(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook of Berlin Hyp AG`s public sector covered bond programme to Positive from Stable and affirmed its 'AA-' rating. The agency has also affirmed the ratings of the other 22 German covered bond programmes it rates. These rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria on programmes issued by German banks. The rating actions also take into account the relevant Negative Outlooks on most banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) announced by Fitch on 26 March 2014 (see "Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support" and "Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU State-sponsored Banks to Negative on Weakening Support"). As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has assigned Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplifts to each programme, where applicable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of Aareal Bank's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A-'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and overcollateralisation (OC) taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of Aareal Bank's public sector covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A-'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of Bayerische Landesbank's guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe has been affirmed 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope of the guarantee of Bavaria, no IDR uplift is applicable. The rating of Bayerische Landesbank's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of Bayerische Landesbank's public sector covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of Berlin Hyp's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at 'AA+'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Stable, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The revised Outlook on Berlin Hyp's 'AA-' public sector covered bonds indicates the potential for a rating upgrade based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Stable, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and the legal minimum OC taken into account by the agency. Commerzbank's SME covered bonds programme has been affirmed 'AA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that this type of covered bonds is not explicitly exempt from bail-in, no IDR uplift is applicable. The rating of Commerzbank's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of Commerzbank's public sector covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The 'AA-' rating of COREALCREDIT BANK AG's mortgage covered bonds remains on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE)' pending the formal takeover by Aareal Bank and strategic decisions regarding COREALCREDIT BANK AG's future covered bonds business. The 'AA-' rating is based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB'/Stable, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. COREALCREDIT BANK AG mortgage covered bonds share the same IDR uplift as Aareal Bank. The 'AAA' rating of Deutsche Postbank's mortgage covered bonds remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) pending an OC commitment from the bank. The rating is based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, itself based on institutional support of its ultimate parent Deutsche Bank. The rating also reflects a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of Deutsche Postbank's public sector covered bonds is affirmed at 'AA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative - itself based on institutional support of its ultimate parent Deutsche Bank. The rating also reflects a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and legal minimum OC taken into account by the agency. The rating of DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's DZ Briefe is affirmed at 'AA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Stable, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full discontinuity) and breakeven OC taken into account by the agency. The bonds are compliant with 'Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferrable Securities (UCITS)' and, as such, Fitch expects them to be exempt from bail-in, making them eligible for the IDR uplift. The rating of HSH Nordbank AG's guaranteed mortgage Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope of the guarantee of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, no IDR uplift is applicable. The rating of HSH Nordbank AG's guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope of the guarantee of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, no IDR uplift is applicable. The rating of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed mortgage Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope of the guarantee of Baden-Wuerttemberg, no IDR uplift is applicable. The rating of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope of the guarantee of Baden-Wuerttemberg, no IDR uplift is applicable. The rating of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's public sector covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's guaranteed mortgage Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope of the guarantee of Hesse and Thuringia, no IDR uplift is applicable. The rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on the scope of the guarantee of Hesse and Thuringia, no IDR uplift is applicable. The rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Stable, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's public sector covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Stable, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of Norddeutsche Landesbank 's public sector covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of NRW BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe has been affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable as it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that rating of these covered bonds is based on the bank's IDR ('AAA'/Stable) - itself based on the explicit support from the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, no IDR uplift is applicable. The rating of UniCredit Bank AG's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '3' (moderate high discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The rating of UniCredit Bank AG 's public sector covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable based on the bank's IDR of 'A+'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '5' (low discontinuity risk) and OC taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The Outlook on the ratings of the covered bonds issued by Aareal Bank, Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Postbank, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, Norddeutsche Landesbank and Unicredit Bank remain Stable despite the Negative Outlook on the respective bank's IDR, given that any potential downgrade on the issuer's IDR is expected to be compensated by the IDR uplift. The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of protection in the event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent the source of covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover pool. It is derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the relative ease and motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the importance of covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction and the extent of buffer offered by senior unsecured debt. Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than liquidation contributes to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes of Bayerische Landesbank (mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe), Commerzbank AG (mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe), Deutsche Postbank (mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe), DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentralgenossenschaftsbank (DZ Bank Briefe), Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (public sector Pfandbriefe), Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe), Norddeutsche Landesbank (public sector Pfandbriefe) and UniCredit Bank AG (mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe). In the case of Deutsche Postbank and UniCredit Bank AG this is based on the size and complexity of their respective banking groups while for Commerzbank its large size within the German banking system was considered. DZ Bank Briefe is the major central institution for Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken's (GFG) which itself is an important banking group within Germany, For the Landesbanks it reflects their key role for the Laender (Federal States) and the German savings banks. Germany is deemed by Fitch to be a covered bonds-intensive jurisdiction. This contributes to the IDR uplift of all unguaranteed Pfandbriefe rated by Fitch. Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is reflected in the IDR uplift assigned to all German programmes that have been affected by the criteria amendment. This is based on Fitch's estimate of long-term non-retail placed senior unsecured debt exceeding 5% of total adjusted assets based on the latest available financial information. The estimate also includes Schuldscheindarlehen as these are, in Fitch's view, senior unsecured obligations and contribute to the buffer offered by senior debt. However, Fitch will be monitoring the scope of bail-in of the Schuldscheindarlehen upon the transition of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) in national legislation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Aareal Bank AG The 'AAA' rating of the mortgage Pfandbriefe is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB-' or below; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 21.5%. The 'AAA' rating of the public sector Pfandbriefe is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by four or more notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 12%. Bayerische Landesbank The 'AAA' rating of BLB's mortgage covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR was downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 25%. The 'AAA' rating of BLB's public sector covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) BLB's IDR was downgraded by six or more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below the agency's 'AAA' breakeven level of 13.5%. Berlin Hyp AG The 'AA+' rating of the mortgage Pfandbriefe is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the reference IDR is downgraded by six or more notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC of 23.5%. The 'AA-' rating of the public sector Pfandbriefe may be upgraded once the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive is passed by the European Parliament and provided the OC that Fitch relies upon in its analysis is commensurate with the breakeven level for the new ratings. Commerzbank AG The 'AA' rating of CBK's SME covered bonds rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) CBK's IDR is downgraded by nine or more notches to 'B+' or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AA' breakeven level of 12.5%. The 'AAA' rating of CBK's mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) CBK's IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 10.0%. The 'AAA' rating of CBK's public sector Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by six or more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 18%; or (iii) the Federal Republic of Germany is downgraded by one or more notches to 'AA+' or lower. COREALCREDIT BANK AG The 'AA-' of CCB's mortgage covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by four or more notches to 'BB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven level of 13%. Deutsche Postbank AG The 'AAA' rating of Postbank's mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) DPB's IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15%. The 'AA' rating of Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Postbank's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the cover pool credit quality or the programme's asset and liability mismatches changes significantly. DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank The 'AA' rating of DZ Bank's DZ Briefe would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) DZ Bank's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'A' or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AA' breakeven level of 25%. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg The 'AAA' rating of LBBW`s public sector covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) LBBW's IDR is downgraded by six or more notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 8.0%; or (iii) if Germany is downgraded below 'AA-'. Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale The 'AAA' rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen`s mortgage covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 26%. The 'AAA' rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen`s public sector covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Helaba's IDR is downgraded by six or more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 9.0%. Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale The 'AAA' rating of NORD/LB's public sector Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) NORD/LB's IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 11.0%. UniCredit Bank AG The 'AAA' rating of UniCredit`s mortgage covered bonds is vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UCB's IDR is downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 19%. The 'AAA' rating of UniCredit`s public sector covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UCB's IDR is downgraded by six or more notches to 'BB+' or below; (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 12.5%; or (iii) if Germany is downgraded below 'AA-'. Guaranteed Pfandbriefe The 'AAA' rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a downgrade if NRW.BANK's IDR is downgraded to 'AA+' or below. The 'AAA' ratings of HSH Nordbank's guaranteed public sector and mortgage Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the German sovereign's IDR is downgraded to 'AA+' or below. The 'AAA' ratings of Bayerische Landesbank's guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's guaranteed public sector and mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to downgrade, if both of the following occur: the German sovereign's IDR is downgraded to 'AA+' or below, and the ratings of the unguaranteed Pfandbriefe cross-collateralised with the guaranteed Pfandbriefe are downgraded to 'AA+' or below. Contact: Primary Analysts Tobias Bayerl (Commerzbank SME covered bonds, mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, COREALCREDIT BANK AG mortgage Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg public sector Pfandbriefe, UniCredit Bank mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe) Analyst +49(0)69768076126 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Oliver Issl (DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank DZ Briefe, NRW.BANK public sector Pfandbriefe, HSH Nordbank guaranteed mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, Bayerische Landesbank guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg guaranteed mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale guaranteed mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe) Associate Director +49(0)69768076122 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Martin Kuhn (Aareal Bank mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe) Associate Director +49(0)69768076132 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Mathias Pleissner (Deutsche Postbank AG mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, Bayerische Landesbank mortgage Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe) Director +49(0)69768076131 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM (Bayerische Landesbank public sector Pfandbriefe, Berlin Hyp mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, Norddeutsche Landesbank public sector Pfandbriefe) Associate Director +49(0)69768076131 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analysts Tobias Bayerl (Norddeutsche Landesbank public sector Pfandbriefe) Analyst +49(0)69768076126 Oliver Issl (Deutsche Postbank AG mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe) Associate Director +49(0)69768076122 Martin Kuhn (Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg public sector Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe) Mathias Pleissner (Bayerische Landesbank public sector Pfandbriefe, COREALCREDIT BANK AG, mortgage Pfandbriefe) Director +49(0)69768076131 Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM (Bayerische Landesbank mortgage Pfandbriefe, UniCredit Bank mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe) +49(0)69768076131 Jan Seemann, CFA (Aareal Bank mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, HSH Nordbank guaranteed mortgage and guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe, NRW.BANK guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg guaranteed mortgage Pfandbriefe, Commerzbank SME covered bonds, mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, Berlin Hyp mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, DZ Bank DZ Briefe) Director +49(0)69768076112 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49(0)69768076261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. 