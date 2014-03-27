(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on the Royal Bank
of Scotland Group's (RBSG, A/ Negative/F1) subsidiaries to
Negative from Stable.
The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and the Short-term
IDRs of these
subsidiaries have been affirmed: The Royal Bank of Scotland NV
(RBS NV) and The
Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSIL) at
'A'/'F1'; and Ulster
Bank Limited (UBL), Ulster Bank Ireland Limited (UBIL), and RBS
Securities Inc
(RBSSI) at 'A-'/ 'F1'. The institutionally-driven Support
Ratings of RBS NV, UBL
and UBIL have been affirmed at '1'.
A full list of rating actions is provided in the attached
spread-sheet. All
other ratings are unaffected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
All these subsidiaries' ratings are either equalised or notched
down from the
support-driven Long-term IDRs of RBSG and today's rating action
follows the
revision of RBSG's (and of the Royal Bank of Scotland plc's and
National
Westminster Bank plc's) Outlook to Negative from Stable, as
outlined in "Fitch
Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on
Weakening Support"
dated 26 March 2014.
These banks' Long-term IDRs are likely to be downgraded in the
next one to two
years in line with that of RBSG's, as their IDRs are currently
driven by
assumptions around sovereign support flowing through from their
parent bank to
them.
As RBSG's Long-term IDR is likely to become driven by its
Viability Rating,
currently at 'bbb', it is likely that the Short-term IDRs and
senior short-term
debt ratings of these subsidiaries will also be downgraded to
'F2' or 'F3', in
accordance with Fitch rating correspondence table. The
Short-term ratings will
ultimately depend also on the bank's liquidity profile and
access to liquidity
at the time.
Royal Bank Of Scotland NV (RBS NV)
RBS NV is a former ABN Amro Bank legal entity, which is in the
process of being
wound down. Much of its business, which was acquired by RBS, has
now been
transferred to RBS plc's balance sheet. Its IDRs are aligned
with those of RBS
because of its high operational integration and the extremely
high likelihood it
would be supported by RBS if needed. Fitch believes it cannot be
meaningfully
analysed on a standalone basis (it has no VR).
Royal Bank Of Scotland International Limited (RBSIL)
RBSIL provides core offshore banking operations for the RBSG
group. RBSIL's IDRs
are the same as those of its parent RBSG, reflecting its
ownership, the
alignment of risk management procedures and operating platforms
with RBSG, and
the close alignment of RBSIL's activities with those of RBSG's
UK banks, RBS and
National Westminster. In Fitch's opinion, there is an extremely
strong
likelihood of support being provided by RBSG to RBSIL should it
ever be
required.
UBL, headquartered in Northern Ireland, is reliant on its parent
for funding,
liquidity and capital. Its Long-term IDR is notched down once
from its parent's,
reflecting Fitch's view that this subsidiary is still
strategically important,
particularly its operations in Northern Ireland, and that
support will continue
to flow through from the parent.
Ulster Bank Ireland Limited (UBIL)
Ulster Bank Ireland's Long- and Short-term IDRs reflect Fitch's
view that RBSG's
strategy includes maintaining a presence in the Republic of
Ireland. UBIL has no
VR as Fitch believes its operations cannot be meaningfully
analysed on a
standalone basis given its strong reliance on the parent for
funding.
RBS Holding USA Inc
The rating on RBS Holdings USA Inc's commercial paper programme
is equalised
with the Short-term IDR of RBSG, reflecting unconditional
guarantee provided by
the ultimate parent.
RBS Securities Inc
RBSSI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBSG and its ratings are
notched down once
from RBSG's Long-term IDR, reflecting Fitch's view that this is
a strategically
important subsidiary in the group's markets business. RBSSI
relies on the parent
for contingent funding, capital and liquidity needs. Without
such support, its
ratings would be materially lower on a standalone basis. As it
operates as an
integral part of RBS's market business, no VR is assigned.
Furthermore, the
ratings incorporate RBS's continuing demonstrated support in the
form of
previous capital injections and outstanding credit lines.
The one notch differential between RBSSI's and RBSG's IDRs
reflects the former
being domiciled outside the UK and as a result support may
diminish over time.
Fitch believes that the UK government will continue to allow
support to flow
through to RBSSI, if required. However, retail bank subsidiaries
may have
priority for support in an extreme stress scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Long-term IDRs of RBS NV, RBSIL, UBL, UBIL and RBSSI are
driven by the same
sensitivities as those of RBSG and, as with the parent, are
sensitive to a
weakening assumption around the propensity of the UK to provide
timely support.
However, in addition, Fitch views the Long-term IDRs of UBIL and
UBL to also be
sensitive to the group's importance of maintaining a presence in
Ireland
(Northern Ireland and/or the Republic of Ireland) or potential
ownership
changes.
In the case of RBSSI, the ratings are also sensitive to reduced
support deriving
from the development around the ring-fencing of retail banking
and investment
banking activities. This could reduce support for RBSSI and
cause Fitch to
review its ratings. If RBSSI were no longer deemed strategically
important to
RBS, RBSSI's ratings would be downgraded, potentially by
multiple notches.
Fitch believes the Federal Reserve's recently finalised rule for
foreign banking
organisations may prompt changes in the size and composition of
RBSSI's balance
sheet, as well as its business strategy. Given its current size,
RBSSI would be
subject to the most restrictive set of parameters under the
rule, which would
require the creation of an intermediate holding company and
additional capital
and risk management requirements. As the company responds to the
new regulation,
Fitch will assess changes in its business and any potential
reduction in
importance to RBS's overall franchise and strategy, which may
ultimately impact
RBSSI's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS
The SRs of '1' on these subsidiaries reflects Fitch's view that
these
subsidiaries are either 'core' (RBSIL and RBSNV) or
strategically important
(UBG, UBIL and RBSSI) to their parent. The SRs are sensitive to
changes in the
ability and propensity of RBSG to provide support.
With a downgrade of RBSG's IDR to a 'BBB'-range, the ability of
the parent to
support its subsidiary is deemed to have diminished and the
Support Rating will
be downgraded to a '2'. Furthermore, the downgrade could be
greater if Fitch
believes that the propensity of the shareholder to provide
support has also
diminished.
Today's rating actions are:
RBS NV
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
RBS International Ltd
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Ulster Bank Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at'1'
Ulster Bank Ireland Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-''; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured Long-term and Short-term debt, including CPs,
affirmed at
'A-/F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
RBS Securities Inc
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
RBS Holding USA Inc
CP programme rating: affirmed at 'F1'
