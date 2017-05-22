(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on
the following
entities to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) on the entities at 'A-':
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura Holdings) and its wholly owned
subsidiary Nomura
Securities Co., Ltd. (Nomura Securities), which are jointly
referred to as
Nomura
- Nomura Financial Products & Services, Inc. (NFPS), a wholly
owned subsidiary
of Nomura Holdings
- Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (Daiwa Securities Group) and its
wholly owned
subsidiary Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (Daiwa Securities), which
are jointly
referred to as Daiwa
A full list of the rating actions is at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
The Outlook revision follows the affirmation of Japan's
sovereign rating at 'A'
and revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative on 27 April
2017 (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022824">Fitch
Revises Outlook on
Japan to Stable; Affirms at 'A'.)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of Nomura Holdings, Nomura Securities and NFPS are
driven by their SRs
and SRFs. The senior debt ratings of Nomura Holdings, and the
ratings on the
guaranteed senior note programme of Nomura Bank International
plc (NBI) and the
guaranteed senior note programme of Nomura International Funding
Pte. Ltd. (NIF)
are aligned with the support-driven IDRs of Nomura Holdings.
The IDRs of Daiwa are driven by their SRs and SRFs. Daiwa
Securities' senior
debt ratings are aligned with its support-driven IDRs.
The revision to the Stable Outlook is in line with the Stable
Outlook on the
sovereign rating, as the IDRs are driven by Fitch's expectations
of support from
the Japanese authorities. The revision in the Outlook on the
sovereign rating
reflects the improving economic outlook for Japan, which has
lowered risks over
the trajectory of public debt.
VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
The VRs for Nomura and Daiwa reflect their superior market
positions within the
domestic financial system and strong capitalisations, which
compare favourably
with that of many global universal banks (Nomura Holdings' Fitch
Core Capital
ratio was about 20% at end-March 2017 and Daiwa Securities
Group's was 24% at
end- 2016).
The affirmation factors in the exposure and sensitivity of the
respective
business models to various degrees of volatility inherent in
operating across
global financial markets. The performance of Nomura in the
financial year ended
March 2017 (FYE17) reflects the steps taken to exit more
challenging areas of
its overseas operations. Daiwa's overseas operations have
improved, but the
effect on its overall performance was limited given the overseas
operations'
relatively small size.
Profit from the domestic business dropped for both Nomura and
Daiwa, due to
subdued investor sentiment in the domestic retail equity market,
but increasing
focus on stable sources of revenue and operations allowed
overall profitability
to remain adequate. These initiatives have helped to mitigate
some of the
earnings volatilities from market-driven brokerage businesses.
Both groups
continue to focus on expansion of stable revenue sources that
are not asset
intensive by further strengthening their asset and wealth
management businesses.
However, the increasing competition among major players will
make execution of
their strategies more challenging.
The VRs also factor in their larger reliance on market-sensitive
wholesale
funding than commercial banks with more stable funding sources.
Nomura Securities' 'bbb+' VR, which is a notch higher than that
of Nomura
Holdings, reflects Nomura Securities' more stable profitability,
which is backed
by its leading and stable domestic retail franchise. The
difference also
incorporates Nomura Holdings' more sizeable overseas operations
and the related
risks and regulations due to its global franchise, and larger
contingent
liabilities at its subsidiaries compared with those of Nomura
Securities.
However, in Fitch's view, the difference is diminishing as the
group streamlined
its overseas operations in FYE16-FYE17, as reflected in four
consecutive
quarters of pre-tax profits from overseas businesses.
Fitch does not assign a VR to NFPS as its operation is highly
integrated with
the parent and it could not exist without participation in the
group's trading
businesses.
The VRs of Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities are
equalised, reflecting
the group's flat structure with Daiwa Securities being the
single core operating
subsidiary focused on the domestic market.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
The affirmation of the SRs and SRFs for Nomura and Daiwa
reflects Fitch's view
that the two groups continue to play key roles in Japan's
financial system,
backed by their leading franchises. Their SRs and SRFs factor in
the
authorities' designation of Nomura and Daiwa as domestic
systemically important
financial institutions. As a consequence, they are extremely
likely to receive
financial support from the government under the Deposit
Insurance Act, if
required.
The '1' SR of NFPS takes into account Fitch's belief that there
is an extremely
high probability of support from Nomura Holdings, if necessary,
given a high
degree of integration between NFPS and key entities within the
group. NFPS
performs a central role in the group by providing a platform to
book
multiple-currency transactions in the group's global wholesale
unit. If the
group faced severe financial difficulties, including stress
arising from NFPS,
the government is highly likely to provide support to Nomura
Holdings, with such
support likely to flow through to NFPS, if required, given its
critical role of
booking various derivative products with various counterparties
in the group.
The equalisation of the SRs and SRFs between the parents and
subsidiaries for
Nomura and Daiwa is based on the consolidated supervision by
Japanese
authorities under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
This, combined
with the interconnectedness of Nomura and Daiwa within their
respective groups,
leads Fitch to believe the authorities would extend financial
assistance
directly, if required, to a holding company and such support
would be expected
to filter into core subsidiaries, as necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of Nomura and NFPS, senior debt ratings of Nomura
Holdings and ratings
on the senior note programmes of NBI and NIF are driven by
Nomura Holding's SR
and SRF. Therefore, those ratings would move together with
changes in the SR and
SRF of Nomura Holdings.
Daiwa's Long-Term IDRs and Daiwa Securities' senior debt ratings
are driven by
the respective SRs and SRFs. Thus, changes of the SRs and SRFs
would lead to
changes in their Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings.
VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
For Nomura, a track record of more stable profitability and
reduced risk
appetite over the medium term, such as from streamlining of
overseas operations,
would support an upgrade of the VR. For both Nomura and Daiwa,
sustained, stable
profitability stemming from a lower-cost structure and further
strengthening in
stable revenue sources would be a positive influence on the VRs.
Improvement in
their gross leverage ratios (total assets divided by total
equity) to levels
better than those of global peers is an additional positive
rating driver.
The rating attributes of the VRs of Nomura and Daiwa are broadly
stable. A
material pick-up in risk appetite would weigh on the VRs.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
The '1' SRs and 'A-' SRFs on Nomura and Daiwa are sensitive to
perceived changes
in the sovereign's ability and propensity to support the
financial institutions.
A change in Fitch's assessment on the systemic importance of
Nomura or Daiwa,
derived from factors such as increased substitutability of an
entity due to
downsizing of operations or transactions, could result in the
downgrade of the
SRs and SRFs.
For NFPS, a downgrade of the SR would be considered if its
functions within the
group were to be substantially revised and its position as an
integral part of
the group receded. Also, a decrease in Nomura Holdings'
propensity to provide
support, such as due to reduced ownership, would result in the
downgrade of
NFPS's SR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nomura Holdings:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
Nomura Securities:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
NFPS:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
NBI:
- Note, warrant and certificate programme affirmed at 'A-'
The programme rating is only applicable to notes guaranteed by
Nomura Holdings.
The rating does not cover unguaranteed notes and other
instruments issued under
the programme.
NIF:
-Note, warrant and certificate programme affirmed at 'A-'
The programme rating is only applicable to notes guaranteed by
Nomura Holdings
or Nomura Securities. The rating does not cover unguaranteed
notes and other
instruments issued under the programme.
Daiwa Securities Group:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Daiwa Securities:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior debt / programme affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Naoki Morimura (Nomura)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Kaori Nishizawa (Daiwa)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Secondary Analyst
Naoki Morimura (Daiwa)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Kaori Nishizawa (Nomura)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
