MILAN/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on four
Greek covered bond programmes to Positive and another to Stable.
The ratings of
the five covered bonds programmes have also been affirmed. At
the same time, the
agency is maintaining the rating of one Cypriot covered bond
programme on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN).
These rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's
revised Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria dated 10 March 2014 on programmes issued
by Greek and
Cypriot banks. As part of its updated covered bonds analysis,
the agency has
assigned IDR uplift to each programme, where applicable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the mortgage covered bonds issued by Alpha Bank
A.E. (Alpha,
B-/Stable/B) has been affirmed at 'B' and the Outlook has been
revised to
Positive from Negative. The change in the Outlook indicates the
potential for a
rating upgrade based on the bank's IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift of
'1', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '3' (moderate high
discontinuity risk)
and the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis and
which provides more protection than the breakeven AP for a?B
rating.
The rating of the mortgage covered bonds issued by Eurobank
Ergasias S.A.
(Eurobank, B-/Stable/B) has been affirmed at 'B' and the Outlook
has been
revised to Positive from Negative. The change in the Outlook
indicates the
potential for a rating upgrade based on the bank's IDR of 'B-',
an IDR uplift of
'1', an unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full discontinuity risk) and the
AP that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, and which provides more
protection than the
breakeven AP for a 'B' rating.
The rating of the mortgage covered bonds Programme I issued by
National Bank of
Greece S.A. (NBG, B-/Stable/B) has been affirmed at 'B+' and the
Outlook has
been revised to Stable from Negative. The change in the Outlook
indicates that,
although there is the potential for a rating upgrade based on
the bank's IDR of
'B-', an IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full
discontinuity risk)
and the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis and
which provides more
protection than the breakeven AP for a 'B+' rating, the rating
of NBG Programme
I is constrained by the Country Ceiling of the Greek sovereign,
which is
currently at 'B+'.
The rating of the mortgage covered bonds Programme II issued by
NBG has been
affirmed at 'B' and the Outlook has been revised to Positive
from Negative. The
change in the Outlook indicates the potential for a rating
upgrade based on the
bank's IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of
'3' (moderate
high discontinuity risk) and the AP that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis and which provides more protection than the breakeven
AP for a 'B'
rating.
The rating of the mortgage covered bonds issued by Piraeus Bank
S:A. (Piraeus,
B-/Stable/B) has been affirmed at 'B' and the Outlook has been
revised to
Positive from Negative. The change in the Outlook indicates the
potential for a
rating upgrade based on the bank's IDR of 'B-', an IDR uplift of
'1', an
unchanged D-Cap of '3' (moderate high discontinuity risk) and
the AP that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis and which provides more
protection than the
breakeven AP for a 'B' rating.
The 'B' rating of the mortgage covered bonds issued by Bank of
Cyprus Public
Company Ltd (BoC; IDR 'Restricted Default', RD) has been
maintained on RWN
although the covered bond programme benefits from an IDR uplift
of '1'. The RWN
reflects the uncertainty around the direction of the bank's IDR
and the impact
of the current difficult economic environment on the performance
of the
residential mortgage portfolio.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of
protection in the
event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent
the source of
covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the
relative ease and
motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the
importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the Greek and Cypriot programmes
based on their
large size in their domestic market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'B'/Positive rating of the mortgage covered bonds issued by
Alpha, Eurobank,
NBG Programme II and Piraeus may be upgraded once the Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive is passed by the European Parliament and
provided the AP
that Fitch relies upon in its analysis is commensurate with the
breakeven level
for the new rating.
The 'B+'/Stable rating of the mortgage covered bonds Programme I
issued by NBG
may be affected by changes to the Country Ceiling of the Greek
sovereign. The
rating of NBG Programme I would be vulnerable to downgrade if
NBG's IDR is
downgraded by two or more notches.
The 'B'/RWN rating of the mortgage covered bonds issued by BoC
may be affected
by changes to BoC's IDR. The rating of the covered bonds is also
vulnerable to a
deterioration of the performance of the residential mortgage
portfolio.
Additionally, should Cyprus's Country Ceiling be downgraded
below 'B', the
covered bonds rating may be downgraded.
