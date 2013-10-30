(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has revised Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC's (PABC) Rating
Outlook to Stable from Positive and affirmed the bank's National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(lka)'.
The agency has also affirmed PABC's subordinated debentures at 'BBB-(lka)'.
Key Rating Drivers
The revision of the Outlook on PABC reflects the unanticipated rapid
deterioration in its credit profile. PABC's new and unprovided non-performing
loans (NPLs) exceed that of its peers, exerting additional pressure on its
declining capitalisation. These negative developments are offset by Fitch's
expectation for a slowdown in loans growth, sufficient internal revenue
generation to meet capital requirements and PABC's acceptable funding profile.
PABC's NPL ratio (including interest in suspense) increased to 11.8% in H113
(regulatory NPl ratio of 7.8%) from 7.4% at end-2012. This was driven largely by
NPLs from gold-backed advances (65% of the increase in NPLs). Consequently,
unprovided NPLs increased to 68.7% of equity at end-H113 (end-2012: 31.3%). The
Stable Outlook factors in Fitch's expectation that NPL accretion from pawning
advances is likely to slow due to measures taken by the bank to reduce the
loan-to-value ratios and loan tenors, although challenges in collateral disposal
and higher impairment charges are likely to pressure profitability.
The bank also intends to develop niche businesses, including credit-card
advances. Fitch believes the bank's strategy to acquire market share in the
highly competitive credit-card lending segment could further hurt its asset
quality. However, loan growth for the rest of 2013 should remain relatively
muted due to weak credit demand in a challenging macroeconomic environment. PABC
experienced a significant deceleration in lending in H113 (3% growth compared
with 22.7% growth in 2012), in line with the sector. Its main loan book
exposures were overdrafts (33% at 2012) and pawning (17%).
Fitch continues to believe that the bank will achieve, via profit accretion, the
central bank's requirement that domestic banks have minimum core capital of
LKR4bn by end-2013. PABC's Fitch Core Capital ratio declined to 11% in H113
(2012:13.1%) as a result of a dividend payout.
Acquiring and sustaining a strong current and savings account base is likely to
remain a challenge for PABC due to its still small, but expanding, franchise in
terms of market share. Current and savings accounts declined to 17% of total
deposits in 2012 from 27% in 2011 due to a shift in the deposit mix away from
this category toward fixed deposits that pay higher interest rates.
The subordinated debt is rated one notch lower than the issuer rating to reflect
its gone-concern loss-absorption quality in the event of liquidation, in line
with Fitch's criteria for rating such securities.
Rating Sensitivities
The rating could be downgraded if the bank fails to halt current negative trends
in loan quality and capitalisation. In addition, PABC's higher risk appetite to
gain market share is negative for the rating. Fitch sees limited potential for a
positive rating action at this stage. Over the medium-term, a stronger
franchise, stable performance and better balanced funding structure would be
necessary for an upgrade.
The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the long-term rating.
PABC accounted for 1.5% of banking sector assets in Sri Lanka at end-2012 and
operated through a network of 73 branches.