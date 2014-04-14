(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Caixa
Geral de Depositos S.A.'s (CGD; BB+/Negative/bb-) Obrigacoes
sobre o sector
public (OSP or public sector covered bond) to Stable from
Negative and affirmed
the rating at 'BBB-'.
The rating action follows the revision of Outlook on the
Portuguese sovereign
(BB+/Positive/B) to Positive from Negative (see "Fitch Revises
Outlook on
Portugal to Positive; Affirms at 'BB+'", dated 11 April 2014 on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Although the sovereign Outlook has been changed to Positive, the
Outlook on
CGD's OSP has been changed to Stable due to the current level of
overcollateralisation (OC) not being sufficient to withstand
stresses at levels
higher than the current Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the
Portuguese sovereign.
Therefore, in the event of an upgrade of the Sovereign IDR, the
OSP rating would
likely remain at an unchanged number of notches above the bank's
IDR. The Stable
Outlook also reflects that a potential downgrade of CGD's IDR to
its current
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-' would be compensated by the IDR
uplift of '2'
assigned to the programme (see "Fitch Affirms Portuguese Covered
Bonds on
Criteria Amendments", dated 1 April 2014 on
www.fitchratings.com).
The 'BBB-' rating of OSP's one outstanding series of EUR800m is
based on CGD's
IDR of 'BB+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full
discontinuity
risk) and the OC (45%) publicly committed to by the bank, which
is also in line
with the break-even OC calculated by Fitch. This level of OC
provides for at
least 51% recoveries on the covered bonds assumed to be in
default in a 'BBB-'
stress scenario.
The OSP is collateralised by a pool of public sector loans
originated by CGD. As
of end-December 2013, the cover pool amounted to EUR1.22bn and
consisted of
1,940 loans granted to 293 Portuguese municipalities. The top 10
obligors
represent 27.5% of the cover pool. The largest exposure in the
portfolio is to
the municipality of Lisbon, which represents 5.7% of the total
outstanding
balance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB-' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if one of
the following
occurs: (i) the bank's IDR is downgraded by three or more
notches; (ii) the
Portuguese sovereign is downgraded by one notch or (iii) the
programme OC
decreases below the 'BBB-' breakeven level. The Fitch breakeven
OC for the
covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the
profile of the cover
assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change
over time, even
in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed
to remain stable
over time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Anastasiya Kapustina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1516
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 8790 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013; Asset Analysis Criteria
for Covered
Bonds of European Public Entities, dated 30 January 2013;
Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress
Addendum, dated 7
February 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.