(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook of
Berlin Hyp AG`s public sector covered bond programme to Positive
from Stable and
affirmed its 'AA-' rating.
The agency has also affirmed the ratings of the other 22 German
covered bond
programmes it rates. These rating actions follow the
implementation of the
agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria on programmes
issued by German
banks.
The rating actions also take into account the relevant Negative
Outlooks on most
banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) announced by Fitch on 26
March 2014 (see
"Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on
Weakening
Support" and "Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU State-sponsored
Banks to Negative
on Weakening Support"). As part of its updated covered bonds
analysis, the
agency has assigned Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
uplifts to each
programme, where applicable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of Aareal Bank's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed
at 'AAA'/Stable
based on the bank's IDR of 'A-'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an
unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and
overcollateralisation
(OC) taken into account by the agency, which provides more
protection than the
breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of Aareal Bank's public sector covered bonds is
affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A-'/Negative, a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity
risk) and OC taken
into account by the agency, which provides more protection than
the breakeven OC
for the rating.
The rating of Bayerische Landesbank's guaranteed public sector
Pfandbriefe has
been affirmed 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria
amendments.
Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope
of the guarantee
of Bavaria, no IDR uplift is applicable.
The rating of Bayerische Landesbank's mortgage covered bonds is
affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity
risk) and OC
taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection
than the
breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of Bayerische Landesbank's public sector covered
bonds is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity
risk) and OC taken
into account by the agency, which provides more protection than
the breakeven OC
for the rating.
The rating of Berlin Hyp's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at
'AA+'/Stable
based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Stable, a newly assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an
unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and OC
taken into account
by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven
OC for the
rating.
The revised Outlook on Berlin Hyp's 'AA-' public sector covered
bonds indicates
the potential for a rating upgrade based on the bank's IDR of
'A+'/Stable, a
newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4'
(moderate
discontinuity risk) and the legal minimum OC taken into account
by the agency.
Commerzbank's SME covered bonds programme has been affirmed
'AA'/Stable as it is
not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that this type of
covered bonds
is not explicitly exempt from bail-in, no IDR uplift is
applicable.
The rating of Commerzbank's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed
at 'AAA'/Stable
based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an
unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and OC
taken into account
by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven
OC for the
rating.
The rating of Commerzbank's public sector covered bonds is
affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity
risk) and OC taken
into account by the agency, which provides more protection than
the breakeven OC
for the rating.
The 'AA-' rating of COREALCREDIT BANK AG's mortgage covered
bonds remains on
Rating Watch Evolving (RWE)' pending the formal takeover by
Aareal Bank and
strategic decisions regarding COREALCREDIT BANK AG's future
covered bonds
business. The 'AA-' rating is based on the bank's IDR of
'BBB'/Stable, a newly
assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate
discontinuity
risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides
more protection
than the breakeven OC for the rating. COREALCREDIT BANK AG
mortgage covered
bonds share the same IDR uplift as Aareal Bank.
The 'AAA' rating of Deutsche Postbank's mortgage covered bonds
remains on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) pending an OC commitment from the bank. The
rating is based
on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, itself based on
institutional support of its
ultimate parent Deutsche Bank. The rating also reflects a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity
risk) and OC
taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection
than the
breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of Deutsche Postbank's public sector covered bonds is
affirmed at
'AA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative - itself
based on
institutional support of its ultimate parent Deutsche Bank. The
rating also
reflects a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap
of '4' (moderate
discontinuity risk) and legal minimum OC taken into account by
the agency.
The rating of DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's
DZ Briefe is
affirmed at 'AA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Stable,
a newly assigned
IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full
discontinuity) and breakeven
OC taken into account by the agency. The bonds are compliant
with 'Undertakings
for Collective Investment in Transferrable Securities (UCITS)'
and, as such,
Fitch expects them to be exempt from bail-in, making them
eligible for the IDR
uplift.
The rating of HSH Nordbank AG's guaranteed mortgage Pfandbriefe
has been
affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria
amendments. Given
that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope of the
guarantee of
Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, no IDR uplift is applicable.
The rating of HSH Nordbank AG's guaranteed public sector
Pfandbriefe has been
affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria
amendments. Given
that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope of the
guarantee of
Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, no IDR uplift is applicable.
The rating of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed
mortgage Pfandbriefe
has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the
criteria
amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on
the scope of
the guarantee of Baden-Wuerttemberg, no IDR uplift is
applicable.
The rating of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed public
sector
Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not
affected by the
criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is
based on the
scope of the guarantee of Baden-Wuerttemberg, no IDR uplift is
applicable.
The rating of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's public sector
covered bonds is
affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of
'A+'/Negative, a newly
assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low
discontinuity risk)
and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more
protection than the
breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's
guaranteed mortgage
Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not
affected by the
criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is
based on the
scope of the guarantee of Hesse and Thuringia, no IDR uplift is
applicable.
The rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's
guaranteed public
sector Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is
not affected by
the criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered
bonds is based on
the scope of the guarantee of Hesse and Thuringia, no IDR uplift
is applicable.
The rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's
mortgage covered bonds
is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of
'A+'/Stable, a newly
assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate
discontinuity
risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides
more protection
than the breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's public
sector covered
bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of
'A+'/Stable, a
newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low
discontinuity
risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides
more protection
than the breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of Norddeutsche Landesbank 's public sector covered
bonds is affirmed
at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A'/Negative, a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity
risk) and OC taken
into account by the agency, which provides more protection than
the breakeven OC
for the rating.
The rating of NRW BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe has been
affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments.
Given that rating
of these covered bonds is based on the bank's IDR ('AAA'/Stable)
- itself based
on the explicit support from the State of North
Rhine-Westphalia, no IDR uplift
is applicable.
The rating of UniCredit Bank AG's mortgage covered bonds is
affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '3' (moderate high
discontinuity risk) and
OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more
protection than the
breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of UniCredit Bank AG 's public sector covered bonds
is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity
risk) and OC taken
into account by the agency, which provides more protection than
the breakeven OC
for the rating.
The Outlook on the ratings of the covered bonds issued by Aareal
Bank,
Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Postbank,
Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg, Norddeutsche Landesbank and Unicredit Bank
remain Stable
despite the Negative Outlook on the respective bank's IDR, given
that any
potential downgrade on the issuer's IDR is expected to be
compensated by the IDR
uplift.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of
protection in the
event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent
the source of
covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the
relative ease and
motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the
importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes of Bayerische
Landesbank (mortgage
and public sector Pfandbriefe), Commerzbank AG (mortgage and
public sector
Pfandbriefe), Deutsche Postbank (mortgage and public sector
Pfandbriefe), DZ
Bank AG Deutsche Zentralgenossenschaftsbank (DZ Bank Briefe),
Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg (public sector Pfandbriefe), Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen
Girozentrale (mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe),
Norddeutsche Landesbank
(public sector Pfandbriefe) and UniCredit Bank AG (mortgage and
public sector
Pfandbriefe). In the case of Deutsche Postbank and UniCredit
Bank AG this is
based on the size and complexity of their respective banking
groups while for
Commerzbank its large size within the German banking system was
considered. DZ
Bank Briefe is the major central institution for
Genossenschaftliche
FinanzGruppe Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken's (GFG) which itself
is an important
banking group within Germany, For the Landesbanks it reflects
their key role for
the Laender (Federal States) and the German savings banks.
Germany is deemed by Fitch to be a covered bonds-intensive
jurisdiction. This
contributes to the IDR uplift of all unguaranteed Pfandbriefe
rated by Fitch.
Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is reflected
in the IDR
uplift assigned to all German programmes that have been affected
by the criteria
amendment. This is based on Fitch's estimate of long-term
non-retail placed
senior unsecured debt exceeding 5% of total adjusted assets
based on the latest
available financial information. The estimate also includes
Schuldscheindarlehen
as these are, in Fitch's view, senior unsecured obligations and
contribute to
the buffer offered by senior debt. However, Fitch will be
monitoring the scope
of bail-in of the Schuldscheindarlehen upon the transition of
the Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD) in national legislation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Aareal Bank AG
The 'AAA' rating of the mortgage Pfandbriefe is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any
of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or
more notches to
'BBB-' or below; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to
in its analysis
falls below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 21.5%.
The 'AAA' rating of the public sector Pfandbriefe is vulnerable
to a downgrade
if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by
four or more
notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives
credit to in
its analysis falls below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 12%.
Bayerische Landesbank
The 'AAA' rating of BLB's mortgage covered bonds would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR was
downgraded by five or
more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 25%.
The 'AAA' rating of BLB's public sector covered bonds would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) BLB's IDR was
downgraded by six or
more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below the agency's 'AAA' breakeven level of
13.5%.
Berlin Hyp AG
The 'AA+' rating of the mortgage Pfandbriefe is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any
of the following occurs: (i) the reference IDR is downgraded by
six or more
notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives
credit to in
its analysis falls below Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC of 23.5%.
The 'AA-' rating of the public sector Pfandbriefe may be
upgraded once the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive is passed by the European
Parliament and
provided the OC that Fitch relies upon in its analysis is
commensurate with the
breakeven level for the new ratings.
Commerzbank AG
The 'AA' rating of CBK's SME covered bonds rating would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) CBK's IDR is
downgraded by nine or
more notches to 'B+' or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AA' breakeven level of 12.5%.
The 'AAA' rating of CBK's mortgage Pfandbriefe would be
vulnerable to downgrade
if any of the following occurs: (i) CBK's IDR is downgraded by
five or more
notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers
in its analysis
drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 10.0%.
The 'AAA' rating of CBK's public sector Pfandbriefe would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is
downgraded by six or
more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 18%; or
(iii) the Federal
Republic of Germany is downgraded by one or more notches to
'AA+' or lower.
COREALCREDIT BANK AG
The 'AA-' of CCB's mortgage covered bonds would be vulnerable to
downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by four
or more notches
to 'BB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis drops
below Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven level of 13%.
Deutsche Postbank AG
The 'AAA' rating of Postbank's mortgage Pfandbriefe would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) DPB's IDR is
downgraded by five or
more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15%.
The 'AA' rating of Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Postbank's IDR is
downgraded by
three or more notches to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the cover pool
credit quality
or the programme's asset and liability mismatches changes
significantly.
DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
The 'AA' rating of DZ Bank's DZ Briefe would be vulnerable to
downgrade if any
of the following occurs: (i) DZ Bank's IDR is downgraded by one
or more notches
to 'A' or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis dropped
below Fitch's 'AA' breakeven level of 25%.
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
The 'AAA' rating of LBBW`s public sector covered bonds would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) LBBW's IDR is
downgraded by six or
more notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the OC that Fitch considers
in its analysis
drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 8.0%; or (iii) if
Germany is
downgraded below 'AA-'.
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
The 'AAA' rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen`s mortgage
covered bonds would
be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i)
the IDR is
downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii)
the OC that Fitch
considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven
level of 26%.
The 'AAA' rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen`s public sector
covered bonds
would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs:
(i) Helaba's
IDR is downgraded by six or more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or
(ii) the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
9.0%.
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
The 'AAA' rating of NORD/LB's public sector Pfandbriefe would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) NORD/LB's IDR is
downgraded by
five or more notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 11.0%.
UniCredit Bank AG
The 'AAA' rating of UniCredit`s mortgage covered bonds is
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UCB's IDR is
downgraded by four or
more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 19%.
The 'AAA' rating of UniCredit`s public sector covered bonds
would be vulnerable
to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UCB's IDR is
downgraded by six
or more notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 12.5%; or
(iii) if Germany
is downgraded below 'AA-'.
Guaranteed Pfandbriefe
The 'AAA' rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe would
be vulnerable to
a downgrade if NRW.BANK's IDR is downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
The 'AAA' ratings of HSH Nordbank's guaranteed public sector and
mortgage
Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed
mortgage Pfandbriefe
would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the German sovereign's IDR
is downgraded
to 'AA+' or below.
The 'AAA' ratings of Bayerische Landesbank's guaranteed public
sector
Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed public
sector
Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's
guaranteed public
sector and mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to
downgrade, if both of the
following occur: the German sovereign's IDR is downgraded to
'AA+' or below, and
the ratings of the unguaranteed Pfandbriefe cross-collateralised
with the
guaranteed Pfandbriefe are downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Tobias Bayerl (Commerzbank SME covered bonds, mortgage and
public sector
Pfandbriefe, COREALCREDIT BANK AG mortgage Pfandbriefe,
Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg public sector Pfandbriefe, UniCredit Bank
mortgage and public
sector Pfandbriefe)
Analyst
+49(0)69768076126
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Oliver Issl (DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank DZ
Briefe, NRW.BANK
public sector Pfandbriefe, HSH Nordbank guaranteed mortgage and
public sector
Pfandbriefe, Bayerische Landesbank guaranteed public sector
Pfandbriefe,
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg guaranteed mortgage and public
sector Pfandbriefe,
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale guaranteed mortgage
and public sector
Pfandbriefe)
Associate Director
+49(0)69768076122
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Martin Kuhn (Aareal Bank mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe)
Associate Director
+49(0)69768076132
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Mathias Pleissner (Deutsche Postbank AG mortgage and public
sector Pfandbriefe,
Bayerische Landesbank mortgage Pfandbriefe, Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen
mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe)
Director
+49(0)69768076131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM (Bayerische Landesbank public sector
Pfandbriefe,
Berlin Hyp mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, Norddeutsche
Landesbank
public sector Pfandbriefe)
Associate Director
+49(0)69768076131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Tobias Bayerl (Norddeutsche Landesbank public sector
Pfandbriefe)
Analyst
+49(0)69768076126
Oliver Issl (Deutsche Postbank AG mortgage and public sector
Pfandbriefe)
Associate Director
+49(0)69768076122
Martin Kuhn (Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg public sector
Pfandbriefe, Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe)
Mathias Pleissner (Bayerische Landesbank public sector
Pfandbriefe, COREALCREDIT
BANK AG, mortgage Pfandbriefe)
Director
+49(0)69768076131
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM (Bayerische Landesbank mortgage
Pfandbriefe, UniCredit
Bank mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe)
+49(0)69768076131
Jan Seemann, CFA (Aareal Bank mortgage and public sector
Pfandbriefe, HSH
Nordbank guaranteed mortgage and guaranteed public sector
Pfandbriefe, NRW.BANK
guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe, Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg guaranteed
mortgage Pfandbriefe, Commerzbank SME covered bonds, mortgage
and public sector
Pfandbriefe, Berlin Hyp mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe,
DZ Bank DZ
Briefe)
Director
+49(0)69768076112
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49(0)69768076261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria ', dated 10
March 2014, are
available at www.fitchrating.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
