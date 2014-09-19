(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the international scale Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of South Africa-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited (RMBSI), Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited (RMBFS) and Mauritius-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited PCC (RMBSI PCC) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed RMBSI's National IFS rating at 'A+(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook on the international scale ratings to Negative reflects RMBSI's exposure to the deteriorating operating environment in South Africa, which is also reflected in the Negative Outlook on South Africa's sovereign ratings (see "Fitch Revises South Africa's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB'", dated 13 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The operating environment is characterised by slow economic growth and pressure on consumers' disposable incomes. Fitch expects these factors to reduce the propensity of customers to buy insurance. The Outlook on RMBSI's National IFS rating remains Stable because this rating reflects the company's creditworthiness relative to other domestic insurers, all of which face similar difficulties from the worsening operating environment. The ratings reflect the companies' strong capital positions, based on Fitch's assessment of their risk-adjusted capitalisation, their regulatory solvency margins and their prudent investment portfolios. The ratings also reflect RMBSI's conservative use of reinsurance in its underwriting management agencies insurance business and a ZAR400m surety guarantee to the RMBSI group from RMI Holdings Limited (a group company). RMBSI PCC's and RMBFS's ratings reflect the companies' strong links to the RMBSI group. Fitch views RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI group as defined in the agency's insurance rating methodology. Overall, the RMBSI group delivered strong results in FY14, with a net profit of ZAR101m (FY13: ZAR89.3m). RATING SENSITIVITIES Continued weakness in the economic outlook or a downgrade of the sovereign ratings would trigger a downgrade of the group's international scale ratings. A downgrade of both the national and international scale ratings could result from evidence of the group's business model being unsustainable, reflected by a sharp decline in revenue or earnings. A substantial, sustained deterioration in capitalisation based on Fitch's own assessment of risk-adjusted capitalisation, deterioration in RMBSI's solvency levels to below 400% or a sustained weak underwriting performance could also lead to a downgrade. RMBSI's South African national scale rating could be upgraded if there is sustained profitable growth that improves the overall scale of the company, provided the strong capital position is maintained. Given the strong links between RMBFS, RMBSI PCC and the wider RMBSI group, any movements in the ratings of RMBFS and RMBSI PCC are likely to be closely related to changes in the credit profile of the group as a whole. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Willem Loots Director +27 11 290 9402 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.