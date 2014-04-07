(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Pekao Bank
Hipoteczny SA's (PBH) mortgage covered bond programme Outlook to
Positive from
Stable and revised mBank Hipoteczny`s SA's (mBH) public sector
and mortgage
covered bond programmes Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable.
These rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's
revised Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria dated 10 March 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com to programmes
issued by Polish banks. It also takes into account the Negative
Outlooks on
banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) announced by Fitch on 28
March 2014 (see
"Fitch Revises Outlook of 6 CEE Subsidiaries of Erste, Societe
Generale and
Commerzbank to Negative" at www.fitchratings.com) . As part of
its updated
covered bonds analysis, the agency has assigned an IDR uplift to
each programme,
where applicable. The full list of ratings and IDR uplifts for
Polish covered
bonds is shown at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook on the 'A' rating of the mortgage covered bonds
issued by PBH has
been revised to Positive from Stable to indicate the potential
for a rating
upgrade based on the bank's IDR of 'A-/Stable', an IDR uplift of
1 and an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity
risk). The rating
on PBH's mortgage covered bonds rating of 'A' has been affirmed.
The Outlook on the 'A' rating of the public sector and the 'A'
rating of the
mortgage covered bonds issued by mBH has been revised to
Negative from Stable
due to the Negative Outlook on the bank's IDR of 'A' and the
fact that a
potential downgrade of the IDR may not be entirely compensated
as no IDR uplift
has been assigned to these programme. The ratings on mBH's
public sector and
mortgage covered bonds have been affirmed at 'A'.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement regarding the degree
of protection in
the event of a bank's resolution that would be available to
prevent the source
of covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion regarding
the relative ease
and motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation,
the importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the mortgage covered bond
programme of PBH based
on their large size in their domestic market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A'/Positive rating of PBH`s mortgage covered bonds may be
upgraded once the
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive is passed by the European
Parliament and
provided the overcollateralization that Fitch relies upon in its
analysis is
commensurate with the breakeven level for the new rating.
The 'A'/Negative rating of mBH public sector and mortgage
covered bonds may be
downgraded if, among other factors, the bank's 'A/Negative' IDR
was downgraded
by one or more notches.
The rating and IDR uplift for each programme are as follows:
Pekao Bank Hipoteczny SA, mortgage covered bonds, 'A'/Positive,
IDR Uplift: 1
mBank Hipoteczny SA, mortgage covered bonds, 'A'/Negative, IDR
Uplift: 0
mBank Hipoteczny SA, public sector covered bonds, 'A'/Negative,
IDR Uplift: 0
