LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
The
Netherlands' Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'AAA'. The
issue ratings on The
Netherlands' senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'AAA'. The agency has also affirmed The Netherlands'
Short-term
foreign-currency IDR at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
High
The outlook for public finances has improved markedly since
Fitch's previous
review due to lower fiscal deficit forecasts and improved growth
projections.
Fitch estimates that gross general government debt will peak at
75% of GDP in
2014. This is earlier and at a lower level relative to our
previous rating
review in January 2014, which forecast a peak at 80% of GDP in
2018-19. In
Fitch's view, public debt dynamics are within the tolerance of a
'AAA' rating.
We consider 80%-90% (ie, within this range, not at 90%) is
normally the upper
limit of (projected) public debt/GDP compatible with retaining a
'AAA' rating,
provided the ratio is then placed on a firm downward path and
other fundamentals
are of the highest credit quality.
Medium
The Netherlands' fiscal performance in 2013 exceeded Fitch's
expectations. The
general government deficit stood at 2.5% of GDP, below Fitch's
estimate at the
time of the last rating review (3.3% of GDP). Fitch expects the
deficit to
decline to 2% of GDP by 2015. Deficit reduction will be
underpinned by a better
outlook for private consumption feeding into stronger
VAT-revenue growth, a
decline in unemployment benefits expenditure and savings in the
healthcare
sector, mainly through the decentralisation of long-term care to
local
authorities.
The Dutch economy is gradually recovering. Although real GDP
declined by 0.6%
qoq in 1Q14 (0% on an annual basis), the figures were distorted
by one-off
factors. GDP components and subsequent high-frequency indicators
point to a
broad-based gradual recovery. Fitch has revised upwards its
forecasts for real
GDP growth to 0.7% in 2014 and 1.4% in 2015 (from 0% and 1%).
The revision for
2014 reflects stronger investment growth than previously
expected, a smaller
drag from fiscal policy in 2015-16 relative to the previous
rating review, a
more benign housing market outlook and a gradual pick-up in real
disposable
income.
House prices bottomed out in 2H13, earlier than Fitch's previous
baseline
(mid-2014). Household consumption in the Netherlands was
exceptionally weak in
2011-13 as high levels of mortgage debt, coupled with high
loan-to-value ratios,
made Dutch households particularly sensitive to swings in house
prices. The
negative wealth effect is now easing. The recent turnaround in
the housing
market has been mirrored by a pick-up in consumer confidence and
a gradual
improvement in private consumption growth. Fitch expects this
trend to continue.
There is reduced risk from contingent liabilities. In recent
years Dutch banks
have gradually improved their funding and capital positions. The
risks from the
eurozone crisis management mechanism, including the EFSF and
ESM, have also
eased owing to the actions of the ECB and the on-going economic
recovery of the
single currency area.
The Netherlands' 'AAA' ratings also reflect the following key
rating drivers:
The flexible, diversified, high value-added and competitive
economy benefits
from strong domestic institutions, a track record of sound
budgetary management
and historically broad public and political consensus in support
of fiscal
discipline. Building this consensus has been more challenging of
late, but
political parties still achieved an agreement on the 2014
budget.
The country has run consistent current account surpluses of
7%-10% of GDP and
has a positive net international investment position.
Fitch considers financing risk is low, reflecting an average
debt maturity of
seven years, low borrowing costs and strong financing
flexibility underpinned by
The Netherlands' status as a core eurozone sovereign issuer,
with deep capital
markets.
The banking sector has been resilient to the prolonged housing
market decline
and Fitch expects it should remain so. The main problems for
Dutch banks' asset
quality are commercial real estate exposures and the SME
segment. The former has
been a concern, particularly following the nationalisation of
SNS Bank in
February 2013, and the latter has been hit by the extended
period of weak
economic conditions. However, Fitch does not expect these issues
to be large
enough to result in additional sovereign bail-outs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
- Significant fiscal easing or growth underperformance, leading
to the public
debt ratio peaking higher and later.
- Crystallisation of substantial contingent liabilities arising
from a range of
potential sources, including the banking sector (for example as
a result of the
ECB Comprehensive Assessment), the Nationale Hypotheek Garantie
(NHG) mortgage
guarantee scheme or eurozone bail-out packages.
- Policy uncertainty, which could undermine confidence in fiscal
and economic
prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the nationalisation of SNS REAAL and its
banking subsidiary,
SNS Bank, will have had a one-off fiscal impact in 2013.
Moreover, the agency is
not factoring additional sovereign support to the banking sector
in its debt
sensitivity analysis from 2014 onwards.
Fitch assumes there will not be additional liabilities related
to banks'
recapitalisations as a result of the ECB's Comprehensive
Assessment. Even in the
event of additional capital requirements for Dutch banks, Fitch
believes these
will be manageable for the banks and will not result in material
sovereign
interventions.
Fitch assumes that the Dutch sovereign will continue to access
market funding at
low interest rates. Under Fitch's Sovereign Rating Criteria and
model, eurozone
sovereigns are assessed to have a somewhat lower debt tolerance
for a given
rating than non-EMU peers with their own reserve currencies and
national central
banks willing and able to intervene in sovereign debt markets.
There will be some changes in the fiscal figures from the shift
to the new
ESA2010 methodology. The public debt ratio in 2013 will decline
to 68.6% of GDP
from 73.5%. The budget deficit for 2013 will fall by 0.2ppt to
2.3% of GDP.
Fitch will base its forecast on the new methodology from
September when it is
introduced across all countries in the EU.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. An extended period of
deflation, resulting
in no growth in nominal incomes, would slow down balance-sheet
adjustment in the
Dutch household sector and increase the risk of debt deflation.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that the
risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
