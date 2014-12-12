(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on SNS REAAL
N.V. (SNS REAAL) insurance entities, SRLEV N.V. and REAAL
Schadeverzekeringen
N.V.(together, REAAL Insurance) to Negative from Stable and
affirmed their
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlooks to Negative reflects REAAL
Insurance's loss in
9M14, worse than expected by Fitch, and the consequent high
likelihood that the
group will post another material loss in 2014. REAAL Insurance
posted a EUR225m
loss in 1H14 and a further EUR112m loss in 3Q14. If a loss is
posted in 2014,
the group will have been loss making for three years in a row,
after the
negative results in 2013 (loss of EUR625m) and 2012 (loss of
EUR149m).
Fitch also expects that profitability in the Dutch insurance
market will remain
under pressure, due to the low interest-rate environment,
difficult domestic
economic conditions and fierce competition. REAAL Insurance is
highly exposed to
negative trends in the Dutch life insurance market given its
significant market
position in this segment.
REAAL Insurance's regulatory solvency ratio fell to 156% at the
end of 3Q14 from
172% at year-end 2013. This was due to changes in model
assumptions and cost
parameters in 1H14 and low interest rates in 3Q14. Although the
capital position
remains supportive of a 'BBB' category rating, it is exposed to
further losses.
REAAL Insurance's financial leverage was over 40% at end-9M14
(2013: 42%), which
Fitch views as manageable, as the group is still restructuring.
However, this
level is high for the rating and relative to peers.
The Negative Outlook also reflects uncertainty over the future
ownership of
REAAL Insurance, following the nationalisation of SNS REAAL, and
in light of the
Dutch state's commitment to the sale of REAAL Insurance.
In December 2013, the European Commission (EC) announced its
final decision
concerning the restructuring plan of SNS REAAL, after it was
nationalised in
February 2013. As a fully owned subsidiary of SNS REAAL, REAAL
Insurance was
also nationalised. In the restructuring plan, the Dutch state
has committed to,
among other measures, the sale of the group's insurance
operations. The decision
generates uncertainty over the future of REAAL Insurance.
REAAL Insurance's ratings are underpinned by its strong presence
in the Dutch
insurance market, notably in life and pensions. SRLEV N.V. now
ranks third among
Dutch individual life insurers, with a market share of around
14% and fourth in
the group life business, with a market share of around 13%.
REAAL
Schadeverzekeringen is a significant non-life player, with a 5%
market share in
a fragmented market.
The EC also decided in 2013 to disallow SRLEV N.V. from paying
the coupons of
its subordinated bonds, which in Fitch's view, continues to
impair REAAL
Insurance's financial flexibility. However, the Dutch state has
demonstrated its
support for several financial institutions, including SNS REAAL
in recent years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings drivers for a downgrade would be a net loss in 2015,
a decline in
the regulatory solvency ratio to below 125% or financial
leverage remaining
above 40%.
The ratings may also be influenced by developments over the next
few months
relating to the future ownership structure and restructuring
plan.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
