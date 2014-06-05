(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based
Provident Financial
Plc's (Provident) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating have been affirmed
at 'BBB'. The
company's subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects the potential pressure arising
from the rapid
expansion of Provident's business and, consequently, a changing
risk profile.
This includes, but is not limited to, risk controls, refinancing
needs, and
leverage, particularly in view of the current dividend payout
ratio (of around
80%).
The company's rapid expansion into the unsecured sub-prime
credit card business
through Vanquis Bank (Vanquis) is, in Fitch's view, somewhat
changing the risk
profile of the group. While Vanquis' credit card business has
provided revenue
and business diversification to the group since its creation in
2002, it
addresses a different customer profile to that of the home
collected credit (HC)
business. In 2013 Vanquis' contribution to the group's
receivables and profit
before tax exceeded that of the HC business.
Provident's Long-term IDR reflects the company's long operating
history in the
provision of HC to non-standard borrowers in the UK. The HC
segment in the UK is
a mature market where returns have traditionally been high, but
Provident's HC
receivable growth in recent years has been muted, as households'
affordability
has come under pressure from rising household bills, and also
due to rising
competition from alternative lenders. Management has stated that
Provident will
continue to focus on growing Vanquis.
Unsecured lending businesses tend to demonstrate a
susceptibility to high losses
in unfavourable economic conditions, in particular if prolonged.
While
significant arrears are part of Provident's business model, they
have so far
been well controlled.
Impairment charges represented 37% of revenues in 2013, slightly
higher than at
end-2012, but risk-adjusted returns have remained fairly stable.
Risk-adjusted
returns, however, could be at risk from potential regulatory
changes, which may
include the introduction of 'caps' on the rates Provident can
charge. This risk,
which so far has been small, is rising in prominence and is also
to a degree
factored into our ratings.
Funding is fairly diversified but reliant on investor appetite.
Vanquis has
benefited from having a banking licence since 2011, which has
allowed it to take
deposits from retail customers (29% of committed facilities at
end-2013).
However, these are price-sensitive and retention rates have been
volatile. Fitch
does not therefore consider these as core deposits. As Vanquis
is limited by UK
prudential regulation as to how much funding it can provide to
the parent, the
HC business remains fully reliant on wholesale funds.
On the other hand, refinancing risk is partly mitigated by the
group's headroom
of GBP326m on the committed facilities at end-1Q14.
Because of Vanquis' banking licence, the group is subject to
consolidated
supervision and has to meet minimum capital requirements.
Nonetheless, the
group's high dividend payout ratio has limited internal capital
generation.
Provident's leverage is currently deemed to be just moderate
(22.6% tangible
equity /assets ratio at end-2013).
Provident's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its IDR
to reflect loss
severity because of lower recovery expectations relative to
senior unsecured
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes that given the changing business profile of the
group and the
fairly limited track record of the credit card business's
operating
profitability, the ratings of the company are under pressure
from a possible
downgrade over the next 12 to 24 months.
The company's ratings could be downgraded upon indication that
the rapid growth
of the card business, possibly combined with higher impairments,
results in
materially lower risk-adjusted margins. Downward pressure may
also result if the
group's equity becomes exposed to greater impairments because
capital buffers
have not been adequate, or from greater refinancing risk should
market
conditions weaken.
The ratings may also be downgraded should the company's business
model become
threatened by further regulatory challenges.
Provident's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same
considerations that might affect Provident's Long-term IDR.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is
different than
the original rating committee outcome.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
