NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term foreign
currency and local currency IDRs for National Commercial Bank
Jamaica Ltd.
(NCBJ) at 'B-' Fitch has also revised NCBJ's Rating Outlook to
Stable from
Negative. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed NCBJ's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'b-'
and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'B-' from 'CCC.' A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
Fitch revised the Outlook on NCBJ's long-term IDRs due to its
resilient
financial performance under sovereign stress. NCBJ's 'B-' SRF is
now pari passu
with Jamaica's long-term IDR due to the bank's systemic
importance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR
The operating environment has a high influence on National
Commercial Bank
Jamaica Ltd.'s (NCBJ) Viability Rating (VR). Jamaica's small and
weak economy
limits the bank's overall financial profile relative to higher
rated emerging
market peers (universal/commercial banks). Asset quality also
weighs heavily on
the bank's ratings due to weaker loan quality ratios and still
high asset
concentrations, particularly its exposure Jamaican government.
However, Fitch
views the bank's capitalization as sufficient for its risk
profile.
Investments and loans to the Jamaican government, public sector
entities, or
entities that have a government guarantee represent a declining,
but still
significant share of NCBJ's total assets (48%, or 2.96x equity)
as of fiscal
year ended September 2013 (FYE13). Fitch views this
concentration as NCBJ's
primary source of credit risk given the sovereign's speculative
grade rating
(long-term IDR rated 'B-' with a Stable Outlook). The Outlooks
on NCBJ's
long-term IDRs are now in line with those of the sovereign's
IDRs.
The bank's loan quality indicators have improved since FY11-FY12
when a relative
few, large credits affected the bank's impairment ratio. In
addition, loan loss
reserves are adequate, representing more than 100% of
nonperforming loans as of
March 2014. However, loan quality indicators continue to compare
unfavourably
with peers. Moreover, loan concentration, which has contributed
to loan quality
volatility in prior periods, continues to be material, as is
typical in a
smaller economy.
NCBJ's capital compares favourably to international peers, aided
by an improving
rate of internal capital generation and a policy limiting
dividend pay-outs. At
March 2014, tangible common equity represented 15.2% of tangible
assets.
However, Fitch views NCBJ's capitalization as adequate in light
of its exposure
to the Jamaican government.
NCBJ's financial performance has proven resilient to significant
sovereign
stress, thanks to its scale, stable and low cost funding and
improving diversity
of local income sources. Greater cross-selling to existing
clients and the
acquisition of a general insurance company in FY13 supported
non-interest income
growth. Fitch expects this trend to continue over the rating
horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
NCBJ's ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the
sovereign given
the bank's sizable sovereign exposure. In addition, factors that
could trigger a
downgrade include a marked deterioration in financial
performance, including a
decline in asset quality, weakened profitability that pressures
the bank's
capital position, or sudden deposit instability, to a level that
is inconsistent
with its current peers (emerging market commercial banks with a
VR of 'b-', 'b'
or 'b+').
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The sovereign's speculative grade rating limits the government's
capacity to
provide support, resulting in a support rating of '5'. However,
the Support
Rating Floor of 'B-' reflects NCBJ's systemic importance, as
well as the
Jamaican government's provision of extraordinary support to the
banking system
during prior crises.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any changes to the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor will depend on
future sovereign rating actions. Currently, the Outlook on
Jamaica's long-term
local- and foreign foreign-currency IDRs is Stable.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd.
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B-';
Outlook to Stable
from Negative
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support floor revised to 'B-' from 'CCC'.
