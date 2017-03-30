(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating
Watch on the
'BBB-/F3' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of three European
subsidiaries of
General Motors Financial (GMF) to Evolving from Negative. The
actions are
unrelated to, and unaffected by, the recently announced proposal
by Greenlight
Capital for a dual-class share structure for GM. A complete list
of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
On March 6, General Motors Company (GM) announced the sale of
its European
operations to PSA Group (PSA; 'BB+'/Outlook Stable) for
approximately $2.2
billion. As part of this transaction, GMF subsidiaries Opel Bank
GmbH, GMAC (UK)
Plc, and General Motors Financial International B.V. (GMI) are
expected to be
sold to a joint venture (JV) 50% owned by Banque PSA Finance and
50% owned by
BNP Paribas Personal Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNP
Paribas (BNPP;
'A+'/Outlook Stable). The sale is subject to various regulatory
approvals but is
expected to close by the end of 2017.
GMF's IDRs and senior debt ratings are unaffected by the
announced sale of GM's
European operations. These ratings remain equalized with those
of GM, reflecting
Fitch's view that GMF remains core to GM's remaining operations
based on actual
and potential support provided to GMF from GM, an increasing
percentage of GMF's
earning assets related to GM, and strong financial and
operational linkages
between the companies.
The Rating Watch Evolving does not extend to GMI's Euro Medium
Term Note
Programme, as it is guaranteed by GMF until the notes are fully
repaid.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
The Rating Watch revision incorporates additional information
obtained by Fitch
with respect to the funding structure of the acquiring entity
and Fitch's view
that BNPP is likely to take a prominent role in operating and
supporting the JV,
both of which would likely support a rating upgrade in the event
the transaction
is consummated. On the other hand, GM's agreement to sell its
European finance
subsidiaries indicates that these entities are no longer core to
the company. GM
has also indicated that if the sale of the European finance
subsidiaries with
PSA is not consummated, it will seek to wind down the European
finance
subsidiaries. As such, were the transaction not to close, Fitch
would likely
downgrade the IDRs of the three European subsidiaries to at
least 'BB+'. The
Rating Watch Evolving reflects the possibility of a rating
upgrade or downgrade.
It is Fitch's understanding that BNPP, which is expected to
consolidate the JV's
operating results for financial reporting purposes, will
maintain significant
influence over the JV's operations and may provide liquidity and
funding support
to it. While BNPP's investment in the JV is consistent with its
broader
strategic objectives to expand its auto finance footprint across
Europe, the GMF
subsidiaries would be expected to be rated several notches below
the IDR of BNPP
given its 50% ownership and the fact that the other owner will
have a
significant influence on the JV's operations, the JV's
relatively small size in
relation to the bank's consolidated operations, and potential
regulatory
restrictions on capital flowing to the JV.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch at the time the
transaction closes. If
the transaction closes and the financial terms and strategic fit
with the
broader BNPP are consistent with Fitch's current understanding,
the ratings
would likely be upgraded.
Negative rating momentum could result from a failure to close
the sale of GMF's
European subsidiaries while still closing the sale of GM's
European operations.
In this instance, GMF has indicated it would wind down GMF's
European
subsidiaries, which would likely cause Fitch to characterize
these subsidiaries
as non-core, and result in a downgrade to at least 'BB+'.
Prior to the close of the transaction, negative rating pressure
could be driven
by a downgrade of the ratings of GM and GM Financial. Also prior
to the close of
the transaction, positive rating momentum on the IDRs is viewed
as highly
unlikely even in the event GM and GMF's IDRs were to be
upgraded. This would
reflect the uncertain state of the European subsidiaries'
ultimate ownership
structure and the fact that the European subsidiaries are no
longer core to GM.
Fitch has revised the Rating Watch on the following ratings to
Evolving from
Negative:
Opel Bank GmbH
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F3'.
GMAC (UK) Plc
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR F3'.
General Motors Financial International B.V.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Taiano, CPA
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jared Kirsch, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0332
Committee Chairperson
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1865
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
