(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised the rating
Outlooks for
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) and its
subsidiaries, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) and its subsidiaries, and
Mizuho Financial
Group, Inc. (MHFG) and its subsidiaries to Stable from Negative.
All the IDRs of
these banking groups were affirmed. In addition Fitch has
affirmed the IDRs on
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB) and its subsidiaries;
their Outlooks
remain Stable.
Furthermore, Fitch has upgraded the Viability Rating on Mizuho
Financial Group,
Inc. (MHFG) and its subsidiary banks, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK)
and Mizuho Trust
and Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision for these Japanese major banks' IDRs
follows the
affirmation of Japan's sovereign rating at 'A' and revision of
the Outlook to
Stable from Negative on 27 April 2017 (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022824">Fitch
Revises Outlook on
Japan to Stable; Affirms at 'A'). MHFG's revision of Outlook
to Stable from
Negative also reflects the upgrade of its VR.
Fitch expects the operating environment for Japanese banks to
stabilise. Market
sentiment has begun to improve as the domestic economy gains
some positive
momentum leading to very low positive, instead of negative,
domestic market
interest rates. As a result we have changed our banking system
outlook to stable
from negative as cyclical pressure is easing, while credit costs
remain low,
which will support the stabilisation of the Japanese major
banks' earnings in
the fiscal year ending March 2018 (FYE18).
We expect the major Japanese banks' core domestic banking
profits to have
decreased in FYE17 due to still-weak demand from borrowers, the
Bank of Japan's
negative interest rate policy, and market volatility in the
first half of FYE17.
The banks' overseas operations, which contributed an estimated
40% to MUFG's
gross operating profit, around 30% to SMFG's and around 30% to
MHFG's, are not
likely to improve overall profit significantly because we expect
them to expand
at a slower pace. This slower pace is due to perceived
uncertainties in the
emerging markets, and forthcoming changes in regulatory capital
standards
(especially pending revision of risk weight assets).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS, SENIOR DEBTS
The four banking groups' VRs reflect their respective strong or
very sound
domestic franchises, solid liquidity profiles in yen, sound
asset quality and
adequate capital positions, offset by modest profitability.
Fitch expects the
more stable operating environment to support lower credit costs
and modest
earnings of the major banks, even though the competitive
pressures on interest
revenue are likely to continue for a while. Fitch is of the view
that overall
asset quality will remain at a favourable level due to the
stable domestic
operating environment, as well as some signs of reducing
downside risks
regarding the major banks' overseas portfolios, particularly
those in emerging
markets. Fitch expects the banks to continue to trim their
investment portfolios
to reduce volatility in their earnings and capitalisation.
In the context of the more stable environment, the upgrade in
the VR on MHFG and
its operating banks reflects Fitch's assessment that the group's
capitalisation
has improved and our expectation that it will continue to do so.
The gap between
MHFG's capitalisation and that of the other two Japanese mega
banking groups
remains, but this has narrowed over time. The upgrade also
reflects our
expectation of continued enhancement in its resilience to key
market risks,
specifically the reduction of Japanese government bond (JGBs)
exposures and the
shorter duration of its JGB holdings. In addition, Fitch expects
MHFG to further
reduce its equity holdings over the medium term in line with
MHFG's public
commitment to do so.
MHFG's common equity Tier 1 ratio without unrealised gains from
available-for-sales (AFS) securities rose to 8.8% on a fully
loaded basis at
end-2016 (end-March 2015: 7.8%) and Fitch expects it to improve
further to
slightly above 9% in the near future and 10% by end-March 2019.
In addition,
MHFG's Fitch Core Capital ratio without unrealised gains from
AFS securities
improved to 10.4% at end-2016 (end-March 2015: 10.2%).
The ratings on the senior unsecured debt issued by the banks are
at the same
level as their IDRs, in line with Fitch's criteria.
SRS AND SRFS
The Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of
all the major
banks reflect Fitch's view that, as systematically important
banks in Japan,
they are likely to receive government support in case of need.
Fitch believes
that the prospects of support for systemically important
financial institutions
in Japan have not deteriorated, even though there is a global
trend towards
reducing the extent of sovereign support for banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBTS AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.'s (BTMU, the operating bank
under MUFG) Basel
II Tier 2 bonds are rated one notch (for loss severity) below
its IDR, while,
Basel III Tier 2 instruments issued by SMFG, MHFG and MHFG's
subsidiary are
notched twice from their IDRs due to their full and permanent
write-down
features upon reaching the point of non-viability, resulting in
additional loss
severity. Fitch uses the higher of the VR or support-driven
Long-Term IDR as
anchor rating for Tier 2 instruments because we believe that
sovereign support
would extend to those securities. This is because, Fitch
believes that support
can be factored into such instrument ratings - under Japan's
Deposit Insurance
Law, the government can pre-emptively provide financial
assistance to a solvent
bank holding company, when a serious systemic disruption is
anticipated.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited
(SMBCE) are in
line with the ratings of its 100% parent, Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation
(SMBC), the operating bank under SMFG, given its role as the
European
operational arm of SMBC.
The IDRs of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (U.S.A.) Limited
(SMTBUSA) are in line
with the ratings of its 100% parent, SMTB.
The Long-Term IDRs of ACOM were affirmed following the
affirmation of the
Long-Term IDRs of subsidiary banks of MUFG, a 40% shareholder of
ACOM. ACOM, one
of the leading providers of consumer financial services in
Japan, is viewed as a
strategically important subsidiary within the group, and its
rating is notched
down one level from that of MUFG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS, SENIOR DEBTS
Any negative rating action in the VRs for MUFG and SMFG would
result in a change
to their IDRs and the ratings of outstanding senior debts as
their SRFs are one
notch below their respective VRs. Any downgrade of the VRs of
MHFG and SMTB
would not immediately affect their IDRs, since their IDRs would
then be
supported by the SRFs of 'A-'. The potential for a VR upgrade
for MUFG and SMFG
is limited in light of the ratings' proximity to the Japanese
sovereign's IDRs
(A/Stable).
For MHFG and its subsidiaries and SMTB, further positive rating
action to be
aligned with other two Japanese mega banking groups would depend
on further
enhancement of capitalisation while stronger earnings are
sustained, which would
be aided by a sustained improvement in the wider domestic real
economy,
including sound growth in demand for capex and investment.
Negative action on the VRs would likely be a reflection of
negative action on
the sovereign ratings. A material weakening of the banks'
intrinsic profiles is
currently not envisaged due to their stable asset quality and
adequate capital
buffers. However, the VRs may be negatively affected if sudden
and unexpected
deterioration in the operating environment - such as due to the
re-emergence of
uncertainty or failure of Abenomics - adversely impacts the
banks' financial
profiles.
Downward pressure may also result from an unexpected substantial
increase in
risk appetite (without a corresponding increase in risk buffers)
or an increase
in exposure to equities, leading to potentially higher
volatility in earnings
and capital. A significant acquisition - although not expected -
could also lead
to a change in the banks' ratings.
The VRs of all banking groups are sensitive to holding company
considerations,
including maintaining double leverage below 120% as well as the
supervision
approach by the regulatory authorities, which is currently
conducted on a
consolidated basis.
SRS AND SRFS
The banks' '1' SRs and 'A-' SRFs are sensitive to perceived
changes in the
sovereign's ability and propensity to support the banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBTS AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Tier 2 instruments are sensitive to changes in the banks' IDRs.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Any change in the rating of SMBC would lead to a corresponding
change in the
ratings of SMBCE.
Also, any change in the rating of SMTB would lead to a
corresponding change in
the ratings of SMTBUSA.
Any change in the notching approach for ACOM's rating would
likely be driven by
changes in MUFG's ability or propensity to support ACOM,
including due to
changes in ownership or ACOM's strategic importance to the
group.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Entities under MHFG
MHFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- B3T2 bonds affirmed at 'BBB'
MHBK:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
MHTB:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) 3 Limited
- B3T2 bonds affirmed at 'BBB'
Entities under SMFG
SMFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- B3T2 bonds affirmed at 'BBB+'
SMBC:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
SMBCE:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Entities under MUFG
MUFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
BTMU:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
- B2T2 bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB):
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
ACOM:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Entity under Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH)
SMTB:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
SMTBUSA:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Naoki Morimura (MUFG, MHFG)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Kaori Nishizawa (SMFG, SMTB)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Secondary Analyst
Naoki Morimura (SMFG, SMTB)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Kaori Nishizawa (MUFG, MHFG)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001