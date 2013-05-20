(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Polish City of Torun's Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the city's Long-term foreign and local currency rating at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)'.

Key Rating Drivers

The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's expectations that the City of Torun will maintain strong operating results, securing satisfactory debt coverage ratios in the medium and long-term. The ratings reflect Torun's good financial and strategic management. The ratings also take into account the city's relatively high debt following investments, as well as the rise Fitch expects in the debt of the city's companies.

Fitch expect the city to maintain good operating results in the medium term, with operating balance accounting for about 13%-14% of operating revenue in 2013-2015 (13.7% in 2012). Operating balances should be sufficient for debt service, estimated at about PLN120m annually in 2013-2015.

Fitch views the city's financial and strategic management positively, particularly long-term financial projections and ongoing monitoring of market conditions and budgetary execution. However, the city's aggressive investment policy led to its high indebtedness.

The city's debt may reach PLN900m at end-2013 and then stabilise at PLN950m in 2014-2015, accounting for high 110% of current revenue. However, thanks to the good operating results, Fitch expects the debt coverage ratios to remain satisfactory, at 12-13 years in 2013-2015. Although the city's debt is relatively high, its structure positively distinguishes Torun from its peers and it complies with the national debt limits. At end-2012 the city's debt accounted for 83.6% of total revenue, but excluding the debt incurred to co-finance EU projects, it would be 56.7%, ie. below the national limit of 60%.

Due to the investments of municipal companies, Fitch expects the city's indirect debt to rise to about PLN500m in 2015 from PLN200m in 2012. This will require capital injections of Torun to support the companies on behalf of the debt service after the project's completion in 2015..

Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU regulations and procedures when implementing the investments projects co-financed by the EU, which will protect the city from returning high amounts of the previously received EU grants.

Fitch further assumes that the city will not face any major compensation payments to the contractors of its investments or compensation for the changes in the area's development plans approved by the city's authorities and will not have to return substantial amounts of taxes received in previous years.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade of the ratings could result from deterioration in the operating performance and/or direct debt exceeding Fitch's projections, leading to stressed debt-service and debt-coverage ratios, with operating balance insufficient for debt service.

The ratings could be upgraded if direct and indirect debt starts to follow a declining trend, the investments are completed, and the city maintains good operating performance.