(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based Provident Financial Plc's (Provident) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating have been affirmed at 'BBB'. The company's subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Negative Outlook reflects the potential pressure arising from the rapid expansion of Provident's business and, consequently, a changing risk profile. This includes, but is not limited to, risk controls, refinancing needs, and leverage, particularly in view of the current dividend payout ratio (of around 80%). The company's rapid expansion into the unsecured sub-prime credit card business through Vanquis Bank (Vanquis) is, in Fitch's view, somewhat changing the risk profile of the group. While Vanquis' credit card business has provided revenue and business diversification to the group since its creation in 2002, it addresses a different customer profile to that of the home collected credit (HC) business. In 2013 Vanquis' contribution to the group's receivables and profit before tax exceeded that of the HC business. Provident's Long-term IDR reflects the company's long operating history in the provision of HC to non-standard borrowers in the UK. The HC segment in the UK is a mature market where returns have traditionally been high, but Provident's HC receivable growth in recent years has been muted, as households' affordability has come under pressure from rising household bills, and also due to rising competition from alternative lenders. Management has stated that Provident will continue to focus on growing Vanquis. Unsecured lending businesses tend to demonstrate a susceptibility to high losses in unfavourable economic conditions, in particular if prolonged. While significant arrears are part of Provident's business model, they have so far been well controlled. Impairment charges represented 37% of revenues in 2013, slightly higher than at end-2012, but risk-adjusted returns have remained fairly stable. Risk-adjusted returns, however, could be at risk from potential regulatory changes, which may include the introduction of 'caps' on the rates Provident can charge. This risk, which so far has been small, is rising in prominence and is also to a degree factored into our ratings. Funding is fairly diversified but reliant on investor appetite. Vanquis has benefited from having a banking licence since 2011, which has allowed it to take deposits from retail customers (29% of committed facilities at end-2013). However, these are price-sensitive and retention rates have been volatile. Fitch does not therefore consider these as core deposits. As Vanquis is limited by UK prudential regulation as to how much funding it can provide to the parent, the HC business remains fully reliant on wholesale funds. On the other hand, refinancing risk is partly mitigated by the group's headroom of GBP326m on the committed facilities at end-1Q14. Because of Vanquis' banking licence, the group is subject to consolidated supervision and has to meet minimum capital requirements. Nonetheless, the group's high dividend payout ratio has limited internal capital generation. Provident's leverage is currently deemed to be just moderate (22.6% tangible equity /assets ratio at end-2013). Provident's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its IDR to reflect loss severity because of lower recovery expectations relative to senior unsecured debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch believes that given the changing business profile of the group and the fairly limited track record of the credit card business's operating profitability, the ratings of the company are under pressure from a possible downgrade over the next 12 to 24 months. The company's ratings could be downgraded upon indication that the rapid growth of the card business, possibly combined with higher impairments, results in materially lower risk-adjusted margins. Downward pressure may also result if the group's equity becomes exposed to greater impairments because capital buffers have not been adequate, or from greater refinancing risk should market conditions weaken. The ratings may also be downgraded should the company's business model become threatened by further regulatory challenges. Provident's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect Provident's Long-term IDR. 