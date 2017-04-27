(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Japan's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDRs) to Stable
from Negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'A'. The Country Ceiling
is affirmed at
'AA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are
affirmed at 'F1'.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on Japan's long-term senior
unsecured
local-currency bonds at 'A' and short-term unsecured
local-currency bonds at
'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
Japan's improving economic outlook has lowered risks over the
trajectory of
public debt. Revised economic data show the economy is larger
and growing at a
faster rate than previously indicated. A cyclical upturn is also
underway,
underpinned by near-term fiscal support and strengthening
external demand. Fitch
projects the gross general government debt/GDP (GGGD/GDP) ratio
to rise to 238%
in 2024, from 230% in 2016, compared with the agency's
previously projected
increase to 260% from 245% in its June 2016 review.
There was a major revision of national accounts data in December
2016, which was
updated to meet 2008 United Nations Standards as opposed to 1993
and rebased to
2011 prices from 2005. The new data incorporates a wider range
of investments in
intangibles and raises the 2015 level of nominal GDP by 6.3%.
Importantly, the
data shows real GDP grew at an average annual rate of 1.0%
between 2011 and
2015, compared with 0.6% under the old series.
External demand has exceeded our expectations and we believe net
exports will
continue to contribute positively to growth, absent a rise in
protectionism.
Fitch expects the strong labour market, higher public investment
and burgeoning
tourism sector to further support the economy. We expect growth
of 1.0% and 0.9%
in 2017 and 2018, respectively, up from 0.6% and 0.7%,
respectively, at the time
of our 2016 review. We have also increased our estimate of
potential growth to
0.5%-0.8% from 0.3%-0.5% to reflect the larger capital stock and
faster total
factor productivity growth shown in the new data.
Japan's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's high debt and
challenging
debt dynamics. Fitch revised the Outlooks on Japan's IDRs to
Negative from
Stable on 13 June 2016 after the government pushed back the date
of a scheduled
consumption tax hike to October 2019 from April 2017. Fitch
interpreted the
decision - the government's second postponement - as a sign of
waning commitment
to fiscal consolidation and adjusted its baseline assumption to
exclude a
consumption tax hike in 2019. The government is scheduled to
conduct an interim
evaluation of its fiscal consolidation plan in the fiscal year
ending March
2019. In the meantime, the August 2016 introduction of a further
fiscal stimulus
package (JPY6.2 trillion of direct fiscal spending from the
central government,
JPY13.5 trillion including spending from local government and
Fiscal Investment
and Loan Program) reinforces Fitch's view that the government's
medium-term
fiscal stance remains loose. However, Fitch expects the improved
economic
outlook to offset around half of the impact from the looser
fiscal policy on
public debt ratios.
The improved growth outlook and stronger consumption recovery
suggests the
economy could be more resilient to fiscal consolidation
measures, such as
consumption tax hikes, than we had previously expected, easing
the challenge of
stabilising public debt dynamics.
Stronger growth could also reduce the need for the Bank of Japan
(BoJ) to take
further unconventional steps to boost the economy. The
introduction of a
negative interest rate policy and yield curve control over 2016
has pressured
bank profitability and added uncertainty over the operation and
path of monetary
policy. The BoJ already holds 40% of the stock of Japanese
government bonds
(JGB) and additional purchases could impair market liquidity.
Japan's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Japan's ratings reflect an advanced and wealthy economy with
high governance
standards and strong public institutions. The country has strong
external
finances with a persistent current account surplus and large net
external
creditor and international investment positions relative to 'AA'
and 'A' rated
peers. This partly reflects Japan's high domestic savings
relative to
investments. Fitch expects Japan to maintain its current account
surplus.
Japan has the highest GGGD/GDP ratio among Fitch-rated
sovereigns based on our
calculations. Public debt net of non-equity financial assets is
considerably
lower at 148% of GDP in 2016, but still very high against peers.
Some financial
assets may be difficult to liquidate or earmarked for pension
liabilities.
Exceptionally strong financing flexibility has helped sustain
high debt levels,
but debt dynamics are sensitive to variations in parameters,
such as economic
growth and borrowing costs.
Japan's economic growth lags peers, even under the new data,
weighed down by a
rapidly aging population. The government has launched a series
of supply-side
reforms since 2013 under the banner of "Abenomics" to improve
productivity and
competitiveness. There have been pockets of success,
particularly in increasing
labour force participation and more recently, converting
part-time workers to
full-time. However, there is still little evidence of the
transformative
breakthroughs needed to achieve the 'economic revitalisation'
scenario
envisioned by the government. The withdrawal of the US from the
Trans-Pacific
Partnership could further lower the political feasibility of
reforms in some key
sectors, such as agriculture.
The BoJ's eventual exit from the extraordinarily accommodative
monetary
environment poses a medium-term risk. Multiple policy tools -
the pace of asset
purchases, three tiers of policy interest and a target for
10-year JGB yields -
add to the central bank's communication challenges and risk
market volatility.
However, Fitch does not expect policy tightening over the next
two years.
Headline consumer price inflation has picked up as commodity
prices staged a
moderate recovery, but underlying wage and price pressures
remain subdued
despite pockets of labour market tightness. The BoJ has also
made an explicit
commitment not to withdraw stimulus until inflation can be
sustained above its
2% target.
Fitch assigns Japan a Banking System Indicator score of 'a',
higher than most
other countries in the 'A' rated category, partly reflecting
Japan's development
level and financial sophistication in a rating group comprised
mainly of
emerging markets. Japanese banks continue to face a number of
challenges,
including thinner margins, volatile domestic financial markets,
offshore
operational and funding risks and rising regulatory
requirements. Regional banks
are under greater pressure from the negative interest rate
policy and domestic
developments than "mega-banks", although they are less
systemically important.
However, the improved growth outlook supports banks' operating
environment and
reduces near-term risks from further attempts at monetary
stimulus.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Japan a score equivalent to an
'A+' rating on
the long-term foreign-currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final long-term foreign-currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Macroeconomic factors: -1 notch to reflect the country's weak
growth
potential, and uncertainty over the government's fiscal policy
stance. There is
risk of constraints on the BoJ's policy flexibility emerging as
they face the
challenge of persistently low inflation.
- Public finances: -1 notch to reflect Japan's fragile public
debt dynamics
given very high public debt, which is of greater risk than
accounted for in the
SRM. Political sensitivity around revenue raising and increasing
social security
expenditure for an aging population increase the difficulty of
managing public
finances.
- External finances: +1 notch to reflect the country's status as
a large net
external creditor and the role it plays as a safe haven at times
of global
financial market shocks.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are broadly balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Inability to arrest the upward trajectory of the GGGD/GDP
ratio
- A sharp rise in real interest rates on government debt for a
sustained period
to a level that undermined debt sustainability
- Sustained weak nominal GDP growth
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Announcement of a credible fiscal consolidation strategy,
leading to a
sustained decline in the GGGD/GDP ratio
- A sustained improvement in real GDP growth and restoration of
positive
inflation dynamics
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings assume that the confidence of the Japanese public in
the country's
basic economic and financial stability is maintained such that
the sovereign's
exceptional funding flexibility remains intact.
Fitch assumes there is no significant escalation in global or
regional
geopolitical tensions.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
