(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/WARSAW, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlooks
for Ceska Sporitelna (CS), Slovenska Sporitelna (SLSP), Komercni
Banka (KB),
mBank, mBank Hipoteczny and mLeasing to Negative from Stable.
The Long and
Short-term IDRs and Support Ratings of the entities were
affirmed, while the
Viability Ratings were not affected. A full list of rating
actions is provided
at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revisions follow similar rating actions on 26 March
on the banks'
respective parents i.e. Erste Group (A/Negative Outlook/a-),
Societe Generale
(SG; A/Negative Outlook/a-) and Commerzbank (A+/Negative
Outlook/bbb). For more
details refer to Fitch's commentary 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on
18 EU Commercial
Banks to Negative on Weakening Support' at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs, senior debt (where assigned) and Support ratings of
these entities are
driven by Fitch's view that there is an extremely high
probability of support
being extended to them by their parent banks in case of need.
According to Fitch's criteria, CS and SLSP are viewed as core
subsidiaries of
Erste Group, and their support-driven IDRs are equalised with
those of the
parent.
KB and mBank are viewed as strategically important subsidiaries
of SG and
Commerzbank, respectively, and their Long-term IDRs are
therefore notched down
one level from the Long-term IDRs of their respective parents.
mBank Hipoteczny and mLeasing are considered by Fitch as core
subsidiaries of
mBank, and their IDRs are equalised with the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS
The Long-term IDRs and, where assigned, senior debt ratings, of
each of the
banks will most likely be downgraded if their respective
parents' Long-term IDRs
are downgraded. A downward revision of the parents' Support
Rating Floors is
likely to cause downgrades of their Long-term IDRs to the level
of their
Viability Ratings (VR) at the time, unless mitigating factors
arise in the
meantime. Mitigating factors could include upgrades of VRs to
the level of
current SRFs, significant increases in buffers of junior debt or
corporate
actions.
The VRs of Erste Group and SG are currently one notch below
their Long-term
IDRs; hence a lowering of those banks' SRFs would at present be
likely to result
in a one-notch downgrade of the Long-term IDRs of both the
parents and their
subsidiaries - CS, SLSP and Komercni. Commerzbank's VR is
currently four notches
below its Long-term IDR; hence a lowering of the bank's SRF
could result in a
downgrade of similar magnitude for mBank, mBank Hipoteczny and
mLeasing.
Fitch expects that the propensity of the parent banks to support
their
subsidiaries will remain strong. However, the support-driven
ratings could also
be sensitive to any weakening of propensity of the parents to
provide support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Komercni Banka
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb+'
Ceska Sporitelna
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb+'
Slovenska Sporitelna
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb+'
mBank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'F1'
mFinance France
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'A'
mBank Hipoteczny
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
mLeasing
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olga Ignatieva (Komercni Banka, Ceska Sporitelna, Slovenska
Sporitelna)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Michal Bryks, ACCA (mBank, mBank Hipoteczny, mLeasing)
Director
+48 42 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analysts
Artur Szeski (mBank, Komercni Banka, Ceska Sporitelna, Slovenska
Sporitelna)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Agata Gryglewicz (mBank Hipoteczny, mLeasing)
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committe Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August 2012
and 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' dated 11
December 2012
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
IN ADDITION,
