(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating
Watch on HRG
Group, Inc.'s (HRG) 'B' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Evolving from
Negative. Fitch has also revised the Rating Watch on HRG's
senior secured notes,
rated 'BB-/RR2', and its senior unsecured notes, rated 'B/RR4',
to Evolving from
Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Senior Debt
The revision to Evolving from Negative follows the announcement
that a
consortium led by CF Corp. will acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life
(FGL; Long-Term
IDR 'BB'/Evolving), a company that is 80.4% owned by HRG, for a
total of
approximately $1.8 billion, plus the assumption of $405 million
of existing
debt. The consortium includes the founders of CF Corp., funds
affiliated with
The Blackstone Group, L.P. (Long-Term IDR 'A+'/Stable) and
Fidelity National
Financial, Inc. (Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'/Positive). Yesterday, HRG
also announced
the sale of Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd. (Front Street),
which is
wholly-owned by HRG, to CF Corp. for $65 million.
The Evolving Watch reflects that HRG's ratings may move upward,
downward or stay
the same, depending on the outcome of HRG's exploration of
strategic
alternatives to maximize shareholder value following the closing
of the FGL and
Front Street transactions.
Fitch believes that the CF Corp. consortium's ability to obtain
regulatory
approvals for the FGL and Front Street transactions is strong,
since CF Corp. is
a public U.S. company. Anbang Insurance Group Co., Ltd., the
Chinese entity that
previously entered into a merger agreement with FGL, terminated
the agreement in
April 2017 in part because of its inability to obtain necessary
regulatory
approvals.
The 'B' Long-Term IDR is supported by the credit risk profile
and underlying
diversity of HRG's largest investment, Spectrum Brands, Inc.
(Spectrum Brands;
Long-term IDR of 'BB'/Stable), and HRG's adequate liquidity
position, which is
expected to further improve following the FGL sale. The rating
is constrained by
the concentrated nature of HRG's remaining investments.
Following the FGL sale,
HRG would effectively operate as a single-investment,
pass-through structure for
Spectrum Brands, which is 58.4% owned by HRG.
The FGL and Front Street transactions continue the disposition
of HRG's
portfolio. In 2016, the company sold its wholly owned position
in oil and gas
company Compass Production GP, LLC, sold its interests in the
asset management
company CorAmerica, LLC and wound down the operations of Energy
& Infrastructure
Capital, LLC. HRG's remaining asset management business interest
is in the
asset-based lender Salus Capital Partners, LLC, which is in
run-off.
Fitch calculates that upstream dividends from HRG's subsidiaries
relative to
holding company interest expenses measured 0.5x in the first
half of fiscal 2017
and fiscal years 2016 and 2015, down from 1.3x in fiscal 2014.
Following the FGL
and Front Street transactions, which would result in cash
proceeds of
approximately $1.5 billion to HRG, HRG would have sufficient
resources to repay
all of its $864.4 million 7.875% senior secured notes due 2019
and a portion of
its $890 million 7.75% senior unsecured notes and other
obligations, thereby
improving the dividend coverage ratio to comfortably above 1.0x.
Should the FGL
and Front Street transactions not close as contemplated, there
would be negative
rating implications for HRG.
The company is expected to have sufficient resources to fund its
interest
payments of approximately $137 million annually, given $139.5
million of readily
available cash as of March 31, 2017 and cash proceeds from the
FGL and Front
Street transactions.
Debt-to-equity based on the carrying value of HRG's investments
was elevated at
3.0x as of March 31, 2017, compared to 2.7x at FYE 2016 and 3.0x
at FYE 2015.
Since HRG's two largest current holdings are publicly traded
companies (Spectrum
Brands and FGL), Fitch also considers pro forma debt-to-equity
on the basis of
the market value of HRG's public investments, but recognizing
that market values
can fluctuate. Nevertheless, on this basis, Fitch calculates
that HRG's leverage
was 0.4x as of March 31, 2017, compared to 0.4x at FYE 2016 and
0.6x at FYE
2015. Debt-to-equity based on the carrying value of HRG's
investments is
expected to decline to 0.5x and debt-to-equity on the basis of
the market value
of HRG's public investments is expected to decline to 0.1x pro
forma for the FGL
sale.
HRG's 'BB-/RR2' senior secured debt rating reflects an
expectation of superior
recoveries for these securities in the event of a corporate
default. Given the
superior recovery prospects for the senior secured notes, the
ratings are
notched up twice from HRG's IDR.
HRG's 'B/RR4' senior unsecured debt rating reflects an
expectation of average
recoveries for these securities in the event of a corporate
default. Given the
average recovery prospects for the senior unsecured notes, the
ratings are
equalized with HRG's IDR.
According to HRG's secured and unsecured notes indentures, if a
change of
control occurs, the noteholders may require HRG to repurchase
all or a portion
of its notes for cash at a price equal to 101% of aggregate
principal amount,
plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the date of repurchase.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and Senior Debt
Resolution of the Evolving Watch will depend upon resolution of
strategic
alternatives explored by HRG. Fitch believes there is a greater
chance of an
upgrade than downgrade of HRG's ratings over the next six
months, given that the
FGL and Front Street transactions will result in reduced
leverage and improved
dividend coverage. The following factors may result in upward
rating momentum in
HRG's IDR:
--A sale to a higher-rated entity;
--Improvement in parent company interest coverage to or
approaching 2.5x on a
sustained basis, parent company leverage (carrying-value basis)
maintained below
1.0x, and greater clarity with respect to HRG's long-term
strategic direction,
organizational structure, and ownership framework.
The following drivers could result in a downgrade of HRG's IDR:
--A delay in the CF Corp. consortium obtaining necessary
regulatory approvals
and/or closing the FGL and Front Street transaction, which would
prolong HRG's
ability to pay down debt;
--A sale to a lower-rated entity;
--Sustained uncertainty with respect to HRG's strategic
direction,
organizational structure, or ownership framework;
--Deterioration in the operating performance of Spectrum Brands
that results in
a material decline in its value, dividend capacity and/or credit
ratings.
Under a scenario where HRG sells its remaining investments,
retires outstanding
debt, and effectively winds down or is sold to another entity
and retires
outstanding debt, Fitch would expect to withdraw HRG's IDR and
classify
outstanding debt ratings as paid in full.
The senior secured debt rating of 'BB-/RR2' would be sensitive
to any changes in
the company's IDR, as well as to changes in the level of
available asset
coverage.
The senior unsecured debt rating of 'B/RR4' is sensitive to
potential changes in
the company's IDR, as well as to changes in the level of
available asset
coverage.
Fitch has revised the Rating Watch on the following ratings to
Evolving from
Negative:
HRG Group, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'B';
--Senior secured notes 'BB-/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dodge
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0379
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
