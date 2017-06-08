(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised PT
Pakuwon Jati
Tbk's (Pakuwon) Outlook to Positive from Stable. The Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), the foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating and
the rating on the USD250 million senior unsecured notes due in
2024 have been
affirmed at 'BB-'. The notes are issued by Pakuwon Prima Pte Ltd
and guaranteed
by Pakuwon and some of its subsidiaries.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations that the
scale and asset
granularity of Indonesia-based Pakuwon's investment property
(IP) portfolio will
improve to levels commensurate with a higher rating over the
next one to two
years as the company continues to ramp up its portfolio. Fitch
expects Pakuwon
to continue to manage its development property business
conservatively, and also
views its development property risk as manageable, so long as
the company
maintains positive cash flow from operations (CFO).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Investment Property Portfolio: Pakuwon's ratings reflect
its strong IP
portfolio, which is driven mainly by its mall operations and
generated around
75% of its total recurring revenue in 2016. Pakuwon's malls have
around 94%
occupancy rates, weighted by net leasable area, and have lease
expiry profiles
of around five years on average. Fitch expects Pakuwon's
recurring EBITDA/net
interest coverage ratio to remain above 2.5x, and recurring
EBITDA to
comfortably cover loan amortisation and dividend payment in
2017-2019.
Pakuwon operates mainly superblocks that consist of a retail
mall, office
towers, a hotel and often high-quality residential developments.
This
significantly increases the value and appeal of each individual
property within
the superblock. However, given the interlinked-nature of the
assets, Fitch
measures Pakuwon's asset concentration on a superblock basis,
rather than on an
individual-asset basis. Nevertheless, the company's solid track
record in
developing high quality IPs, reflected in its sustained strong
occupancy and
robust recurring EBITDA growth, has led Fitch to relax the
asset-concentration
threshold required for a higher rating to 70% from 60%.
Furthermore, Fitch also
adjusts the measure for Pakuwon's interest coverage by using net
interest, as we
expect the company to maintain a healthy cash balance and
therefore generate
healthy interest income to partly offset its interest costs.
Improving Property Demand: Fitch expects Pakuwon to book
property presales of
around IDR2.5 trillion in 2017, supported by improving
macro-economic
fundamentals and more positive sentiment domestically on the
back of a
reasonably successful tax amnesty program. Nevertheless, there
may be short-term
risks to demand, especially on higher-end properties, as the
recent introduction
of the financial transparency regulation, which gives the tax
and financial
authorities access to the banking information of Indonesian
citizens, may lead
consumers to defer spending on big-ticket items. Pakuwon's 1Q17
presales rose
10% yoy to IDR654 billion, about 28% of Fitch's 2017 forecast.
Conservatively Managed Development Risk: Fitch views that
Pakuwon's smaller
development property scale relative to its peers is compensated
by its ability
to generate positive CFO on a sustained basis. Fitch believes
this is because
the company mostly funds its development property business
through customer
advances, and its strategy is to use recurring EBITDA to cover
interest
payments, loan amortisation and dividends. Pakuwon's focus on
developing
brownfield projects, whereby its current development pipeline is
mostly situated
in and around its existing projects, also helps the company to
de-risk its
development cash flows and reduce working capital needs.
Conservative Financial Policy and Leverage: Pakuwon has
maintained a
conservative financial profile and has a track record of low
leverage over the
last four to five years. In 2013-2016, Pakuwon has managed to
keep its leverage
(adjusted net debt/adjusted inventory ratio) below the negative
trigger of 35%
and maintained its net debt/EBITDA ratio at around 1x. Fitch
forecasts Pakuwon's
leverage to remain around 24% in 2017 (2016: 26%) and to decline
to 11% by 2019
in line with our expectation that property demand is likely to
improve.
Manageable US Dollar Exposure: Pakuwon uses call-spread options
to hedge the
foreign currency risk on its US dollar notes, covering
Indonesian rupiah
depreciation between 13,500-16,500 per US dollar across the full
notional
principal of its bonds. Even without the benefits of the hedge,
Fitch estimates
that if the rupiah depreciates further to 15,000 per dollar,
Pakuwon's recurring
EBITDA net interest cover will still remain above 2x.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Pakuwon's rating compares strongly against other 'BB-' property
developers, such
as PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSD; BB-/Stable), PT Agung
Podomoro Land Tbk
(APLN; BB-/Stable) and Lai Fung Holdings Limited (LF;
BB-/Stable). Relative to
BSD, Fitch believes that Pakuwon's smaller development property
portfolio and
higher IP asset concentration is counterbalanced by its strong
CFO generation,
larger investment property scale, higher recurring EBITDA net
interest cover,
and the stronger quality of its IP assets. We expect Pakuwon's
IP concentration
to drop materially by 2019 and its leverage to remain lower than
BSD's.
Pakuwon and APLN have similar development property scales.
Although Pakuwon's
development properties are more geographically concentrated than
APLN's, the
risks are mitigated by Pakuwon's strong CFO generation. Pakuwon
also has a
larger investment property scale, stronger recurring EBITDA net
interest cover,
and better asset quality than APLN. Compared to LF, Pakuwon's
recurring EBITDA
and property development scale are considerably larger, with
recurring EBITDA
net interest cover ratio well above LF's. Pakuwon's larger and
growing recurring
EBITDA scale, improving asset granularity, strong CFO
generation, and low
leverage justifies the Positive Outlook on its rating, even
after accounting for
the higher country-risk inherent in Indonesia compared to China.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Presales of around IDR2.5 trillion in 2017 and around IDR3
trillion in 2018.
- Recurring EBITDA margin of above 50% in 2017 and 2018.
- Construction capex of around IDR1.7 trillion-1.8 trillion in
2017 and 2018
- Land acquisition capex of IDR250 billion in 2017 and IDR200
billion in 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to an Upgrade
- Sustained generation of positive CFO
- Growth in Pakuwon's investment property portfolio such that
its recurring
EBITDA improves to above USD120 million (2017F: USD107 million)
- Recurring EBITDA/net interest expense sustained above 3x
(2017F: 2.5x)
- Improving asset granularity, as indicated by its three largest
superblock
assets generating less than 70% of recurring revenue (2017F:
77%)
The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if the company fails
to meet the
positive rating triggers.
LIQUIDITY
As of December 2016, Pakuwon had cash balances of IDR2.4
trillion and committed
unused facilities of around IDR1.5 trillion, which are adequate
to cover
short-term debt maturities of IDR770 billion, construction capex
of IDR1.7
trillion and discretionary land acquisition capex of IDR250
billion in 2017. In
early 2017, Pakuwon also issued a USD250 million bond, which was
used to
refinance its USD200 million bond. This issuance has extended
the maturity
profile of the company's debt, and allows for more flexibility
in managing cash
flows.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has adjusted
Pakuwon's
consolidated recurring EBITDA by the net income attributable to
minorities due
to Pakuwon's less than 100% ownership in some of its
subsidiaries. Fitch has
also deducted minority interests from the calculation of
leverage to reflect the
minorities' stake.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
