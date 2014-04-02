(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
local-currency (LC) and foreign-currency (FC) Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and
National ratings of Banco Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (SGBr)
and its two
wholly-owned subsidiaries, Banco Cacique S.A. (Cacique) and
Banco Pecunia S.A.
(Pecunia). At the same time, the agency has revised its Outlook
on the LC
long-term (LT) IDRs of all three banks to Negative. All the
remaining Rating
Outlooks remain Stable. A full list of rating actions can be
found at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
This action follows the recent rating action on the parent of
the three banks,
Societe Generale (SG; LT IDR 'A'/Outlook Negative), whose
details can be found
in the press release 'Fitch Revises Societe Generale's Outlook
to Negative on
Support Expectations; Affirms at 'A'', published on March 26,
2014, available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings of the three Brazilian banks are based on support
from SG. Their LC
LT IDRs are maintained one notch below SG's IDR, while the
Outlooks on these
ratings are aligned with that on SG's IDR, as per Fitch's
criteria, "Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies". The revision in the Outlook
on the LC LT
IDRs to Negative directly mirrors the action on the Outlook on
SG's IDR, and
reflects the maintenance of the one-notch difference. The banks'
FC LT IDRs are
constrained by Brazil's country ceiling ('BBB+') and remain two
notches below
SG's IDR; therefore they are unaffected by the rating action.
Fitch considers SGBr as a strategically important subsidiary of
SG, given their
common branding, the unquestioned support from the parent as
evidenced by the
capital injections in recent years, high proportion of parental
non-equity
funding, strong operational synergies, and high level of
managerial and
commercial integration with SG.
Fitch considers Cacique and Pecunia as subsidiaries of limited
importance for
SG, as their contribution to the group's results has been
minimal and is
unlikely to increase in the near future (considering their small
franchise), and
as there are limited synergies between the banks and parent.
Fitch equalizes Cacique and Pecunia's ratings with SGBr's
ratings, as it
recognizes that SG's support to Cacique and Pecunia also has
been unquestioned,
as evidenced by the timely capital injections in 2011 and 2012,
the high
proportion of parental non-equity funding, and the high
managerial integration.
Considering the relatively low cost of potential support, Fitch
does not expect
a change in this stance. Furthermore, the agency views SGBr and
its subsidiaries
as a group; thus, it does not differentiate the ratings of the
three banks.
The banks' Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's belief that
the probability of
support by SG, in case of need, would be high. Fitch does not
assign a Viability
Rating to any of the three banks, due to their significant
reliance on parental
support and relatively small franchises.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating drivers:
A Brazilian sovereign rating upgrade or change in its Rating
Outlook could lead
to a similar change in the FC IDRs of all three banks, which are
currently
limited by the country ceiling. An upgrade of SG's rating would
not have an
effect on the ratings, as long as the sovereign rating remains
unchanged. A
positive change in the Outlook of SG's rating would be mirrored
in the Outlook
of the three banks' LC LT IDRs.
Negative rating drivers:
A Brazilian sovereign rating downgrade or change in its Outlook
could lead to a
similar change in the ratings of all three banks. A one-notch
downgrade of SG's
IDR would lead to a downgrade of the LC IDRs of the Brazilian
subsidiaries,
while a more than one-notch downgrade of SG's IDR would affect
both the LC and
FC IDRs. The banks' National Ratings may be affected by a
multi-notch downgrade
of the parent. In addition, a change in Fitch's evaluation of
the strategic
importance of the three banks for SG could result in changes to
their ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised Outlooks as
shown:
SGBr:
--FC LT IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--LC LT IDR at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable;
--FC Short-term (ST) IDR at 'F2';
--LC ST IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National ST rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Cacique:
--FC LT IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--LC LT IDR at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable;
--FC ST IDR at 'F2';
--LC ST IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National LT rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National ST rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Pecunia:
--FC LT IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--LC LT IDR at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable;
--FC ST IDR at 'F2';
--LC ST IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National LT rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National ST rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503 2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1 212 908 9155
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- National Scale Ratings Criteria (Oct. 30, 2013);
-- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014);
-- Fitch Affirms Ratings of Banco Societe Generale Brasil, Banco
Cacique and
Banco Pecunia, (March 19, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.