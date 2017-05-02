(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on 10 Japanese insurers to Stable from Negative and affirmed the ratings on all 10 insurers. The Outlooks on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited and Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co remain Stable. The ten insurers are: - The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Dai-ichi Life) - Daido Life Insurance Co. (Daido Life) - Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co (Fukoku Life) - Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Meiji Yasuda Life) - Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI) - Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life) - Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan Nipponkoa) - Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Sumitomo Life) - Taiyo Life Insurance Company (Taiyo Life) - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (TMNF) A full list of rating action is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on Japan to Stable from Negative (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022824 ">Fitch Revises Outlook on Japan to Stable; Affirms at 'A', dated 27 April 2017 at www.fitchratings.com). The ratings of all the insurers, except Dai-ichi Life and TMNF, are capped at Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. In Fitch's view, only insurers with very good credit quality and large international business diversification can be rated above the sovereign rating if they hold high levels of government debt; that is, more than 20% of invested assets. Fitch views insurance groups that generate 20% or more of their net premiums from international business sources on a sustained basis as having large international business diversification. Fitch maintains its view that only Dai-ichi Life and TMNF out of the 10 insurers under review have achieved the necessary international business diversification that counterbalances their heavy Japanese government debt holdings. This allows the ratings on the two insurers to be up to one notch higher than the sovereign rating. The other eight Japanese insurers have high levels of Japanese government debt without the necessary level of international business diversification. As a result, they cannot be rated above the sovereign. However, MSI's parent, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., has been expanding its international insurance businesses by acquiring foreign insurers and is approaching the threshold of large international business diversification. Therefore, Fitch may consider allowing the ratings on MSI to exceed Japan's sovereign rating by a maximum of one notch, taking into consideration MSI's other rating triggers. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of any of the insurers is not probable in the near-term, as they are currently rated at or above Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. If the rating on Japan are lowered, the ratings on the insurers are also likely to be lowered. See previously released commentary on the 10 insurance companies at <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com for a discussion of additional ratings sensitivities. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable --USD1.3 billion cumulative perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2011 affirmed at 'A-' --USD1 billion cumulative perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2014 affirmed at 'A-' --USD2.5 billion cumulative perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2016 affirmed at 'A-' Daido Life Insurance Co. --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable --USD0.5 billion cumulative perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2013 affirmed at 'BBB+' --USD0.5 billion cumulative perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2015 affirmed at 'BBB+' Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --USD2 billion subordinated notes due 2045 affirmed at 'A-' Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --USD1.3 billion subordinated notes due 2072 affirmed at 'A-' Nippon Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --USD2 billion subordinated notes due 2042 affirmed at 'A-' --USD2.25 billion subordinated notes due 2044 affirmed at 'A-' --USD1.5 billion subordinated notes due 2046 affirmed at 'A-' Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --USD1.4 billion subordinated notes due 2073 affirmed at 'A-' Sumitomo Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative --USD1 billion subordinated notes due 2073 affirmed at 'A-' Taiyo Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. --IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Contact: Primary Analysts Teruki Morinaga, CFA (Dai-ichi Life, Daido Life, Fukoku Life, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Taiyo Life and TMNF) Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Akane Nishizaki (Meiji Yasuda Life, MSI, Nippon Life and Sumitomo Life) Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analysts Akane Nishizaki (Dai-ichi Life, Daido Life, Fukoku Life, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Taiyo Life and TMNF) Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Teruki Morinaga, CFA (Meiji Yasuda Life, MSI, Nippon Life and Sumitomo Life) Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here 