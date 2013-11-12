(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Rating Outlook to
Stable from Negative and affirmed the ratings of some Latin
American
subsidiaries of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and Banco
Santander,
following the Nov. 8 affirmation of BBVA's and Santander's
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Rating (VR) which followed a
similar rating action
on the Sovereign. (For more information, see 'Fitch Affirms 8
Spanish Banks
Following Sovereign Review', Nov. 8, 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com) A
complete list of rating actions is included at the end of this
press release.
In Fitch's opinion, Latin America remains core to BBVA's and
Santander's global
business, as its key subsidiaries in the region (Chile,
Colombia, Mexico, Panama
and Peru) have generally maintained strong balance sheets and
robust
performances through the crisis and contributed on average about
25% of their
profits since 2010. Both parents benefit from the geographic
diversification of
their Latin American subsidiaries, which give them the capacity
to generate
earnings internationally and make up for the softer results in
Spain.
BBVA's and Santander's subsidiaries in Latin America are
generally self-funded
and have generally boosted liquidity, maintained adequate
capital and bolstered
their contingent liquidity plans to cope with the eventual
contagion from their
parents' woes that would affect their access to funding. On the
other hand,
local regulators have ring-fenced these subsidiaries and
proactively monitor
their operations (liquidity, intercompany loans, dividend
payouts) so as to
minimize the probability of contagion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BBVA COLOMBIA
SUPPORT AND ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS
BBVA Colombia's Support rating (SR) and IDRs were affirmed at
'2' and 'BBB'
respectively, and reflect the support it would receive from its
parent, BBVA,
given its growing strategic importance which is the result of
its steady
performance, high growth potential and growing contribution to
BBVA's bottom
line.
The Outlooks on BBVA Colombia's long-term IDRs were revised to
Stable from
Negative, in line with that of its parent.
BANCO SANTANDER CHILE (BSC)
VIABILITY AND ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS
BSC's IDRs are driven by its VR of 'a+' and these do not factor
in any
extraordinary support from its parent, although it remains a
strategically
important subsidiary for Santander.
The Outlooks on BSC's Long-term IDRs were revised to Stable from
Negative,
mirroring that of Santander's ratings.
BSC's VR and IDRs reflect its market-leadership position and its
strong
franchise within Chile, whose economy continues to perform well.
The ratings
also reflect the bank's healthy asset quality, adequate
profitability, albeit
pressured in the last two years, adequate funding capital
position and
independent management.
BSC's liquidity benefits from a sizeable, historically stable,
and
well-diversified retail deposit base. In addition, BSC has
significantly reduced
refinancing risk and exposure to more price-sensitive
institutional deposits by
growing core deposits and building a liquidity cushion while
maintaining access
to capital markets without any apparent rise in funding costs.
BSC's stand-alone capital is adequate for its rating category
and its liquidity
position is strong, while its exposure to the Santander group is
negligible and
constrained by stringent local regulations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Fitch has affirmed BSC's Support rating (SR) and SRF at '1' and
'A-',
respectively. As the second largest bank in Chile, Fitch
considers there to be
an extremely high probability that the Chilean government (Fitch
Foreign
and Local Currency IDRs of 'A+'/'AA-'; Outlook Stable) will
provide
support, should it be required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BBVA COLOMBIA
SUPPORT AND ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS
BBVA Colombia's ratings could be upgraded/downgraded in line
with rating actions
on the parent's IDRs, generally maintaining the current
one-notch difference.
Downward risk for BBVA Colombia's IDRs is limited by its
intrinsic
creditworthiness, as reflected in its VR of bbb-.
BANCO SANTANDER CHILE
VIABILITY AND ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS
Downward pressure for BSC's VR and IDRs could also arise from
sustained pressure
on profitability stemming from a further rise in loan loss
provisions or from
markedly lower liquidity or capitalization. More specifically,
BSC's VR could be
downgraded if its ROAA consistently remains below 1.3%, its
Fitch Core Capital
to Weighted Assets ratio falls and is maintained below 9%,
together with asset
quality deterioration and/or if the bank reduces its liquidity
cushion
significantly and it remains well below its current levels.
There is limited
upside potential in the near future for BSC's VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BSC's SR or SRF could only be affected by a downgrade of Chile's
sovereign IDRs,
which is considered unlikely at the present time.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BBVA COLOMBIA
--FC and LC long-term IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook to Stable
from Negative;
--FC and LC short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Viability rating unaffected.
SANTANDER CHILE
--FC and LC long-term IDRs affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook to Stable
from Negative;
--FC and LC short-term IDRs affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'a+';
--Support rating affirmed at '1';
--SRF affirmed at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar (BBVA Colombia, Banco Santander Chile)
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analysts
Andres Marquez (BBVA Colombia)
Director
+571 326 9999
Eduardo Santibanez (Banco Santander Chile)
Senior Director
+562-2499-3307
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
