support. Fitch believes that NOMAD is likely to continue to underwrite profitably in the current operating environment. The insurer's operating profitability weakened in 9M13 compared with 9M12, but remained positive. The weakening was caused mainly by the restructuring of its reinsurance programme for one of its major lines of business to proportional from non-proportional. Other factors included growth in administrative expense levels relative to the contracted business volumes and weakened profitability of a number of lines. The ratings continue to reflect NOMAD's adequate risk-adjusted capitalisation, as assessed by Fitch, and the relatively low quality of its investment portfolio. The extra capital injected in 9M13 has significantly reduced the risk of regulatory solvency breaches. At end-3Q13 the company's solvency margin had improved to a comfortable 166%, up from an only marginally compliant 106% at end-2012. NOMAD has significant exposure to non-investment-grade assets. This is a reflection of the relatively low average credit quality of investment instruments locally available. The level of diversification is also low, with 60% of investments concentrated in Kazakh banking groups. However, the liquidity profile of these investments is satisfactory. Large exposure to MTPL (36% of GWP in 9M13, and 55% of NWP in 9M13) continues to be a constraining rating factor as it makes NOMAD particularly vulnerable to any possible changes in the government regulation of pricing in this line. Fitch considers that potential tariff liberalisation could intensify competition and significantly decrease the profitability of the line. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch would view any material deterioration in the operating environment (such as liberalisation of tariffs) in NOMAD's key business lines, particularly MTPL, as a key trigger for a downgrade. Fitch would also view a material deterioration in NOMAD's risk-adjusted capital or a prolonged fall in its statutory solvency margin below 100% as a trigger for a downgrade. In addition, should the shareholder's commitment to support the company weaken, as assessed by Fitch, at a time when the regulatory solvency coverage was close to the 100% minimum, it could also trigger a downgrade. If NOMAD manages to improve the diversification of it business mix with reduced exposure to MTPL, particularly in net premiums, and maintain underwriting profitability at positive levels, its ratings could be upgraded. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13 November 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 