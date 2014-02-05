(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
People's United
Financial, Inc.'s (PBCT) ratings at 'A-'/'F1'. The Rating
Outlook has been
revised to Negative from Stable. The Outlook revision reflects
PBCT's weak
earnings and increasing liquidity risk profile. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The revision of PBCT's Outlook to Negative reflects the bank's
weak earnings and
increasing liquidity risk profile. PBCT's loan to deposit ratio
has increased to
106% percent, while the rest of the industry has typically
experienced declining
loan to deposit levels. Fitch believes banks with elevated loan
to deposit
ratios could experience deposit pricing pressure once Fed tapers
QE and 'surge'
deposits begin to leave the banking system.
An increase in funding costs could impact PBCT's ability to
generate sufficient
core earnings improvement in a normalized rate environment
commensurate with its
current rating. PBCT's earnings rank amongst the bottom quartile
of the peer
group. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that earnings
could remain in
the bottom quartile of the group in a rising rate environment,
despite PBCT's
asset sensitive balance sheet.
PBCT's 'A-' rating reflects not only its current solid asset
quality metrics but
also its demonstrated performance through the cycle. PBCT
differentiated itself
from its peers by maintaining net charge offs well below 1%
before, during and
after the great recession.
PBCT has solid capital levels. Although capital levels have been
declining
through the company's share repurchase program, Fitch
anticipated capital
optimization since PBCT historically operated with excess
capital levels. As
such, the reductions to capital have been incorporated into
Fitch's ratings for
some time. Should capital levels be managed well below its
current levels,
negative ratings action could be taken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
PBCT's ratings are sensitive to core earnings levels in a rising
rate
environment. Should earnings levels continue to rank in the
bottom quartile in a
rising rate environment, a ratings downgrade is possible. Fitch
does not
anticipate improvements to PBCT's current rating, which ranks
amongst the top of
the mid-tier banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
PBCT's subordinated debt issued through the Chittenden
Corporation is rated one
notch below PBCT's VR . The notch differential reflects loss
severity and an
assessment of increment non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
PBCT's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to changes in
PBTC's VR. The rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
People's United Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of PBCT.
People's United
Bank's ratings are aligned with PBCT reflecting Fitch's view
that the bank
subsidiary is core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
People's United Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to
PBCT's VR or any
changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiaries
and holding companies. Rating sensitivities for the VR are
listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
PBCT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
PBCT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed PBCT's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Negative
from Stable:
People's United Financial, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
People's United Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Chittenden Corporation
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
