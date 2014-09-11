(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
credit ratings for
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and its rated subsidiaries as
follows:
Prologis, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--$78.2 million preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Prologis, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$2.5 billion global senior credit facility at 'BBB';
--$5.6 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--$460 million senior unsecured exchangeable notes at 'BBB';
--EUR500 million multi-currency senior unsecured term loan at
'BBB'.
Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership
--JPY45 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility at
'BBB'.
--JPY40.9 billion senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects the material improvement in the
company's
liquidity position, increasing cash flow in excess of fixed
charges, reflecting
strong property fundamentals and the expectation that leverage
will decline to
levels commensurate with a 'BBB+' IDR. Prologis reduced
leverage over the past
year by growing EBITDA and repaying debt with proceeds from
asset sales and
contributions to co-investment ventures. However, leverage
remains high for the
'BBB' rating (pro-rata 7.5x in second quarter 2014 [2Q'14] and
7.8x for the
trailing 12 months (TTM) ended June 30, 2014, due in part to the
company's land
holdings).
Credit strengths include strong asset quality, excellent access
to capital, and
a global platform with diversification by location and tenant.
Prologis has
adequate unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt. The
main credit
concerns are the high leverage and the continued increase in the
company's
speculative development pipeline which results in elevated
lease-up risk.
Material Improvement in Liquidity; Change in Strategy
Prologis improved its liquidity position over the past year and
Fitch expects
PLD will seek to maintain sufficient liquidity before
considering proceeds from
dispositions and contributions. While Fitch expects PLD will
continue to match
fund its development expenditures with dispositions and
contributions,
maintaining sufficient liquidity before the match-funding
reduces the risks to
unsecured bondholders during periods of capital markets
dislocation.
The company's liquidity coverage ratio improved to 1.2x for the
period July 1,
2014 to Dec. 31, 2016 from 0.8x a year prior as a result of
multiple bond
offerings and increased availability under the bank facility
agreements, despite
the offsetting effect of using some of the proceeds to tender
for longer dated
bonds. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity sources
divided by uses
for the period July 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016. Liquidity sources
include
unrestricted cash, availability under revolving credit
facilities pro forma for
the repurchase of 2017-2018 notes in July 2014, and projected
retained cash
flows from operating activities. Liquidity uses include pro rata
debt maturities
after extension options at PLD's option, projected recurring
capital
expenditures, and pro rata cost to complete development. Under
a scenario by
which the company's 3.25% exchangeable debentures convert to
equity in 2015,
liquidity coverage would improve to 1.5x.
On a pro forma basis, only 0.4% of pro rata debt matures for the
remainder of
2014, followed by 8.5% in 2015 and 8.1% in 2016. Internally
generated liquidity
is moderate as the company's adjusted funds from operations
(AFFO) payout ratio
was 83.5% in 2Q'14, down from 95.4% in full year 2013. Based on
the current
payout ratio, the company would retain approximately $130
million in annual cash
flow.
Improving Fundamentals and Fixed-Charge Coverage
Positive net absorption continues to benefit PLD's portfolio
while macro
industrial indicators such as manufacturing levels, housing
starts and
homebuilder confidence indicate that demand may continue to
outpace supply. The
company's average net effective rent change on rollover was 6.4%
for the TTM
ended June 30, 2014, up from 4.5% on average in 2013. Average
occupancy also
increased to 94.5% for the TTM ended June 30, 2014 from 94.1% on
average for
2013, and cash same-store net operating income (NOI) grew by
3.6% on average for
the TTM ended June 30, 2014, up from 1.6% on average in 2013.
Pro rata fixed-charge coverage (FCC) was 2.4x in 2Q'14 (2.1x
TTM), up from 1.8x
in 2013. Fitch defines pro rata FCC as pro rata recurring
operating EBITDA less
pro rata recurring capital expenditures less straight-line rent
adjustments
divided by pro rata interest incurred and preferred stock
dividends.
Fitch projects that a minor increase in occupancy and rental
rate growth in the
high single digits (since in-place rents over the next several
years remain
approximately 10% below market rents) will result in 3%-4% same
store NOI
(SSNOI) growth over the next several years. This should result
in FCC
sustaining in the 2.5x to 3.0x range, which is appropriate for a
'BBB+' rating.
High Leverage Expected to Decline
PLD's 7.5x pro rata debt-to-EBITDA ratio as of June 30, 2014 is
high for the
'BBB' rating. Fitch projects that pro rata leverage will
decline through 2016
to approximately 6.5x due primarily to SSNOI growth. Fitch's
leverage threshold
of 6.5x for a 'BBB+' rating for Prologis acknowledges the
company's strong asset
quality and lower portfolio yields.
Pro Rata Treatment
Fitch looks primarily at pro rata leverage (pro rata net
debt-to-pro rata
recurring operating EBITDA) rather than consolidated metrics
given Fitch's
expectation that PLD has and would in the future support or
recapitalize
unconsolidated entities, its agnostic view toward property
management for
consolidated and unconsolidated assets, and its focus on pro
rata portfolio and
debt metrics. As a supplementary measure, Fitch calculates
consolidated leverage
as consolidated net debt-to-consolidated recurring operating
EBITDA plus Fitch's
estimate of recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated
co-investment
ventures, since these cash distributions benefit unsecured
bondholders.
However, this supplementary measure may understate leverage
given the inclusion
of cash distributions from joint ventures but exclusion of the
corresponding
non-recourse debt. Fitch does not expect Prologis to take any of
the
co-investment ventures' assets or debt onto its balance sheet
over the next
several years.
Excellent Access to Capital
The company issued $9 billion in unsecured bonds since 2009
(using the proceeds
to refinance and repurchase bonds) and $3.7 billion of follow-on
common equity
at a weighted average discount of 1.8% to consensus estimated
net asset value.
The company also has a $750 million at-the-market equity
offering program,
though it has yet to utilize this program. Debt issuance
volumes have been
particularly strong over the past year as the company has issued
EUR1.9 billion
and $1.75 billion of bonds since August 2013.
Strategic capital is another important source of funding for
PLD. In 2014, PLD
formed Prologis U.S. Logistics Venture with Norway's sovereign
wealth fund NBIM
(the second venture between NBIM and Prologis following the
formation of
Prologis European Logistics Partners Sarl in 2013). Strategic
capital raises
also include publicly traded vehicles (FIBRA Prologis and Nippon
Prologis REIT).
The company rationalized and restructured certain of its
investment ventures to
increase the permanency of its capital and reduce the
inter-dependence over the
past several years, which Fitch views favorably.
Global Platform
Prologis had $51.6 billion of assets under management as of June
30, 2014 and
the global platform limits the risk of over-exposure to any one
region's
fundamentals. PLD derived 83.3% of its 2Q'14 NOI from
Prologis-defined global
markets (56.2% in the Americas, 21.8% in Europe, and 5.3% in
Asia), and the
remaining 16.7% of 2Q'14 NOI was derived from regional and other
markets. The
portfolio generally has proximity to ports or intermodal yards,
cross-docking
capabilities and structural items such as tall clearance
heights.
The portfolio has limited tenant concentration, which is a
credit strength, as
only the top four tenants comprise more than 1% of annual base
rent (ABR). PLD's
top tenants at March 31, 2014 were DHL (2.1% of ABR), CEVA
Logistics (1.4% of
ABR), Kuehne & Nagel (1.3% of ABR) and Geodis (1.2% of ABR).
Adequate Unencumbered Asset Coverage
Prologis has adequate contingent liquidity with unencumbered
assets (2Q'14
unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8% capitalization rate)
to unsecured debt
of 2.0x. When applying a stressed 50% haircut to the book value
of land held and
a 25% haircut to construction in progress, unencumbered asset
coverage improves
to 2.2x.
Increasing Speculative Development
PLD's strategy of developing industrial properties centers on
value creation and
complements the company's core business of collecting rent from
owned assets.
After construction and stabilization, the company either holds
such assets on
its balance sheet or contributes them to managed co-investment
ventures. PLD
endeavors to match-fund development expenditures and
acquisitions with cash from
dispositions or contributions of assets to the ventures. If the
company does
not anticipate disposition or contribution volumes, PLD
management has stated
that the company would scale back development starts and
acquisitions
accordingly, though the sector has a mixed track record of
forecasting market
cycles.
Fitch views PLD's improved focus on risk management related to
its business,
including development (i.e. Prologis Integrated Risk Index)
favorably.
Development is substantially smaller today with total expected
investment (TEI)
at 9.1% of undepreciated assets at June 30, 2014 versus 31.8% at
year-end 2007
(ProLogis and AMB Property Corporation pro forma). Costs to
complete are 3.7%
of undepreciated assets at June 30, 2014 (2.8% pro rata)
compared with 14.1% at
year-end 2007. However, speculative development increased
post-merger to 82.4%
at June 30, 2014 from 58.2% in 2013 and 43.2% in 2012, which
illustrates
elevated lease-up risk.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between PLD's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' criteria report dated Dec.
23, 2013, as
PLD's preferred securities have cumulative coupon deferral
options exercisable
by PLD and thus have readily triggered loss-absorption
provisions in a going
concern.
Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership
Fitch has assigned a senior unsecured guaranteed notes rating of
'BBB' to
Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership, which is
a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Prologis, Inc. Prologis, Inc. and Prologis, L.P.
guarantee the
obligations of Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited
Partnership.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in a ratings upgrade to 'BBB+':
--Fitch's expectation of pro rata leverage sustaining below 6.5x
is Fitch's
primary rating sensitivity (pro rata leverage was 7.5x in 2Q'14
and 7.8x TTM);
--Fitch's expectation of consolidated leverage sustaining below
6x (consolidated
leverage was 6.1x in 2Q'14 and 6.5x TTM. Fitch defines
consolidated leverage as
net debt to recurring operating EBITDA including recurring cash
distributions
from unconsolidated entities to Prologis);
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining above
1.25x (this ratio
is 1.2x for the period July 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016 but
improves to 1.5x under
a scenario by which the company's 3.25% exchangeable debentures
convert to
equity in 2015);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 2x (this ratio was
2.4x in 2Q'14
and 2.1x TTM);
The following factors may result in negative action on the
ratings and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of pro rata leverage sustaining above
7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of consolidated leverage sustaining above
7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below
1.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 1.5x.
