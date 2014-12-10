(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Banco
Comercial Portuguese, S.A.'s (BCP, BB+/Negative/B; Viability
Rating (VR): bb-)
Portuguese mortgage covered bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias, OH)
to Stable from
Negative and affirmed their rating at 'BBB-'.
The rating actions follow the full review of the programme and
the revision of
the breakeven (BE) level of overcollateralisation (OC) for a
given rating
applying Fitch's updated assumptions for assessing credit risk
of Portuguese
residential mortgage loans (see "Criteria Addendum: Portugal"
dated 3 June 2014
available at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also lowered its stressed refinancing assumptions,
used to calculate
the net present value of future cash flows from Portuguese
residential
mortgages, to 500bps from 550bps at 'B'. The revised assumptions
reflect the
declining trend observed on spreads from secondary market
Portuguese residential
mortgage-backed securities and government bonds over the past
three to five
years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' rating of the OH is based on BCP's IDR of 'BB+', an
IDR uplift of
'1', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '0' and the 26% OC that
Fitch takes into
account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
20% 'BBB-' BE
OC, down from 26% previously published. The change in the BE OC
reflects updated
refinancing spread assumptions for Portuguese mortgage loans and
the
deleveraging of the cover pool which is reflected in the
weighted average (WA)
recovery rate (RR).
The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects the
fact that a
potential downgrade of the bank's IDR to the VR will be
compensated by the IDR
uplift of 1 and the 26% OC that the issuer currently commits to
would be
adequate for a two-notch uplift from BCP's then IDR as adjusted
by the IDR
uplift.
The asset disposal loss component of 20.2% is the greatest
contributor to the BE
OC. The high level of refinancing spreads that Fitch assumes for
Portuguese
residential mortgage loans drives the asset disposal loss
component.
The credit loss component of 11.3% for the programme reflects
revised asset
assumptions. Fitch has increased the quick sale adjustment to
50% from 40% and
lengthened the recovery timing to six from four years to account
for the lack of
recovery data from the issuer. It also reflects the 'BBB-' WA
foreclosure
frequency of 28.7% and a WA RR of 64.5%.
Although there is no hedging in place, the cash flow valuation
of -4.2%
contributes positively to the BE OC. This is driven by a
slightly positive
excess spread (8bps) in the worst case scenario that Fitch
assumes in its
analysis discounted over the WA life of the assets (14 years),
which is
significantly longer than the WA life of the covered bonds (2.5
years).
The current OC commitment of 26% would be sufficient for a
two-notch recovery
uplift. However, the covered bonds currently benefit from a
one-notch recovery
uplift. The larger uplift of two notches will not be
incorporated into the
rating of the covered bonds until BCP's Outlook is no longer
Negative (see
'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on
Weakening
Support' dated 26 March 2014 at www.fitchratings.com) as the IDR
uplift will not
compensate a downgrade of the IDR to the VR.
The unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full discontinuity risk) for the
programme reflects
Fitch's assessment of 'full discontinuity' for the liquidity gap
and systemic
risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered
bonds switches
from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes that a
successful sale of the
cover assets would be unlikely within the 12-month maturity
extension, which is
envisaged in the documentation to make timely payments on the
covered bonds.
The unchanged IDR uplift of '1' reflects the covered bonds
exemption from
bail-in and Fitch's view that resolution by other means than
liquidation is
likely due to the issuer's large size and interconnectedness
with the Portuguese
economy. The uplift is not higher because Fitch took into
account that BCP's
senior unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total
adjusted assets; in
addition the agency does not consider Portugal a covered bond
intensive
jurisdiction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB-' rating of BCP's OH would be vulnerable to downgrade
if any of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded below 'BB-'; or (ii)
the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'BBB-'
BE level of 20%.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
5.26% the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to
'BB+', because this
level of OC would limit the covered bond rating at the current
IDR. This rating
sensitivity does not consider the potential downgrade of the IDR
of BCP to the
VR.
Fitch relies upon the 26% level of OC (down from 26.5%
previously) that the
issuer intends to commit to in the quarterly investor report
that will be
published in January, with reference to the calculation period
ending on 31st
December 2014; in the absence of a clear commitment the agency
will review the
rating of the programme on the basis of the 5.26% legal minimum
OC.
The Fitch BE OC for the covered bond rating will be affected,
amongst others, by
the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore
the BE OC to
maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain
stable over time.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation'
dated 8 July 2014,
Fitch details its approach for determining the BE OC components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan, 20123
Secondary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 219
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4
February 2014, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA
RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28 May 2013, 'Criteria Addendum: Portugal -
Residential
Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 3 June 2014,
'Criteria for
Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and
Covered Bonds'
dated 23 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
