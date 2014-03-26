(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on 18 EU
state-sponsored banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to
Negative from
Stable, including Austria's Volksbanken Verbund, a group made up
of 63 banks. A
further seven banks remain on Negative Outlook. The Outlook on
14 European
banks' IDRs, including Zuercher Kantonalbank, the only bank in
this commentary
that is outside the EU, is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed these banks' Long-term and Short-term
IDRs, senior debt
ratings (where assigned), Support Rating Floors (SRF, where
assigned) and
Support Ratings (SR). The rating action is in conjunction with
other actions on
support-based ratings taken today globally.
All of these banks' Long-term IDRs are driven by assumptions of
sovereign
support, as reflected in their own, their group's or their
parent banks' SRFs.
While Fitch has today affirmed these banks' SRs and SRFs where
assigned, for
most of the banks these ratings are likely to be downgraded or
revised downwards
within the next one to two years. The likelihood of a downgrade
or downward
revision is based on further progress being made in implementing
the legislative
and practical aspects of enabling effective bank resolution
frameworks, which is
likely to reduce implicit sovereign support for banks in the EU.
In contrast to banks covered in a simultaneous commentary today
"Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU Banks to Negative on Weakening Support", most
banks covered in
this commentary are unlikely to have their SRFs revised to 'No
Floor' within the
next one to two years. In the majority of cases SRFs and
support-driven IDRs are
likely to remain in investment grade.
Outlooks on Long-term IDRs remain Stable for banks concentrated
on a specific
policy function and effectively operating as an arm of the state
and for banks
with state guarantees for all liabilities and/or solvency
guarantees. SRs and
SFRs for these banks are unlikely to be revised downwards within
the next one to
two years as we do not expect progress on resolution frameworks
to affect
sovereign support for these banks.
For the banks on Negative Outlook, the degree of downward
revisions of SRFs will
determine the extent of downgrades of their Long-term IDRs.
Almost all of them
will benefit from some form of continued state sponsorship or
institutional
support considerations that Fitch is likely to continue to
factor into their SRs
and, where applicable, SRFs. Some banks' SRs are likely to
switch to being based
on institutional rather than on state support and their SRFs
(which only measure
sovereign support) are consequently likely to be withdrawn.
A full list of rating actions with key drivers and sensitivities
is provided in
the attached spread-sheet, but in summary banks' IDRs are likely
to continue to
benefit from support mainly for the following three reasons: (i)
policy or
partial policy role (10 banks), (ii) state-sponsored run-down of
business (seven
banking groups), and (iii) other strategic ownership by a
sovereign, German
federal state or Swiss canton (nine banks and their
subsidiaries, including
Landesbanken, see below).
There are five entities we believe are likely to continue to
benefit from
support that do not fit into the categories above. These are:
Hypothekenbank
Frankfurt AG (Eurohypo), Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International
S.A. (Eurohypo),
Volksbanken Verbund, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Duesseldorfer
Hypothekenbank.
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG (Eurohypo) is a subsidiary of
Commerzbank AG. Its SR
and SRF are currently driven by its systemic importance as a
major Pfandbrief
issuer, but its business is being run down to a much smaller
level. Although
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG (Eurohypo) is owned by Commerzbank
and its unsecured
financing comes almost exclusively from its parent, Fitch has
based its SR to
date on state support because of its size in relation to
Commerzbank. During the
next one to two years, we expect that Hypothekenbank Frankfurt
AG (Eurohypo)'s
balance sheet will have been run down to a much more manageable
size for
Commerzbank and, given strong integration, we expect to equalise
the IDRs of the
two banks. At that time, Commerzbank's own SRF is likely to be
revised to 'No
Floor', which means that the IDRs for the two banks will likely
be based on
Commerzbank's VR, subject to potential mitigating considerations
mentioned in
Fitch's commentary "Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Banks to
Negative on
Weakening Support".
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A. (Eurohypo) was sold
earlier this
week by Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG to Commerzbank. This
strengthens the linkage
between Commerzbank and the Luxembourg subsidiary. We expect to
equalise
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A. (Eurohypo)'s IDRs
with those of
Commerzbank within the next one to two years.
Fitch will decide within the next one to two years whether or
not any state
support should be retained in Volksbanken Verbund's SR and SRF.
We may determine
that its SR is downgraded to '5' and its SRF revised down to
'No Floor', and
consequently a likely downgrade of the LT IDR to the level of
the VR, which is
currently 'bb-'. Even if we decide to retain some support in the
ratings, we
would probably be slightly less convinced about it than we are
for the Austrian
banks that are in run-down, for example, so would likely keep
the Long-term IDR
just inside investment grade. The argument for retaining some
support in the
ratings is that Volksbanken Verbund's central institution,
Oesterreichische
Volksbanken AG (OeVAG), is 43% owned by the Austrian state and
will remain too
large for the rest of the mutual group to support on their own
until it is able
to wind-down its non-core assets. In Fitch's view the state will
want to protect
its investment until that point, also considering that a sale of
its stake
outside the Volksbanken Verbund group would face some political
challenges.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is targeted for sale by end-2015 but we
believe that it
will be very difficult to find a buyer given the bank's sizeable
public-sector
assets and potentially large senior unsecured refinancing needs.
If it cannot be
sold there is a high likelihood that the German Financial Market
Stabilisation
Fund (SoFFin) will assume ownership responsibility and would run
the bank down.
This contrasts with our opinion on banks in temporary and
unwilling state
ownership in several other countries. We would, therefore,
likely maintain its
SRF in investment grade, but in the 'BBB' range. SoFFin owns
100% of Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank's owner, Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, whose
Long-term IDR Outlook
was also revised to Negative as part of this review.
While our view of state support for Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank
is likely to
diminish to a 'No Floor' level within the next one to two years,
we believe that
Germany's Deposit Protection Fund (a voluntary deposit insurance
scheme for
Germany's private-sector banks) is likely to step in and provide
support if
necessary. The Deposit Protection Fund would, in any case, be
liable as
guarantor for almost all of the bank's unsecured liabilities and
it has in the
past opted to support small banks, including by taking over
ownership. This
would likely result in a Long Term IDR for the bank in the 'BB'
category.
The German Landesbanken fall under reason (iii) above for Fitch
being likely to
retain some support in banks' ratings. We have revised the
Outlooks on the six
Landesbanken, whose IDRs are driven by their SRFs, to Negative
to reflect our
expectation of further progress on the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and Banking Union within the next one to two years. Only
one of the
Landesbanken rated by Fitch, Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen, has
IDRs that are not
driven by state support, so were unaffected by today's Outlook
revisions, and
has a Stable Outlook. As part of S - Finanzgruppe
Hessen-Thueringen, a mutual
support group with its regional savings banks, its Long-term IDR
is driven by S
- Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen's VR.
This new regulatory framework along with EU State Aid
considerations will make
it more challenging for a federal state to support its bank as a
strategic
owner. We are likely to switch the basis of our support
considerations from
systemic sovereign support via the owners to direct
institutional support from
the respective federal states (Laender) and savings bank owners,
given that this
would result in higher IDRs than the alternative likely 'No
Floor' from
sovereign support, and so we would withdraw SRFs. Within the
next one to two
years, we will likely downgrade the support-driven Long-term
IDRs of the six
Landesbanken by one to two notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Policy roles, systemic importance and liability structures are
key drivers
behind the SRs and SRFs. In addition, SRs and SRFs of 12
entities from eight
banking groups reflect their run-down status following approval
from the
European Commission under state ownership and/or with the
assistance of state
funding guarantees. LT and ST IDRs and senior debt ratings
(including
market-linked notes, where rated) are driven by banks' SRFs or
those of their
parents or mutual groups. Guaranteed debt ratings are driven by
state
guarantees. Key Drivers are summarised in the attached
spread-sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Long-term IDRs, Long-term senior debt ratings, SRs and SRFs
are either
directly or indirectly sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's
assumptions around
either the ability or propensity of relevant sovereigns to
provide timely
support.
For policy banks or state-guaranteed banks whose LT IDRs have
Stable Outlooks
and for guaranteed debt ratings, the greatest rating sensitivity
is to a change
in sovereign rating.
For those banks whose Long Term IDRs are on Negative Outlook,
the greatest
sensitivity is to a weakening of support propensity in respect
of further
progress being made in addressing legislative and practical
impediments to
effective bank resolution. In the EU, where the extent of
legislative powers and
the practical complexity of applying resolution tools vary by
country, this is
likely to occur through national implementation of the
provisions of the BRRD,
which has been tabled for a vote by the European Parliament next
month.
Most of BRRD's provisions have to be in place by end-2014, where
not already
available. Only the bail-in tool has a later, January 2016
deadline. Resolution
and supervisory powers will also be enhanced in order to address
practical
impediments to resolution. While extraordinary support for banks
will still be
possible after implementation of the provisions of BRRD, the
hurdles to provide
support will be higher.
In Banking Union countries of the EU, where the vast majority of
the banks
covered in this commentary are based, the Single Supervisory
Mechanism will
reduce national influence over supervision and licensing
decisions in favour of
the European Central Bank (ECB). Reaching political consensus on
the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) was more troublesome than was the
case with BRRD.
While still involving multiple parties in resolution decisions,
the SRM will
result in a dilution of national influence over resolution
decisions for large
banks.
Where SRFs are assigned, Fitch's base case is that sufficient
progress is likely
to have been made for banks' Support Ratings and SRFs to be
downgraded and
revised downwards, respectively, within the next one to two
years, likely to
levels indicated in the attached spread-sheet. At this stage,
this is likely to
be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15 and could vary by country.
The timing
could also be influenced by idiosyncratic events, for example
should there be
risks to the availability of sovereign support for a bank that
is likely to meet
the conditions for resolution during 2014, whether as part of an
asset quality
review or another event.
The banks' Short-term IDRs and Short-term debt ratings are
sensitive to downward
revisions of SRFs apart from Caixa Geral de Depositos whose
Viability Rating is
at a level that could justify the current Short-term IDR and
potentially some
others if SRF revisions are kept to one notch and the banks'
liquidity profiles
and access are sufficiently strong.
The topic of bank resolution is explored in more detail in a
Special Report
entitled 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating Path Expectations'
and the support
nuances of banks covered in this commentary are expanded upon in
two
accompanying Special Reports, 'Rating Paths for EU
State-sponsored Banks' and
''Various Support Rating Paths for German Banks', which will all
shortly be
published on www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must
register in advance using the link below and are requested to
dial in early:
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact details for Primary and Secondary Analysts and Chair for
each
institution are detailed in the attached spread-sheet.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
