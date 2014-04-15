(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
NORD/LB Covered
Finance Bank's (CFB) and Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International
S.A's (HFI)
Lettres de Gage Publiques at 'AAA' and 'A', respectively. The
agency has revised
the Outlook on HFI's Lettres de Gage Publiques to Negative from
Stable. The
Outlook on CFB's Lettres de Gage Publiques remains Stable.
These rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's
revised Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria dated 10 March 2014 on programmes issued
by Luxembourgian
banks.
It also takes into account Negative Outlooks on banks' Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) announced by Fitch on 26 March 2014 (see "Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU
State-sponsored Banks to Negative on Weakening Support" and
"Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening
Support"). As part
of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has assigned
IDR uplifts to
each programme, where applicable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook on the rating of the public sector covered bonds
issued by HFI has
been revised to Negative from Stable following a similar rating
action on the
bank's IDR of 'A-' and the fact that a potential downgrade of
the IDR may not be
compensated as no IDR uplift has been assigned. The 'A' rating
on the programme
has been affirmed based on the bank's IDR of 'A-', a D-Cap of
'4' and the legal
minimum OC of 2% which is sufficient for a one-notch recovery
uplift above the
IDR.
The rating of the public sector covered bonds issued by CFB has
been affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A'/Negative, a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of 3 (moderate high
discontinuity risk) and OC
taken into account by the agency providing more protection than
the breakeven OC
for the rating.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of
protection in the
event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent
the source of
covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the
relative ease and
motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the
importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
In Fitch's view the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation is unlikely
for the HFI and CFB programmes based on their small size in
relation to both
their domestic market and the broader banking group to which
they belong.
Additionally, Luxembourg is not deemed by Fitch to be a covered
bonds- intensive
jurisdiction.
Protection from Fitch's estimate of long-term non-retail placed
senior unsecured
debt is reflected in the IDR uplift assigned to CFB's covered
bonds. This is
based on Fitch's estimate of the institution's long-term
non-retail placed
senior unsecured debt exceeding 5% of total adjusted assets on
the latest
available financial information.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A'/Negative rating of HFI`s public sector covered bonds may
be downgraded
among others, if the bank's 'A-' IDR is downgraded by one or
more notches to
'BBB+' or below; or the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
would no longer
support recoveries sufficient for a one-notch uplift above the
IDR.
The 'AAA'/Stable rating of CFB`s public sector covered bonds may
be downgraded
among others, if (i) the bank's 'A' IDR is downgraded by two or
more notches to
'BBB+' or below; (ii) the D-Cap falls by two or more categories
to 1 (very high
risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis
decreases below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC level of 16.0%.
In accordance with Fitch's policies CFB appealed and provided
additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Fitch may have provided another permissible service to CFB or
its related third
parties. Details of this service can be found on Fitch's website
in the EU
regulatory affairs page.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Oliver Issl
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 122
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 112
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria ', dated 10
March 2014, are
available at www.fitchrating.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
