(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Plock - Rating Action
Report
here
WARSAW/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Polish City of
Plock's Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed Plock's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. Fitch
has also
upgraded the city's National Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(pol)' from
'A+(pol)'. The
Outlook on the National Rating is Positive.
Fitch has also affirmed Plock's PLN48 million and PLN86.9
million outstanding
senior unsecured bonds at 'BBB', while upgrading the bonds'
National long-term
rating to 'AA-(pol)' from 'A+(pol)'.
Today's rating action reflects Fitch's base case scenario that
Plock will
continue to improve its operating performance over the medium
term, with the
operating margin growing to around 11% and the debt-to-current
balance ratio
(debt payback ratio) strengthening to about six years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The key rating drivers and their relative weights on Fitch's
decision are
presented below:
HIGH
Fitch expects that over the medium term Plock will report an
operating balance
of about PLN90 million-PLN95 million which translates into an
operating margin
of around 11%. The projected operating balance will be 1.6x
higher than annual
debt service (instalments and interests). For 2017 Plock's
operating results are
estimated to be exceptionally high with an operating balance of
above PLN100
million and operating margin of over 13%, supported by an
already received
additional CIT revenue of PLN30 million.
In 2016 the city's operating results improved for the second
year in a row and
exceeded Fitch projections. Its operating balance rose to PLN97
million (2015:
PLN68 million) and accounted for 11.9% (2015: 9.4%) of operating
revenue. The
2016 results, however, were additionally supported by a PLN10m
one-off revenue
from VAT returned to the city. Adjusting for this item and also
the inflating
effects of the Family 500+ transfers going through city's budget
in 2016, the
operating margin would have been 11.4%, still well above the
2015 results.
MEDIUM
The improved operating performance was mainly due to the city's
more
cost-oriented approach and operating expenditure growth being
maintained below
operating revenue growth. In 2016 operating expenditure grew
3.3%, slower than
operating revenue growth of 5.7% (after excluding Family 500+
transfers and
one-offs for comparison). Fitch views the revised approach to
financial
management as a supportive rating factor.
Fitch takes a positive view of the city's revised debt policy of
attracting
long-term loans on favourable terms from the European Investment
Bank (EIB). In
2017-2019 Plock plans to take up a PLN150 million EIB loan with
a five-year
grace period and a 15-year repayment. The city's liquidity has
also improved
with cash of PLN28 million between January and April 2017,
compared with PLN10
million in 2016.
In the medium term Fitch expects the city's debt to remain
moderate and stable
at below 60% of current revenue. In nominal terms it may reach
around PLN500
million in 2019 (2016: PLN479 million) when the city will take
up the EIB loan
to co-finance its investment programme. We expect the city's
capital expenditure
to rise to above PLN200m annually in 2017-2018 from about PLN90
million in 2016.
However, the investments are likely to be financed by capital
revenue (more
than 50%), mainly EU grants, and from the current balance (40%),
thus limiting
the city's debt needs.
Fitch also projects that over the medium term the city's debt
payback ratio will
improve to about six years, which is below the city's final debt
maturity of 13
years.
The city's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Plock enjoys much greater financial flexibility than cities of
similar size, due
to its wealthy tax base. Petrochemical companies' large property
estates result
in high property tax revenue, which represented 52% (PLN215
million) of the
city's tax revenue in 2016, followed by personal income tax
(PLN166 million or
40%). With a population of 122.000 in 2016, Plock is a
medium-sized city by
Polish standards, and located in the Mazowieckie Region
(BBB+/Stable). In 2014
the Plocki sub-region's gross regional product per capita was
148% of the
national average, by far exceeding the average for much larger
Polish cities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Plock's strong operating
performance is
sustained, and if continued debt recourse reduction results in a
further
improvement of the debt-to-current balance ratio to below 10
years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001