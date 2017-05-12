(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook for
The Shizuoka
Bank, Ltd. to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed Suruga Bank
Ltd.'s IDR at
'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating action is at
the end of this
commentary.
The Outlook revision for Shizuoka follows the affirmation of
Japan's sovereign
rating at 'A' and revision of the Outlook to Stable from
Negative on 27 April
2017 (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022824
">Fitch Revises
Outlook on Japan to Stable; Affirms at 'A'.)
Fitch expects the operating environment for Japanese banks to
stabilise. Market
sentiment has begun to improve as the domestic economy gains
some positive
momentum leading to low positive, instead of negative, domestic
market interest
rates. As a result, we have changed our outlook on the banking
system to stable
from negative as cyclical pressure is easing and credit costs
remain low. This
will support the stabilisation of Japanese regional banks'
earnings in the
fiscal year ending March 2018 (FYE18).
Fitch believes regional banks that serve respective domestic
regions' financial
needs will remain more vulnerable to low interest rates and the
competitive
environment than Japan's major banks. This is due to their high
dependence on
interest revenue, with limited diversification of revenue
sources, such as fees
and overseas businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The IDRs of Shizuoka and Suruga are driven by their VRs.
Shizuoka's VR of 'a' reflects its strong capitalisation (with an
FCC ratio of
17% and common equity tier 1 ratio of 16.3% at FYE17), which
Fitch expects can
be sustained over the medium term, although it will become more
challenging
should pressure on profitability increase. The bank has a
leading franchise in
Shizuoka Prefecture and potential buffers against credit-risk
through high
guarantee/collateral coverage, including public guarantees.
Constraining factors
for Shizuoka's VR include limited options to diversify its
revenue base and the
prevailing low interest rates coupled with intense competition
increasingly
pressuring profitability due to the bank's reliance on lending.
Suruga's VR of 'a-' factors in its above-domestic peer
profitability, with a
return on assets of 0.9% for the nine months ending 2016,
compared with the mega
bank average of 0.4% and Shizuoka's 0.3%. Its operating
profit/risk weighted
assets ratio for the same period was 2.5%, compared with the
mega bank average
of 1.1% and Shizuoka's 0.7%. Suruga has also improved its net
interest margin,
with increased balance in higher-yield non-housing loans,
whereas the net
interest margins of domestic peers contracted. The bank's high
profitability is
backed by its unique business model, which differentiates itself
from typical
Japanese commercial banks by providing multi-purpose loans to a
range of retail
clients. Profitability is also supported by Suruga's proactive
risk control,
although to some degree it may reflect the bank's higher risk
appetite. Suruga's
VR is constrained by a lack of diversification due to its
concentration on
retail lending and small asset size, with consolidated total
assets of JPY4.5
trillion at end-2016, compared with Shizuoka's JPY12 trillion.
Strong funding and liquidity, sustained by a firm deposit base,
are key
strengths for Japan's banking system and underpin both banks'
ratings. In
addition, the banks' credit profiles are underpinned by adequate
risk controls
and buffers, particularly in terms of earning capacity.
The Stable Outlook for Shizuoka's and Suruga's IDRs reflects the
stable domestic
operating environment and Fitch's view that overall asset
quality will remain
favourable and loss absorption buffers are sufficiently strong
relative to the
ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Shizuoka's Support Rating of '2' and Support Rating Floor of
'BBB-' reflect
Fitch's view that the sovereign has a strong propensity to
support the bank, if
necessary, due to Shizuoka's size relative to other banks in its
prefecture and
nationally. The bank accounts for 31% and 24% of Shizuoka
prefecture's loans and
deposits, respectively.
Fitch believes the sovereign's propensity to support Suruga,
which has a Support
Rating of '4' and a Support Rating Floor of 'B', would be more
limited due to
its marginal systemic importance to Japan's financial system and
small
operational size, ranking 33rd in net asset size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
Both banks' VRs and IDRs could be downgraded if unexpected
deterioration in the
operating environment increases performance volatility,
resulting in the banks
taking more risk, especially credit risk - the bulk of these
banks' risks -
without a corresponding increase in loss-absorption buffers.
This also includes
increased exposure to market risk, although Fitch expects it to
be small, or
involvement in industry consolidation, leading to potentially
higher volatility
in earnings or capital.
Shizuoka's VR is sensitive to further downward pressure on
profitability to a
level that would affect its solid capitalisation, narrowing the
gap between it
and domestic peers. Its VR and IDR could also face negative
rating action if the
sovereign's rating or our Outlook on the rating was revised
downward, in light
of its ratings proximity to the sovereign. There is limited
upside scope to
Shizuoka's VR as it is rated at the same level as the sovereign.
Suruga's VR is sensitive to the bank adopting a higher risk
appetite to defend
its competitive position without increasing its loss absorption
buffers.
Positive rating action for Suruga is likely to stem from further
structural
improvement in the domestic operating environment, leading to
sustainable loan
expansion and faster internal capital generation without a large
increase in
risk appetite. However, Fitch believes such structural
improvement will take
some time.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Shizuoka's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assessment of the sovereign's ability and willingness to
support the
bank. A downgrade in the sovereign's ratings to 'A-' or below
would be likely to
lead to a downgrade in Shizuoka's Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor.
Suruga's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are not
immediately sensitive
to the sovereign rating, as Fitch already factors in a limited
probability of
support. Changes to the regulatory support framework could lead
to a change in
our perception about the sovereign's propensity to support
Suruga.
The rating actions are as follows:
Shizuoka:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Suruga:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kaori Nishizawa
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Naoki Morimura
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Total assets and
total liabilities
exclude acceptances and guarantees from Japan's generally
accepted accounting
principles balance sheet to be globally comparable.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
