MOSCOW, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Russian
Republic of Komi's
Outlook to Negative from Stable. The agency has affirmed the
republic's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+',
National Long-Term rating at 'AA(rus)' and Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds of
RUB4.2bn (ISIN
RU000A0JS0N1, RU000A0JR3B1 and RU000A0GKKB7) have been affirmed
at Long-term
local currency 'BB+' and National Long-term 'AA(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Komi's budgetary performance deteriorated in 2013 to sharply
below historical
levels. The operating balance turned to a negative 7% of
operating revenue
compared with an average operating surplus of 12% for 2008-2012.
Overall deficit
widened to an unsustainable 24% of total revenue, leading to a
depletion of the
republic's historically high liquidity and almost a doubling of
debt. The weak
operating performance was due to a sharp fall in corporate
income tax (CIT) and
the federal government's order to align public sector salaries
with Komi's
fairly high average salary.
Fitch expects CIT to resume growth in 2014, following completion
of accelerated
depreciation charges utilised by consolidated taxpayer groups in
2013. However,
the federal government's election pledges will continue to fuel
expenditure. The
net result will be weak budgetary performance in 2014-2016, with
operating
surpluses insufficient for debt service and continued overall
deficits leading
to growth of indebtedness.
Komi's creditworthiness remains constrained by the institutional
framework for
local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia. The
predictability of Russian
LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of
revenue and
expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government.
Medium:
Komi's direct risk increased to 37% of current revenue at
end-2013 from 21% a
year earlier. The republic's indebtedness is still moderate
compared with
international peers. However, pressure on operating expenditure
will lead to
continued growth of debt. Fitch forecasts that the republic's
direct risk will
exceed 50% of current revenue by 2016, while debt coverage will
remain
unsustainable in the medium term.
The republic depleted its historically strong cash reserves
during 2013.
Liquidity dropped to RUB1.7bn as of 1 March 2014 from RUB5.5bn
at end-2012. Komi
has low refinancing risk in 2014 at RUB3bn but faces a
refinancing peak of
RUB11bn in 2015. However, Fitch does not expect Komi to face
difficulties in
accessing debt markets or rolling over existing loans with
Sberbank of Russia
(BBB/Negative).
The Republic of Komi's ratings also reflect the following key
rating drivers:
Komi has a strong economy with wealth indicators significantly
above the
national median. The republic's gross regional product per
capita (GRP) in 2012
exceeded the national median by more than 2x while average
salary in December
2013 exceeded the national median by more than 50%. Fitch
expects Komi's GRP to
expand at about 2% annually in 2014-2016.
The strong economy is, however, weighted towards the natural
resources sector,
leading to high tax concentration. The top two taxpayers - OAO
LukOil
(BBB/Negative) and OAO Gazprom (BBB/Negative) - together
contributed 25% of
total tax revenue in 2013. Harsh climate and the republic's
remote location from
major markets hinder investments in industries outside natural
resources.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Growth of direct risk to above 50% of current revenue, coupled
with consistently
weak budgetary performance resulting in operating balances
insufficient for debt
service and a reduced capacity to obtain affordable funding for
its debt
refinancing needs, will lead to a downgrade.
