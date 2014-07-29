(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Belfius Bank SA/NV's (Belfius; A-/Negative/bbb+) mortgage pandbrieven to Stable from Negative. The pandbrieven have been affirmed at 'AAA'. The revision of the Outlook on the pandbrieven to Stable from Negative follows an upgrade of Belfius' Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bb+' (see Fitch Affirms Belfius' IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative, Upgrades VR to 'bbb+', published 24 July 2014), and comes despite the Negative Outlook on the bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because a potential downgrade of Belfius' IDR to its VR due to support reasons would be compensated by the IDR uplift of '1' assigned to the programme. The affirmation also follows a revision of Fitch's breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the 'AAA' rating to 23% from 26%. This was driven by the improved maturity mismatches between the assets and the liabilities under Fitch's updated cash flow analysis assumptions for the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of the pandbrieven is based on Belfius' IDR (A-/Negative), an unchanged IDR uplift of 1 and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate). In its analysis, Fitch relies on a nominal OC of 34.4%, which is the lowest observed over the last 12 months. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating on the pandbrieven is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Belfius Bank's IDR is downgraded by two notches to 'BBB' or lower; (ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap and the IDR uplift is reduced to three or less; (iii) the level of OC which Fitch relies on in its analysis falls below the 'AAA' breakeven OC level. The 'AAA' breakeven OC of 23% is mainly driven by the cash flow valuation component (10.5%). The other components are the credit loss (8.5%) and the asset disposal (7.4%). As explained in the special report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published on 8 July 2014, the 'AAA' breakeven OC differs from the sum of the components because the pandbrieven rating is based on recoveries of at least 91% in 'AAA', as opposed to 100%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the pandbrieven rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding pandbrieven, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC for the rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. 