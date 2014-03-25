(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
International Investment Bank (IIB)'s Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB-'. The
Short-term IDR has
been affirmed at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The change in IIB's Outlook follows the change in the Outlook on
Russia's IDRs
(BBB) to Negative from Stable on 21 March 2014. IIB's ratings
rely primarily on
support from Russia, which is the bank's largest shareholder
with 56% of
capital. In Fitch's opinion, the commitment of the bank's eight
member states,
which have an average rating of 'BBB', is strong, as evidenced
by their
commitment to increase the bank's capital by EUR100m in 2014-15.
IIB's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Although Russia is the dominant shareholder of the bank, IIB is
rated one notch
below that of the Russian sovereign. This reflects the
governance structure of
the bank, whereby each member state has an equal weight in the
council
irrespective of its capital contribution (including smaller
member states such
as Cuba, Vietnam or Mongolia), therefore potentially making
decision-making more
difficult in times of stress. Additionally, the collective
influence of other
member states on the bank is significant, as evidenced by their
cumulative 44%
of allocated callable capital.
The revival of the bank in 2012 has implied a complete overhaul
of the business
model, which has been agreed by shareholders. IIB is a small
bank, with total
assets of EUR400m at end-June 2013; it intends to grow
aggressively in the
coming years, focusing on loans to commercial banks and
development banks in its
member countries to on-lend to SMEs and to foster trade
relations among member
countries; it will also extend project financing to corporates
in its member
countries.
IIB benefits from a robust capital base, largely unused over the
past 20 years,
and was almost debt-free at end-June 2013. Equity to assets
ratio and capital
adequacy ratio (based on Basel II standards) were respectively
89% and 84.6% at
end-June 2013. This buffer will erode despite the capital
increase as the loan
book grows but Fitch expects capitalisation to remain strong and
leverage
moderate in the coming years.
The bank has an extremely poor track record of credit risk in
its loan portfolio
and is in the process of addressing this legacy issue. At
end-June 2013, NPLs
accounted for 57% of gross loans (2012: 83.2%) as most loans
extended before
2010 were impaired. However, virtually all NPLs have been
written off as of
end-2013, enabling the bank to clean up its balance sheet.
Nonetheless, Fitch
expects the bank to incur impairments as the loan book grows and
seasons.
Capital buffers are sufficient to absorb significant losses but
profitability
would be negatively affected.
Profitability has been weak historically, even by industry
standards, and Fitch
expects it to remain low despite an expected rise in interest
income as the loan
book grows. This is likely to constrain IIB's ability to
strengthen its equity
base from profit generation to sustain the development of its
activities.
The management team of IIB, which has been significantly
reorganised, is in the
process of implementing a new risk management framework, which
is slightly
looser than usually observed in other sub-regional multilateral
development
banks. The framework is not yet fully implemented and despite
the resumption of
lending since 2012, it remains largely untested, and is
currently a constraint
on IIB's intrinsic credit quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
result in a rating
action include:
- A change in the rating or Outlook of Russia, which would have
an equivalent
impact on the rating/Outlook of IIB. Over time, a substantial
dilution of
Russia's ownership could allow higher-rated sovereigns to
increase their share
ownership, which would reduce the reliance of IIB's rating on
support from
Russia.
- Further evidence of shareholders' support to the bank,
including through a
clearer governance structure enabling each member state to exert
influence on
the bank in line with their ownership would be credit positive.
Conversely,
evidence of reluctance by member states to provide support would
be detrimental
to the rating.
- Progressive building of a track record of prudent growth and
effective credit
risk management in the loan and treasury portfolios associated
with compliance
with the self-imposed prudential framework would be credit
positive.
ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the EUR100m capital increase approved by the
bank's council
in 2013 will be fully disbursed on a timely basis by all
participating member
states in 2014- 2015.
Fitch assumes that, over the short- and medium-term, the
existing shareholding
structure of IIB will not change materially.
Fitch assumes that the mandate and investment strategy of IIB
will remain
consistent with that outlined in Key Rating Drivers above.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 144 299 133
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks'
dated 23 May 2012
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Multilateral Development Banks
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.