LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
Absa Bank
Limited (Absa Bank), FirstRand Bank Limited (FirstRand), Nedbank
Limited
(Nedbank) and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA)
and their
respective rated holding companies to Negative from Stable.
The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook on the
South African
sovereign rating to Negative (see 'Fitch Revises South Africa's
Outlook to
Negative; Affirms at 'BBB'' dated 13 June 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). The
Outlooks on all National Ratings assigned to financial
institutions in South
Africa remain Stable, reflecting Fitch's expectation that their
ranking relative
to the best credit in the country will remain stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MAJOR BANKING GROUPS
The revision of the Outlooks to Negative reflects the four
banks' concentration
to South Africa, a high proportion of liquid assets invested in
government
securities and a weakening operating environment as indicated by
the Negative
Outlook on the sovereign rating. The sovereign rating is
effectively acting as a
cap on large South African banks' Viability Ratings (VR) at this
rating level
because of their strong links with South Africa.
The revision of the Outlooks on FirstRand, Nedbank and SBSA
reflects that their
Long-Term IDRs are driven by their VR and the effective
sovereign cap.
Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL) and Absa Bank's Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) are driven by the ratings of 62.3% parent, Barclays Bank
Plc (Barclays,
A/Stable). BAGL's and Absa Bank's IDRs are currently notched
once from Barclays'
rating, reflecting Fitch's view of BAGL and Absa Bank as
strategically important
subsidiaries. The Negative Outlook on the foreign currency IDRs
does not reflect
any changes in Fitch's view of support from Barclays, but rather
reflects the
high correlation between these banks' credit profile and that of
the sovereign.
Any potential uplift of support-driven financial institutions'
ratings above the
sovereign is usually limited to two notches. This is also why
the Outlook on
BAGL's and Absa Banks's local currency IDRs remains stable,
given that their
local currency IDRs would still be within two notches from the
sovereign local
currency IDR if the sovereign was downgraded by one notch.
Investec Bank Limited's (Investec) Long-Term IDR is driven by
its VR.
Considering that its VR is below the effective sovereign cap,
Investec's VR and
Long-Term IDR are unaffected by the rating action on the
sovereign.
The VRs of the five major banks' continue to reflect strong
domestic franchises,
which underpin stable core earnings, sophisticated risk
management, and
acceptable liquidity and capitalisation.
The National Ratings of the major banking groups have been
affirmed and are
driven by the entities' Long-term local currency IDRs. National
ratings reflect
the creditworthiness of an issuer relative to the best credit in
the country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - STANDARD BANK BRANCHES AND SUBSIDIARIES
The IDRs of Standard Bank Plc (SB Plc), a 100% UK subsidiary of
Standard Bank
Group Limited's (SBG, BBB/F3/bbb) have been maintained in line
with SBG's
ratings. SB Plc's IDR is equalised with that of its parent as
Fitch views it as
being a highly integrated part of the group. Capital and
liquidity are highly
fungible across the various entities of the group. SB Plc
currently does not
have an independent strategy but supports the group through
origination and by
providing it with an additional foreign currency balance sheet.
Around 40% of
customer and bank deposit funding comes from the parent.
The rating remains on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) following the
announcement by
SB Plc's ultimate South African parent, SBG, that it intends to
sell a
controlling stake in SB Plc to Industrial Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC,
A/F1/bb).
The National Ratings of SBSA, Taipei branch, which are driven by
SBSA's foreign
currency IDR, have been affirmed and withdrawn at Long-term
'A+(twn)' and
Short-term 'F1(twn)'. SBSA, Taipei Branch is a branch of SBSA
and received
regulatory approval for closure of the branch on 2 April 2014.
The branch is no
longer required due to the group's strategy to focus on Africa.
The IDRs and National Ratings of CfC Stanbic Bank Limited (CfC
Stanbic, Kenyan
subsidiary) and National Ratings of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
(Stanbic IBTC,
Nigerian subsidiary) have been affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SANLAM LIMITED SUBSIDIARIES
The National Ratings of Sanlam Capital Markets (Pty) Limited
(SCM) and parent
Genbel Securities (Pty) Limited (Gensec) have been affirmed.
They are driven by
a high perceived level of support from ultimate parent Sanlam
Limited (Sanlam;
AA-(zaf)) in line with Fitch's assessment of these entities as
strategically
important subsidiaries of Sanlam. Fitch considers that Sanlam's
ability to
provide this support is in turn driven by its various operating
subsidiaries,
for example Sanlam Life Insurance Limited (SLI; AA(zaf)). SCM's
guaranteed
obligations cover most of SCM's trading creditors and benefit
from a direct
guarantee from Sanlam. The guaranteed obligations are equalised
with Sanlam's
National Ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - STATE-OWNED DFIs
The National Ratings of the Development Bank of Southern Africa
(DBSA) and Land
and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank)
have been
affirmed. They reflect the high perceived level of support these
entities would
receive as state-owned development finance institutions,
incorporated by Acts of
Parliament. They are driven by the sovereign's 'BBB+' local
currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEBT ISSUED BY BRANCHES OF FOREIGN ENTITIES
BoC Johannesburg Branch's DMTN Programme's National Ratings are
driven by Bank
of China's Long-term foreign currency rating (A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR
DEBT- MAJOR
BANKING GROUPS
The VRs and IDRs of Absa Bank, BAGL, FirstRand, Nedbank Group
Limited (Nedbank
Group), Nedbank, SBSA and SBG will be downgraded by one notch if
the Negative
Outlook on the sovereign results in a one-notch downgrade of
South Africa.
In addition, the VRs of the five major entities as well as
Investec's IDR could
be sensitive to a material weakening of asset quality and
long-term earnings
potential in an uncertain economic environment and/or a
reduction in capital.
Asset quality could be vulnerable to customer affordability in
the event of
sharp interest rate increases in a tightening cycle.
BAGL and Absa Bank's IDRs could also be affected by a change in
Barclays' rating
or willingness to provide support or if South Africa's Country
Ceiling falls
below 'A-'.
Upward potential for the ratings is limited in light of a weaker
sovereign and
operating environment.
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to their relative
creditworthiness
compared with the best credit in the country and with peers.
Negative rating
action on FirstRand, Investec, Nedbank and Standard Bank would
occur if there
was a material weakening of asset quality and/or capital
adequacy relative to
peers. Absa's National Ratings are sensitive to changes in
Barclays' ratings or
willingness to provide support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT-
STANDARD BANK
BRANCHES AND SUBSIDIARIES
SB Plc's ratings would be sensitive to any changes to SBG's
IDRs, and the
outcome of the sale of a controlling stake in SB Plc to
Industrial Commercial
Bank of China. Fitch expects to resolve the RWE on completion of
the
transaction. This may take longer than the usual three-month
horizon associated
with the resolution of ratings watches but should be complete by
or shortly
after end-2014.
The Country Ceilings of Nigeria (BB-) and Kenya (BB-) are four
notches below
SBSA's IDR. The support-driven IDRs of CfC Stanbic and the
National Ratings of
CfC Stanbic and Stanbic IBTC could withstand a downgrade of up
to three notches
of SBG's local currency IDR before they would be affected.
Stanbic IBTC's National Ratings would be sensitive to a change
in the perceived
level of support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SANLAM LIMITED SUBSIDIARIES
The National Ratings of SCM and Gensec would be sensitive to any
change in
Sanlam's and/or SLI's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -NATIONAL RATINGS - STATE-OWNED DFIs
DBSA and Land Bank's National Ratings would be sensitive to any
change in
Fitch's perception of the South African authorities' willingness
to support
these entities if required. This could include public statements
of a change in
willingness to support these entities or potentially an increase
in explicit,
formalised support such as guarantees or callable capital
facilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SENIOR DEBT- DEBT ISSUED BY BRANCHES OF
FOREIGN ENTITIES
BoC Johannesburg Branch's DMTN Programme's National Rating is
sensitive to any
change in BOC's rating. The bank's IDR is sensitive to changes
in the perceived
ability or willingness of the Chinese government to provide
support to the bank.
China's sovereign support to its major commercial banks could be
sensitive to
deterioration in the sovereign balance sheet. Other negative
drivers may include
significant weakening in economic growth or continued rapid
growth of financial
sector assets relative to GDP.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR -
MAJOR BANKING GROUPS
The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of
FirstRand, Investec
Bank and SBSA's were affirmed at '3' and 'BB+' reflecting the
moderate
probability of support from the South African authorities. The
SRs and SRFs
would be sensitive to any perceived reduction in the willingness
or ability of
the South African authorities to support the banks, which may
come with the
implementation of a resolution regime or a downgrade of the
sovereign. The SRs
(5) and SRFs (No Floor) of Investec and SBG reflect Fitch's view
that support
would flow directly to the operating entities if required.
Nedbank's and Nedbank Group's SRs of '2' are derived from the
potential support
from 52%-parent Old Mutual Plc (A-/Negative). Fitch considers
that support would
flow to either entity in the event of need. Similarly, BAGL's
and Absa Bank's
SRs of '1' are derived from the extremely high probability of
support from
Barclays if required.
The SRs of BAGL, Absa Bank, Nedbank and Nedbank Group would be
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's perception of the level of support from the
respective parents
if required. This could be signified by public statements or a
reduction in
shareholding or an indication of an intention to sell. The SRs
of BAGL and Absa
Bank would be downgraded to '2' if the sovereign is downgraded,
or if the
Country Ceiling falls below 'A-'. They could also be downgraded
to '2' if
Barclays' IDR was downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR - STANDARD BANK
BRANCHES AND
SUBSIDIARIES
Fitch's view of support for SB Plc, reflected in its SR of '2'
as well as the
equalisation of SB Plc's IDRs with SBG's, is reinforced by a
written undertaking
in SBG's annual report that it will ensure that SB Plc is able
to meet its
contractual liabilities, except in the case of political risk.
In addition, SBG
has committed to maintain SB Plc's capital adequacy above the
minimum
requirements imposed by the Prudential Regulation Authority. In
Fitch's opinion,
as long as SB Plc remains a 100% subsidiary of SBG, and until a
sale is
finalised, it is highly likely that support will continue to be
provided by SBG
to SB Plc if and when required, on a timely basis.
Until completion of the sale, SB Plc's SR will continue to be
sensitive to any
change in SBG's IDR, and a downgrade of its SR would follow a
downgrade of SBG
by more than one notch. The SR is also sensitive to the outcome
of the sale of a
controlling stake in SB Plc to Industrial Commercial Bank of
China
CfC Stanbic's SR of '3' reflects a moderate probability of
support. The SR is
constrained by Kenya's Country Ceiling of 'BB-' and could be
sensitive to SBG's
willingness or ability to provide support or to changes to the
Kenyan sovereign
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SANLAM LIMITED
SUBSIDIARIES
SCM's and Gensec's SRs of '2' are driven by a high perceived
level of support
from Sanlam, and in turn by its various operating subsidiaries,
for example SLI.
They could be sensitive to a change in Sanlam's and/or SLI's
ability or
willingness to support the entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SRs- STATE-OWNED DFIs
DBSA and Land Bank's SRs reflect the high perceived level of
support they would
receive from the sovereign and could be affected if there was
any weakening in
the sovereign's ability to support. This could be reflected by a
downgrade of
South Africa's local currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FirstRand,
Investec Bank,
Nedbank and SB Plc are all notched down from the VRs of 'bbb'
for FirstRand and
Nedbank, 'bbb-' for Investec Bank and SBSA's VR of 'bbb' for SB
Plc in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs.
The ratings of the subordinated debt and hybid capital of SB Plc
are on RWE and
will be reassessed once the transaction is completed. Until the
sale is
completed, the subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in the SBSA's
VR and/or any change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss
severity risk
relative to SBSA's viability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Africa Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Absa Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'A-';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured notes National Long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(zaf)'
FirstRand Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3'; National Long-term
rating affirmed
at 'AA(zaf)'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'
Upper tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A(zaf)'
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes expected Long-term
rating affirmed
at 'BBB-(EXP)' and expected National Long-term rating affirmed
at
'AA-(zaf)(EXP)'.
Investec Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
Unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; Unaffected
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; Unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Investec Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
Unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; Unaffected
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; Unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating: 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable; Unaffected
National Short-term rating: 'F1(zaf)'; Unaffected
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-' Unaffected, Short-term rating
'F3'; Unaffected
Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: National Long-term
rating of
'A(zaf)' Unaffected
Nedbank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Nedbank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB',
Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F3'
Senior unsecured notes: National Long-term rating affirmed at
'AA(zaf)'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Standard Bank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Standard Bank of South Africa Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3'
Standard Bank Plc (UK subsidiary of SBG):
Long-term IDR: 'BBB' maintained on RWE
Short-term IDR: 'F3' maintained on RWE
Support Rating: '2' maintained on RWE
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating 'BBB', Short-term rating
'F3';
maintained on RWE
Subordinated debt: 'BBB-' maintained on RWE
Subordinated perpetual notes (XS0262708554): 'BB' maintained on
RWE
SBSA, Taipei Branch:
National Long-term rating: affirmed and withdrawn at 'A+(twn)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed and withdrawn at 'F1(twn)'
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (Nigerian subsidiary of SBG):
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
CfC Stanbic Bank Limited (Kenyan subsidiary of SBG):
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b' - Unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ken)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(ken)'
Sanlam Capital Markets (Pty) Limited:
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Guaranteed obligations: National Long-term rating affirmed at
'AA-(zaf)';
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Genbel Securities (Pty) Limited:
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Development Bank of Southern Africa
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Bank of China Limited - Johannesburg Branch
Senior unsecured DMTN programme:
National Long-term: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf) '
National Short-term: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
