(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Oddo et
Compagnie's (Oddo) 'BBB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR),
'F3' Short-Term
IDR and 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR). At the same time, the
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and SENIOR DEBT
The Outlook revision reflects the bank's business model being
increasingly
oriented towards wealth management (WM), which currently
generates the bulk of
the bank's operating profit, the bank's improved operating
profitability and its
reduced risk profile. Oddo's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings
continue to
reflect the bank's prudent risk-taking approach, sound liquidity
and adequate
capital. They also take into account the bank's niche franchise,
small size and
exposure to some earnings volatility in its IB business.
Oddo's operating profitability has benefitted from the
restructuring of its
investment banking (IB) business, which has also led to a
reduced risk profile,
and the successful implementation of cost cutting measures. The
bank exited or
streamlined loss-making IB businesses (i.e. option market-making
and cash
equity) and as a result IB reached break even in 2012 and
operating
profitability was satisfactory in H113. Remaining IB businesses
will by nature
continue to be prone to earnings volatility, all the more so as
Oddo's franchise
is small and therefore more exposed to difficult market
conditions, lower
business volumes or potential regulatory changes.
The WM business continues to perform well. Net new money was
positive for Oddo's
three businesses in H113 (asset management, private banking and
securities
services), allowing for stable and balanced growth. WM
particularly benefited
from the integration of two entities acquired in 2011 (Banque
Robeco and Banque
d'Orsay) through significant costs synergies.
Oddo maintains cautious liquidity management and relatively low
leverage as it
aims to remain independent. Its portfolio of liquid assets is
ample and largely
covers its relatively modest short-term funding needs.
Fitch considers that Oddo's ownership positively influences its
prudent risk
approach. Philippe Oddo (one of the two unlimited partners) is
personally liable
for any loss, and around one-third of Oddo's employees hold 30%
of the bank's
capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR and SENIOR DEBT
Oddo's IDRs and VR remain sensitive to an evolution of its
business model and an
expansion into riskier businesses (notably in IB), which is
currently not
expected. Any erosion of its recurring profitability, or
indication of a
weakening of its franchise would be a negative rating factor.
Oddo's IDRs and VR
could be downgraded if the bank's capital level materially
worsened or its
liquidity position significantly weakened. Upside potential for
Oddo's IDRs and
VR is not expected in the short-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers that the probability of sovereign or
institutional support for
Oddo, although possible, cannot be relied upon, resulting in a
'5' Support
Rating and a 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issued by Oddo is notched off
Oddo's VR in
accordance with Fitch's criteria to reflect below average loss
severity for this
type of debt compared to average recoveries. The rating is
sensitive to changes
in Oddo's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated (Lower Tier 2) debt (FR0010494419): affirmed at
'BB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch Ratings France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
