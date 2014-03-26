(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on 18 European
Union (EU) commercial banks' Long-term Issuer Default ratings
(IDR) to Negative
from Stable. The Outlooks on a further 18 European commercial
banks' IDRs remain
Negative. The Outlook revisions are in conjunction with a global
review of
sovereign support for banks. A list of the institutions affected
appears at the
end of this release.
Fitch has published separate rating action comments in respect
of Deutsche Bank,
Societe Generale, Banco Popular Espanol, Grupo Cooperativo Cajas
Rurales Unidas,
Lloyds Banking Group and SNS Bank and certain of their
affiliates.
The remainder of this rating action comment refers to the other
banks and
certain of their subsidiaries. A complete list of rating actions
on these banks
can be obtained by clicking the link above. Fitch has also
affirmed these banks'
Long- and Short-term IDRs, senior debt ratings (where assigned),
Support Rating
Floors (SRF, where assigned) and Support Ratings (SR). One bank,
COREALCREDIT
BANK AG, has its Long-term IDR remaining on Rating Watch
Positive, pending
completion of its expected acquisition by Aareal Bank AG.
All of these banks' Long-term IDRs are driven by assumptions of
sovereign
support, as reflected in their (or their parent banks') SRFs.
While Fitch has
affirmed these banks' SRs and SRFs where assigned, most of these
SRs and SRFs
are likely to be downgraded and revised downwards respectively
within the next
one to two years. This would reflect further progress being made
in implementing
the legislative and practical aspects of enabling effective bank
resolution
frameworks, thereby reducing implicit sovereign support for the
banks.
Where Outlooks are Negative, this is because such downward
revisions of SRFs are
likely to cause downgrades of Long-term IDRs to the level of
banks' (or parent
banks') Viability Ratings (VR) at the time, unless mitigating
factors arise in
the meantime. Mitigating factors could include upgrades of VRs
to the level of
current SRFs, significant increases in buffers of junior debt or
corporate
actions. A full list of rating actions is provided in the
attached spread-sheet.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Systemic importance is ultimately a key driver behind the SRs
and SRFs in most
instances, although the rationale (eg, national, regional)
varies by bank. LT
IDRs and long-term senior debt ratings (including market-linked
notes, where
rated) are driven by banks' SRFs or those of their parents. Most
ST IDRs and
short-term senior debt ratings are also driven by banks' SRFs or
those of their
parents. A small number of ST IDRs and short-term senior debt
ratings are also
driven by banks' intrinsic financial condition, as reflected in
their Viability
Ratings. Key Drivers are summarised in the attached
spread-sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Long-term IDRs, Long-term senior debt ratings (including
market-linked
notes, where rated), SRs and SRFs are either directly or
indirectly sensitive to
a weakening in Fitch's assumptions around either the ability or
propensity of
relevant sovereigns to provide timely support.
Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to a weakening of support
propensity in
respect of further progress being made in addressing both the
legislative and
the practical impediments to effective bank resolution. In the
EU, where the
extent of existing legislative powers and the practical
complexity of applying
resolution tools vary by country, this will mainly occur through
national
implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD), which has been tabled for a vote by the European
Parliament next month.
Most of BRRD's provisions have to be in place by end-2014, where
not already
available. Only the bail-in tool (currently in place in the UK
and Cyprus, for
example) has a later, 1 January 2016 deadline. Resolution and
supervisory powers
will be enhanced in order to address practical impediments to
resolution. While
extraordinary support for banks will still be possible after
implementation of
the provisions of BRRD, the hurdles to provide support will be
higher.
In Banking Union countries, the Single Supervisory Mechanism
will reduce
national influence over supervision and licensing decisions in
favour of the
European Central Bank (ECB). Reaching political consensus on the
Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) was more troublesome than was the
case with BRRD.
While still involving multiple parties in resolution decisions,
the SRM will
result in a dilution of national influence over resolution
decisions for large
banks.
Where SRFs are assigned, Fitch's base case is that sufficient
progress is likely
to have been made for banks' Support Ratings to be downgraded to
'5' and SRFs to
be revised downwards to 'No floor' within the next one to two
years, as
indicated in the attached spread-sheet. At this stage, this is
likely to be late
2014 or in 1H15, but this could change and could vary by
country. The timing
will be influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress
made on bank
resolution and could also be influenced by idiosyncratic events,
for example
should there be risks to the availability of sovereign support
for a bank that
is likely to meet the conditions for resolution during 2014,
whether as part of
an asset quality review or another event.
Fitch's definition of a '5' SR is as follows: 'A bank for which
there is a
possibility of external support, but it cannot be relied upon'.
Higher SRs
indicate that full extraordinary support for senior creditors,
in Fitch's
opinion' is 'probable' to varying extents.
The banks' Short-term IDRs and short-term debt ratings are
sensitive to downward
revisions of SRFs unless i) they are also driven by their
Viability Ratings (see
attached spread-sheet) or ii) their Viability Ratings are at a
level at that
time that could justify maintenance of the current Short-term
IDR and the bank's
liquidity profile and access are sufficiently strong.
The topic of bank resolution is explored in more detail in a
Special Report
entitled 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating Path
Expectations', which will
shortly be published on www.fitchratings.com
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
Today's IDR Outlook changes to Negative from Stable affect the
following
institutions:
Aareal Bank AG
Allied Irish Banks Plc
Banco Popular Espanol
Bank of Ireland
Banque Internationale a Luxembourg
Belfius Banque SA/NV
Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank AG
Erste Group Bank AG
First Investment Bank AD
Grupo Cooperativo Cajas Rurales Unidas
Lloyds Banking Group
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
SNS Bank NV
Societe Generale
Unicredit Bank AG
Unicredit Bank Austria AG
The following institutions' IDRs remain on Negative Outlook:
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Banca Carige
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Spa
Banca Popolare di Milano
Banco BPI
Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A.
Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A.
Banco Popolare
Banco Internacional do Funchal, S.A.
Bankia, S.A.
Caixa Economica Montepio Geral
ING Bank NV
ING Group
Liberbank, S.A.
NCG Banco, S.A.
Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor
Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d.
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Contact details for the Primary and Secondary Analyst for each
institution and
for the Committee Chairperson are included in the attached
spreadsheet detailing
those rating actions not outlined in separate rating action
commentaries.
Applicable criteria: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.om
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
