BARCELONA/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) to Negative from Stable and
affirmed its
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The agency has
simultaneously
downgraded the Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'bb+'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook on Popular's support-driven
Long-term IDR to
Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability that
the bank would
receive support from the Spanish state, if ever required, is
likely to decline
within one to two years. The rating actions have been taken in
conjunction with
a review of support for banks globally.
The downgrade of the VR mainly reflects Popular's asset quality
deterioration,
which is significantly beyond the agency's expectations,
resulting in weak asset
quality indicators and low reserve coverage levels. This limits
Popular's
loss-absorbing capacity for credit stresses, particularly in
view of its still
large exposure to real estate developers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Popular's IDRs, Support Rating (SR), Support Rating Floor (SRF)
and senior debt
rating are driven by Fitch's expectation that there remains a
moderate
probability of support from the Spanish state (BBB/Stable) if
required. The
Long-term IDR is at its SRF. The SRF reflects Popular's national
systemic
importance to Spain.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view
that there is a
clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for
financial
institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory
and policy initiatives. We expect to see the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) voted through European parliament in the coming
weeks and
implemented into national legislation and practice within one to
two years. We
also expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) for eurozone
banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's view, these two developments
will dilute the
influence European states have in deciding how their domestic
banks are resolved
and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks
if they fail
solvability assessments. A downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating
would also put
pressure on Popular's SR and SRF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
As the Long-term IDR of Popular is at its SRF, the sensitivities
of its IDRs and
senior debt ratings are predominantly the same as those for the
SRF. The SR and
SRF are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's assumptions around
the ability or
propensity of Spain to provide timely support to the group. Of
these, the
greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing the
BRRD and the SRM.
The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an
insolvent bank
can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and
progress on making
banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial
system are areas of
focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they
will become an
overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior
creditors
receiving full support from the sovereign, despite its systemic
importance will
diminish substantially.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation
in the near term
and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to
being ready in one
to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade Popular's SR
to '5' and
revise its SRF to 'No Floor' later in 2014 or in 1H15. The
timing will be
influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on
bank resolution
and could also be influenced by idiosyncratic events. The agency
will release a
special report on the topic shortly.
The Negative Outlook reflects that a downward revision of
Popular's SRF would
likely cause downgrades of its Long-term IDR and long-term
senior debt ratings
to the level of the bank's VR, which as it currently stands
would mean a
two-notch downgrade to 'BB-' unless mitigating factors arise.
These could
include an upgrade of Popular's VR to the level of its current
SRF, the
existence of large buffers of junior debt or corporate actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Popular's VR is mainly driven by its weak asset quality ratios
relative to peers
and only just acceptable capitalisation for its risk profile. In
2013 the
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 20.1% at end-2013
(11.6% at
end-2012). This ratio was 25.8% when including foreclosed assets
(net of
reserves; FAs) at end-2013. A large portion of the increase in
NPLs was because
of stricter reclassifications of restructured loans and an
anticipatory exercise
by the bank, although Popular's large exposure to real estate
developers was
also a major driver of the deterioration. In Fitch's view, some
additional asset
quality pressures could arise from the lag recognition of NPLs
in view of
Spain's mild economic recovery and still weak housing sector
dynamics.
Following the spike, reserves held against NPLs were, in Fitch's
view, at a
fairly low 40% at end-2013 and further provisioning is likely.
This is also
important for capital protection against further stress, albeit
this is now seen
as low, as reflected by unreserved impaired assets, including
FAs, that exceed
250% of Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) at end-2013, although
most of the NPLs
have mortgage collateral.
Popular's FCC improved significantly to 8.4% at end-2013 from
5.7% at end-2012
and again by an estimated 86bp in early 2014 through the
conversion of mandatory
convertible notes (MCN), but is jeopardised by the bank's weak
asset quality.
Remaining MCN and preferred stocks provide additional loss
absorbing buffers
against losses from stresses, bringing its Fitch eligible
capital ratio to 10.5%
at end-2013.
Popular has consistently demonstrated an above-average capacity
to generate
pre-impairment earnings, which Fitch views positively in light
of potentially
further provisioning efforts in the next quarters. However,
Fitch notes that
Popular's revenues might be pressured by still low interest
rates and weak asset
performance. Fitch also acknowledges improvements in the funding
mix due to a
combination of deleveraging and deposit-gathering. The level of
liquid assets is
also adequate in relation to debt maturities.
Another factor supporting the VR includes the bank's sound
franchise in Spain,
as the fifth-largest banking group, with a strong presence in
the SME market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Popular's VR is largely sensitive to developments of Spain's
macroeconomic
environment and housing sector given the already high levels of
impaired loans.
Upward rating potential would arise from a reduction in
problematic exposures,
particularly NPLs and real estate related assets, or better
reserve coverage
levels. This would ease pressure on the bank's earnings
generation capacity,
allowing it to improve internal capital generation and
capitalisation.
While limited, downside risks would arise if Popular's asset
quality
deteriorates along the same magnitudes than 2013 and/or its loss
absorption
buffer reduces.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Popular and
its vehicles
are all notched down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's
'Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' criteria. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in Popular's VR.
Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below
Popular's VR to
reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when
compared with
average recoveries.
The preference shares are rated three notches below Popular's VR
to reflect
higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared with
average
recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as moderate risk of
non-performance
relative to its VR (an additional one notch). For the latter,
coupons can be
paid out of distributable reserves.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Popular Espanol, S.A. (Popular):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB'
BPE Financiaciones S.A.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed
by Popular):
affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by
Popular): affirmed at
'B'
BPE Preference International Limited
Preference shares: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'
Popular Capital, S.A.
Preference shares: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday 28 March at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
