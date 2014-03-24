(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on ACE
Insurance Company CJSC (Russia)'s (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at
'BBB+'. Fitch has also
affirmed ACE Russia's National IFS rating at 'AAA(rus)' with
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook follows the revision of the Outlook
on the Russian
Federation's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to Negative
from Stable on 21 March 2014.
ACE Russia is part of ACE Group, a global insurer and reinsurer.
The ultimate
parent of the group is ACE Limited, domiciled in Switzerland
(Long-Term IDR:
AA-/Stable). ACE Russia has received capital support from the
group as and when
required. The insurer also benefits from the group's advice and
close monitoring
in all key areas, including underwriting, reinsurance, claims,
actuarial,
investment and IT.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch views ACE Russia
as having an
"Important" level of strategic importance within ACE. This is
based on the deep
integration of operations, a shared brand name, sustainable
track record of
support and aligned corporate governance and risk management
procedures, which
are partly offset by the limited scale of ACE Russia relative to
ACE. The fact
that ACE Russia's portfolio contains a significant proportion of
local risks of
multinational companies that are also ACE Group's worldwide
clients further
supports Fitch's view of "Important" level of its strategic
importance within
ACE.
On a standalone basis, ACE Russia would be assessed at more than
six notches
below the parent. In accordance with Fitch's group rating
methodology, its
ratings consequently reflect a partial attribution approach of
the strength of
ACE. However, ACE Russia's rating is currently constrained to no
more than one
notch above the Russian Federation's sovereign local currency
IDR (BBB/Stable).
This is due to the small size of the insurer relative to ACE
Group and support
from the parent being 'informal' rather than provided though a
formal support
agreement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any downgrade of Russia's sovereign local currency IDR is likely
to lead to a
corresponding downgrade in ACE Russia's international IFS.
Conversely, a
revision of the Outlook on Russia's sovereign local currency IDR
to Stable would
trigger the revision of ACE Russia's international IFS Outlook
to Stable.
ACE Russia's ratings could be upgraded upon a formalisation of
support from ACE
Limited to ACE Russia via a signed agreement. Conversely, Fitch
would view any
decline in the level of parent support to the insurer as a
trigger for a
downgrade.
If ACE Russia maintains sustainable and profitable growth and
achieves a more
material scale relative to ACE Group, this could be viewed as a
trigger for an
upgrade. However, Fitch does not expect this over the medium
term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
